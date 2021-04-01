Netflix adds three new cast members to upcoming Matilda musical

Netflix's upcoming Matilda musical has added Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, and Sindhu Vee to its cast.

Graham and Riseborough will play Mr and Mrs Wormwood, Matilda's parents, while Vee's role hasn't been confirmed yet. They join existing cast members Emma Thompson, who will play tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull, No Time to Die 's Lashana Lynch as kindly teacher Miss Honey, and newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

The movie will be directed by Matthew Warchus, who also helmed the original West End production of the musical. Based on Roald Dahl's novel, the show features original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and, alongside Hamilton, holds the record for the most number of Olivier Awards won by a musical. This isn’t the first time this story has been adapted for the big screen, either – a movie starring Mara Wilson as Matilda and Danny DeVito as Mr Wormwood was released in 1996 (DeVito directed, too).

Riseborough is known for her roles in movies like Birdman , Battle of the Sexes , and The Death of Stalin . She is currently filming David O. Russell's next project alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Graham has worked with Martin Scorsese in Gangs of New York and The Irishman , as well as appearing in TV shows like Band of Brothers and Boardwalk Empire. We can next see him on the big screen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Meanwhile, Vee is a comedian and actor who has appeared in TV shows like Feel Good and Sex Education.