Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is reportedly getting a remaster

With the Burnout Paradise remaster still in our rear-view mirrors, EA is reportedly working on a remaster for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

A report from VentureBeat citing "a source familiar with the publisher's release slate" outlined EA's alleged plans for the year ahead. The report focuses on EA's Switch offerings, but the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster is said to be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in addition to Switch.

Burnout Paradise gives us some idea of what to expect from the rumoured remaster of Hot Pursuit. Burnout Paradise came out in 2008, while the modern Hot Pursuit - not Need for Speed 3: Hot Pursuit or Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 - was released in 2010 and on the same platforms, so it will likely receive much the same treatment.

For those wondering, the other EA games supposedly coming to Switch are Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and the new EA Originals game from Velan Studios. Both releases make sense on paper. Plants vs. Zombies is exactly the kind of family-friendly fun I'd expect EA to bring to Switch, and the game at Velan Studios - formed by ex-Guitar Hero and Metroid Prime devs - has been (vaguely) described as a competitive online game with innovative mechanics , which could make it a good frontrunner for the EA Originals label.

Anyway, that's all we have to go on regarding the Hot Pursuit remaster. As always, it's worth remembering that this remains unannounced and unofficial. If EA is indeed planning to release this remaster by the end of the year, we should hear about it fairly soon.