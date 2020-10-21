NBA 2K21 reworks player AI and MyPlayer Badges on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

With NBA 2K21 arriving on next-gen consoles in little under a month from now in November, 2K is talking up some of the next-gen gameplay features for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

In the latest Courtside Report, 2K21 gameplay director Mike Wang takes us through plenty of the improvements. Focusing firstly on MyPlayer, Wang reveals that the next-gen versions of MyPlayer will be ditching the preset breakdown pie charts when creating a player, giving you more control over each of your player's attributes.

There's a lot of changes to MyPlayer Badges on next-gen consoles. Some are gone entirely, some have undergone significant changes, and some are entirely new. Head over to the full Courtside Report from 2K for a complete breakdown of which Badges have been altered, which Wang believes will get players to rediscover some Badges they would have previously overlooked.

Takeover is back for NBA 2K21 on next-gen, but it's been changed. Gone are the eight limited types of Takeover abilities, and there will now be 24 Takeover abilities, covering minute areas like ankle-breaking dribbling, defensive impact against pull-up shots, and more.

Finally, 2K are making what they hope will be some pretty huge improvements to the AI of NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles. In short, there's going to be a ton of improvements for both offensive and defensive player AI, including improvements to transition defense and pick-and-roll offense.

In all, there's a massive list of fundamental changes coming to NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles. The game's next-gen ports will be launching on November 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and two days later on November 12 for the PS5.

