NBA 2K21 next-gen gameplay looks incredibly impressive

Brand new, next-gen gameplay for NBA 2K21 has premiered today, giving us a look at the Golden State Warriors taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Walking us through the new gameplay is executive producer Erick Boenisch and gameplay director Mike Wang. The pair talk up next-gen capabilities for NBA 2K21, starting things off with focusing on the actual courtside antics before the game, including animated fans, security guards, and more.

The duo also talk about the new camera angle for NBA 2K21. There's actually a new camera angle that puts you just above the heads of those sitting courtside, and it moves horizontally along the court with the ball, tracking the player currently with possession to give you a great view of the action from a side-on perspective.

I've gotta say, it's an incredible-looking piece of technology. The arena lighting, player models, and gameplay itself looks fantastic in the next-gen gameplay reveal for NBA 2K21. Seeing the likes of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Zion Williamson going at it is a great way to debut next-gen gameplay.

The new impact engine is also displayed in a pretty nice way here. We can see player collisions in a new light with the reworked mechanics, and Wang and Boenisch talk briefly about how they've redone player footwork for a more realistic feel.

NBA 2K21 is a day one upgrade for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and a few days later for the PS5 on November 12, but only if you've purchased the Mamba Forever edition. Additionally, your MyTeam progress will be carrying over to next-gen consoles.

If you're still playing through 2K's latest basketball sim, or waiting until the next-gen edition drops next month, check out our NBA 2K21 tips guide for some key information.