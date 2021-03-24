National Treasure spin-off series is headed to Disney Plus

Good news National Treasure fans, Disney Plus is getting a brand new spin-off series to go with the National Treasure 3 movie currently in the works.

Variety has reported that Disney+ has ordered a 10-episode series based on the popular franchise. It'll focus on a brand new cast of players and act as a reimagining of the franchise.

Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer will be returning to oversee the series, which will focus on young Jess Morales. She's a 20-year-old DREAMer who will head off on a treasure hunt, and try to uncover her family history along the way. According to the report, the series will explore identity, community, and patriotism in modern America through the eyes of its protagonist.

No casting news comes along with this announcement just yet, but Bruckheimer has confirmed that it will continue on with the same vibe as the National Treasure films, just with a much younger cast driven by a different set of motives.

As far as National Treasure 3 goes, director Jon Turteltaub returns to work with writer Chris Bremner. Along with Nicolas Cage, Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight are all expected to return to their respective roles. The film has seen continued delays since its initial announcement in 2008, but it seems to finally be making some headway toward seeing the big screen.

