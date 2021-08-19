The best Naraka Bladepoint weapons

Of course, the best weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are the ones that work best with your favorite character and playstyle. Since we’re talking battle royale here, you also have to get lucky to find your favorite one during a match. Nonetheless, it’s useful to know which Naraka weapons are generally considered the most powerful ones.

Weapons in Naraka Bladepoint are divided over two different categories: melee weapons and ranged weapons. Although Naraka Bladepoint presents itself as a melee-focused game, do not underestimate the advantage of a great ranged weapon. It’s often a wise idea to equip one of each type. Without further ado, here are the best weapons in Naraka Bladepoint!

Best Naraka Bladepoint melee weapons

Dagger

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

This may surprise you, but this small melee weapon may just be the best weapon in Naraka Bladepoint right now. Although it doesn’t look like it, the Dagger has a good range thanks to its dashing attacks. It’s also pretty easy to knock down an opponent using the fast normal attack chain. However, the thing that truly makes the Dagger overpowered compared to other Naraka Bladepoint weapons, is its dodging ability right after attacking. This Dagger Dash also activates ‘golden focus’, enabling you to land an extra focus attack straight away. Using the Dagger may require some practice, but it’s totally worth it.

Spear

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

Just swinging a spear around can get you a long way during your first Naraka Bladepoint games. This probably has to do with the fact that Spear combo’s tend to be harder to anticipate (there’s a lot of stabbing, swinging, and slashing going on here). On top of that, the Spear is very fast and can easily knock down your opponent. Try to familiarize yourself with the Dragonslayer plus Nezha combo, and you got yourself a pro move to get you through your first Naraka battles. There’s a reason the Naraka Bladepoint developers dubbed it the ‘King of the Battlefield’.

Longsword

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Longsword may be the most balanced Naraka Bladepoint weapon when it comes to damage output, range, and speed. Since it has pretty straightforward combo’s too, we can safely call this a perfect Naraka Bladepoint weapon for beginners. Another advantage of the Longsword is its surprising range; a charge attack can easily hit your opponent from a distance while knocking them down.

Katana

The Longsword and the Katana seem awfully similar at first glance, but which of these Naraka weapons is the best? The Katana is slightly faster than the Longsword, but it also has a slightly lower attack power. Unlike the Longsword though, the Katana has a rather short range and can’t launch enemies as easily. It’s a good weapon if you can manage to land the short-ranged attack flurries, but the Longsword seems to be the strongest Naraka Bladepoint weapon of the two.

Greatsword

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

This is an extremely powerful weapon, as one good hit can already rid you of your enemy. The Greatsword is one of the best defensive Naraka weapons too, as it will protect you from knockback after clashing with an opponent. Furthermore, the Greatsword performs a Focus attack on the second combo hit instead of the third. As with any massive Greatswords in fighting games, its downside is its slow speed. The Greatsword is one of the best weapons if you’re new to Naraka Bladepoint, but once you’re up against more experienced players, they may predict and dodge your attacks a little too often.

Bloodripper

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

Just look at it. Besides being the most badass-looking weapon in the game right now, the Bloodripper is also very deadly. True, the Bloodripper is a bit too slow (it takes a moment to charge the Focus) and predictable to be among the best weapons in Naraka Bladepoint, but its ability to take down an opponent without allowing them to counterattack is very useful. So, although it’s relatively easy to avoid getting hit by the Bloodripper, once you do manage to hit someone it’s usually game over for them.

Best Naraka Bladepoint ranged weapons

Bow

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Bow, the Musket, or maybe the Crossbow? As it really depends on the situation, it’s hard to say which one gets the award for best ranged weapon in Naraka Bladepoint. If you want to snipe enemies from far away, the Bow has twice as much range as a Crossbow. You probably don’t want to rely on its relatively weak quick shots, but one successful hit from a Bow’s charged attack can turn the odds of battle in your favor. If you’re fond of sniping, you’re going to love the Bow.

Musket

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Musket is very similar to the Bow (a bit like the Longsword versus Katana dilemma). The Musket also requires charge time, but is equally suitable for sniping enemies. Here’s the difference: although this Naraka weapon deals less damage than a fully charged Bow hit, it has a zoom function and a larger magazine. If you’re willing to take a few more shots from far away, the Musket may be the better option.

Crossbow

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Crossbow is a good weapon, but harder to use effectively compared to the Bow and the Musket. The continued fire from the charged attack (plus the large magazine) basically turns the Crossbow into Naraka’s version of the automatic rifle, but the highly mobile nature of Naraka Bladepoint’s combat makes it difficult to actually kill someone. If tracking dodging targets isn’t your strong suit, you’re probably better off with a long-distance Bow headshot and melee attacks.

Swarm

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Swarm is without doubt one of the best ranged weapons in Naraka Bladepoint. It can quickly cover a large area in explosive blasts, potentially talking out several opponents at once. It’s also surprisingly versatile, as you can choose between quick bursts and a charged attack resulting in a massive string of explosions. The only downside is, of course, the need to time the charge attacks properly. If your opponents see you coming, the Swarm’s explosions can easily be avoided.

Flamebringer

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

Although one is a melee weapon and the other is ranged, the Flamebringer feels a bit similar to the Bloodripper. The Flamebringer doesn’t stagger enemies, but it has a good range and it can easily cover several enemies at once when playing squad mode. It doesn’t require a charge, which it also very handy.

Cannon

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Cannon seems very powerful at first, but it’s not versatile enough to be among the best Naraka Bladepoint weapons. Unlike the Swarm, you can’t switch between a quick burst or a long charged attack as the situation requires. Enemies always know what’s coming if they spot you, and surprise attacks are harder due to its shorter range.

Pistol

(Image credit: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive)

The Pistol is a useful weapon if you manage to land a charged shot from up close. However, this is difficult to do (especially in solo mode) as it requires a long charge time and the short range limits the element of surprise. In most instances, opponents have plenty of dodging time. It can work well if you’re up against several teammates and work together with your allies, but it’s hard to use effectively in one versus one combat.

Katana or Longsword? Musket or Bow? Hopefully this guide helped you gain some insight in the best Naraka: Bladepoint weapons. Let’s find ourselves some Daggers!