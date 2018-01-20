Movies to watch on Blu-Ray and DVD: Mother!, Wind River, and more

Any way you slice it, writer-director Darren Aronofsky’s (Black Swan) controversy-magnet is a staggering bait-and-switch. It lures you in with two Oscar-winning stars (Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem) and the framework of a home-invasion thriller, and then bludgeons you with… well, what exactly?

Acres of press have tried to untangle mother!’s subtextual implications. There has also been no shortage of debate over whether or not it’s any good. What’s striking is how Aronofsky combines the existential dread of an arthouse maestro with the thrill-ride flourishes of a Hollywood showman.

As Lawrence’s young bride deals with husband Bardem’s attitude to guests, there’s the brief worry that mother! might merely be a darkly comic chamber drama. Fear not. Aronofsky’s style is set to maximum intensity: the camera is close, the sound design is abrasive, the outstanding production design transforms a home into a war zone. Eventually, the calm gives way to turbulent storm, with nightmarish cutaways fraught with menacing detail.

So what’s it about? Aronofsky insists it dramatises mankind’s wanton destruction of Earth, but it’s (un)pleasantly open-ended. It might also be an allegory about narcissism, a fable of abuse, or a catty satire of social media in which oversharing leads to apocalypse. As Bardem’s poet says of his work, “It affects everyone in different ways.”

EXTRAS: Making Of, Featurette

Director: Darren Aronofsky; Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer; Digital HD release: January 8, 2018; DVD, BD, 4K release: January 22, 2018

Simon Kinnear