Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator trailer shows off terrifying endoskeleton transformation

The Terminator T-800 is making its debut on Mortal Kombat 11 October 8 for Kombat Pack owners and for everyone else October 15, and at last we have our first look at how the extinction-bound android operates in a match. The T-800 moves with its signature lumbering gait and dispatches enemies with the same cold determination and cutthroat technique we've grown to know and love throughout the Terminator franchise.

Lead character artist Brendan George took to the PlayStation blog to reveal the gameplay trailer along with some new skins for Terminator and other characters. He also took the time to detail chunks of the process and inspiration behind bringing Terminator and its variants to Mortal Kombat 11.

"The team added a lot of new features, pushing everything to its technical limits to make all gameplay, intros, victories, Fatal Blows and Fatalities feel truly impressive," George says. "The character team worked hard to not only add new systems for all the Terminator dismemberment and Krushing Blow content, but to also add new features enabling the addition of decal elements. These allowed us to give the Terminator several different shirt options."

The trailer also showcases a mechanic that lets players briefly play as the T-800 endoskeleton. This makes the player seemingly invincible to enemy attacks but can only be activated at low health during the final round and with the right move equipped. You'll also have access to "younger" and "battle-damaged" Terminator skins when the DLC releases later this month.