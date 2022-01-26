More Overwatch, Warcraft, and Diablo news coming soon says Blizzard leader

Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra has said fans can expect to hear more on Overwatch, Warcraft, and Diablo "over the coming weeks."

In a tweet, the Ybarra said: "Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well. Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned!"

Ybarra’s tweet was in response to a fan who criticised the fact Blizzard is working on a survival game set in "a whole new universe." This new project was announced yesterday alongside some concept art and job listings in a blog post on the official Blizzard website.

Updates on these beloved Blizzard franchises has got to be good news to fans, especially considering we haven’t heard too much about Overwatch 2 since it was announced in 2019. It was recently claimed that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick contributed to delays with months of lost dev time and that not only Overwatch 2 but Diablo 4 have been pushed out of 2022 so they reach their "full potential." Last we heard about Diablo 4 , the game had reached "a significant milestone," but we still shouldn’t expect the game to release this year.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced that it was buying Activision for almost $70 billion. This means any studios under the Activision brand - including Blizzard, King, Toys for Bob, Raven Software, and more - will soon belong to Microsoft. Don’t worry just yet though, Activision games will still be enjoyed on a variety of platforms despite Xbox takeover.