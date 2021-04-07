Moon Knight returns to comics this summer with Black Cat writer

Marvel has now revealed the details of its promised new Moon Knight title, which will be helmed by writer Jed MacKay of the fan-favorite Black Cat title, and incoming Marvel artist Alessandro Cappuccio.

The new Moon Knight #1, coming in July, spins out of Moon Knight's previous appearance in Avengers: Age of Khonshu, in which Moon Knight, acting as the agent of Khonshu, tried to conquer the world in Khonshu's image before betraying his patron to the Avengers.

Moon Knight #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his place for people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. That protection is offered by Moon Knight, who stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people," reads Marvel's description of the new Moon Knight #1.

"Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god," it continues. "But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, the white-cowled hero must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. And let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith."

Moon Knight's so-called 'Mr. Knight' persona, who is a street-level vigilante who helps those who seek him out, originated in 2014's Moon Knight ongoing title, the character's seventh series. He's had a few volumes since, including runs by writer Jeff Lemire and his most recent title from writer Max Bemis, which revived Moon Knight's legacy numbering for Moon Knight #200, the last issue of Moon Knight's ongoing title released.

"I'm very excited to be working with Alessandro Cappuccio on the continuing adventures of one of Marvel's biggest messes- Moon Knight! In the wake of his disastrous attempt to take over the world in the 'Age of Khonshu,' Marc Spector (et al) has retreated to what he knows - busting heads on the streets," states MacKay in the series announcement.

"But despite betraying his god to the Avengers, the Fist of Khonshu's obligations remain the same - to protect those traveling at night," MacKay continues. Apostate priest of the moon god, the mysterious Mr. Knight has opened the doors of his Midnight Mission, where those in fear of the weird and strange may petition for the aid of the Moon Knight! But this doesn't sit well with everyone, and hidden threats circle Marc's new start from the shadows..."

Moon Knight #1 marks artist Alessandro Cappuccio's Marvel Comics debut, following a stint on Boom!'s Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers.

"When Tom Brevoort contacted me to work on the new Moon Knight series, I couldn't believe it," Cappuccio said. "Debuting in Marvel Comics with one of my favorite characters is a dream come true! The story is a new beginning for Moon Knight, Jed did an excellent job as usual on the scripts and I'm delighted to be working with a professional of his caliber."

Moon Knight #1 goes on sale July 7, well before the character will make his MCU debut played by Oscar Isaac in an eponymous Disney Plus streaming show. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

With Moon Knight returning to comic books in July and debuting in the MCU in 2022, now’s a great time to learn exactly who Moon Knight is and what his powers are.