Moon Girl meets Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, and more in a series of team-up stories

Lunella Lafayette, the young hero known as Moon Girl, companion of Devil Dinosaur and one of the smartest people in the entire Marvel Universe, is returning to the spotlight in a new series of one-shots teaming her up with other heroes from the Marvel Universe.

MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The whole adventure kicks off with a good old fashioned Spider-Man team-up in Moon Girl and Miles Morales #1 from writer Mohale Mishigo and artist Ig Guara, in which Lunella and Devil Dinosaur will find themselves hanging out alongside the younger Spidey to kick off a "grand tour of the Marvel Universe."

From there, further one-shots will pair Moon Girl with characters including the X-Men, Avengers, and more. And then, it'll all lead to a previously teased new Moon Girl ongoing title, the details of which are still under wraps.

"Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true," Mashigo states in the announcement. "Lunella is fun, quirky, smart, and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter."

A new Moon Girl title was previously announced as one of eight new 'tentpole' series planned by Marvel as major releases throughout 2022. Some of which have already begun or been solicited, though the announcement of the Moon Girl one-shots is the first movement toward her new title since it was first announced.

At the same time, a Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated show is in the works for the Disney Channel as part of an expansion of Marvel characters on TV that has encompassed animation, live-action, and other media.

Moon Girl and Miles Morales #1 is due out June 1 with covers from Alitha Martinez and Peach Momoko.

Have yourself an adventure of your own and pop on over to your local comic shop for the new Moon Girl one-shots.