Monster Hunter World: Iceborne x Resident Evil 2 crossover turns the handler into Mr. X

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is crossing over with Resident Evil 2 this November, and it's bringing along Claire, Leon, Mr. X, and even Tofu. Capcom revealed the bizarre melding of worlds in a new trailer which you can watch below. The two Raccoon City survivors show their skills as monster hunters themselves (all those boss fights against G must have helped), though they're surprisingly terrible at fighting their zombified fellow hunters. Maybe they're just not used to dealing with the Thriller-dancing kind of undead? That must be it.

The trailer really hits its Weird Capcom stride when Mr. X stomps onto the scene. Despite the dread the sound of his heavy footsteps may provoke in RE fans, it looks like he'll actually be your buddy this time around, helping to cook your meals and other tasks fitted to a Handler. Yes, it appears that this crossover event will reskin your Handler to look like the frickin' Tyrant from Resident Evil 2. I love Weird Capcom.

Monster Hunter World already has an illustrious history of crossovers. Its wide world of lush flora and giant killer fauna has hosted Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher as well as - for the PS4 version - Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn . Those were both pretty cool, but the Resident Evil 2 x Monster Hunter World Iceborne crossover has another ace in the hole to make it the most memorable of all: a Tofu weapon pendant.

It's difficult to explain why a giant, jolly, jiggling hunk of tofu is a beloved Resident Evil character, so I won't attempt to go into the backstory. Just let it be known that you will have the opportunity to dangle his fearsome curd-ly self from your favorite crafted armament if you play the crossover event in November. That should be enough to make even Rajang think twice about messing with you.