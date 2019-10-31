Modern Warfare Blueprints: how to unlock and equip COD's short cut customisations

Modern Warfare blueprints offers players a chance to kit out a specific gun with higher-end attachments, perks and camouflages. They offer access to pre-tuned weapon loadouts and a route to circumvent the time-consuming process of completing every gun’s challenges to unlock the weapon customisation options that are locked until a certain Weapon Level is reached, or until the player completes a variety of challenges.

Where to find the Modern Warfare blueprints you've unlocked

In the Armory section, under the Weapons tab of Multiplayer, players can see what Modern Warfare Blueprints they have unlocked thus far, separated into the different weapons classes. Blueprints come in Rare, Epic or Legendary variants, much like Fortnite or Apex Legends loot.

To actually equip a Blueprint, head to ‘Edit Loadout’, and select the gun you have a Blueprint for. There will be an option to the right of this gun titled ‘Armory’, with the number of Blueprints you have unlocked for it. Selecting this will show you in greater depth the attachments and camouflage you will be equipping.

How to unlock more Modern Warfare Blueprints

Unlocking more Blueprints for your weapons isn’t complicated, but will be relatively time consuming (although not as time consuming as completing each weapon’s challenges will be). To unlock more Blueprints, head to the main Multiplayer menu, and press Square/X to view your Daily Challenges. From here, move across to the Missions tab.

It's by completing these missions entirely that you unlock more Weapon Blueprints. Each Mission will have multiple objectives, and each objective comes with a reward such as XP, Stickers or Calling Cards. Once all objectives in a Mission have been completed, a Blueprint specific to this mission will unlock. You can only have one Mission active at a time, but the progress saves if you decide to start a different one.

That’s just one way of kitting out your weapon to suit you. You can also work your way up through different camouflages, or check out our guide on the Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds to give you the edge against your opposition.