Microsoft's Console Purchase Pilot helps you buy an Xbox Series X without dealing with scalpers

Microsoft's Console Purchase Pilot scheme lets Xbox Insiders register and reserve an Xbox Series X without the risk of scalpers snatching them all up.

Microsoft is fighting back against the scalpers though, as the Xbox Insider Twitter just announced the launch Console Purchase Pilot scheme, which lets Xbox players reserve a console.

Today we're introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWcMay 11, 2021 See more

For the time being, this program is only available to US Xbox Insiders - players who have signed up to beta test features and system updates before they go out to the wider public.

You can find out more about the Console Purchase Pilot and register your interest through the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox console. Microsoft does warn that space is limited, so not everyone who applies will be selected.

It’s been six months since the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched, and it’s still incredibly difficult to get your hands on either. We’ve been keeping you up to date with the latest Xbox Series X stock updates, but this should hopefully help ease demand.

Speaking of, both Xbox and PlayStation are struggling to meet demand for their consoles as we move deeper into 2021. Talking to GR as part of our Xbox Series X six months later feature, Xbox head of gaming services Ben Decker said that Xbox “wishes we had more supply, but we're working all the time". Meanwhile, Sony is apparently considering changing the internal design of the PS5 in order to help create more new consoles.