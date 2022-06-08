Metro series creator faces prison in Russia after speaking out against Ukraine invasion

Metro author and developer Dmitry Glukhovsky has been placed on a federal wanted list in Russia, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to The Moscow Times (opens in new tab), a Russian court in Basmanny, Moscow on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of Glukhovsky. The Metro author and developer reportedly faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Russia, but as The Moscow Times states, it's currently believed Glukhovsky is not in the country.

The sentence apparently comes from Glukhovsky speaking out against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which commenced earlier this year, and is still ongoing. You can see one such example of Glukhovsky speaking out against the Russian invasion just below, from the author's personal Twitter account.

For my foreign followers - my statement for Arte on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/RaVONy4aJoMarch 2, 2022 See more

"I am being accused of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces for a post on Instagram," Glukhovsky said via the messaging app Telegram, according to The Moscow Times. "I am ready to repeat everything that was said there: 'Stop the war! Admit that this is a war against the entire nation and stop it!"'

Earlier today on June 7, less than 24 hours after his arrest warrant was issued in Russia, Glukhovsky posted the message below to his personal Instagram account. Right now, there isn't an English language equivalent of the video from Glukhovsky, who often posts such follow-up videos for his followers around the world.

A post shared by Dmitry Glukhovsky /Глуховский (@glukhovsky) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

After publishing Metro 2033 in 2002, Glukhovsky would go on to author two sequels, Metro 2034 and Metro 2035. The author would then collaborate with Ukrainian developer 4A Games on adaptations of the Metro novels into games, beginning with Metro 2033 in 2010, and culminating with Metro Exodus in 2019.

GamesRadar+ has contacted Glukhovsky for comment, and will update this post with any additional information received.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.