Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition patch introduces full DualSense support

Metro Exodus is the first game to receive DualSense support on PC, allowing us to have full use of the controller’s immersive features.

On May 21, developer 4A Games pushed a hotfix patch for Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition that launched earlier this month. The support for the DualSense controller means that this is the first PC game to allow the full support of the controller.

VGC’s Andy Robinson shared a video on Twitter of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers showing resistance when being fired.



This patch also includes haptic support, although as VGC notes, both of these features only seem to work with a wired connection at this moment in time.

PS5’s DualSense is now fully functional on PC, via Metro Exodus’ latest update. pic.twitter.com/97yVVYYIJyMay 22, 2021 See more

Sony Interactive Entertainment is planning to bring a "whole slate" of PS4 exclusive titles to PC this year. We've already seen Horizon Zero Dawn head to the platform last year, as well as Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. Days Gone is the latest PS4-exclusive arrival to head to Steam. With this ongoing support for the controller, could Sony be setting the groundwork for allowing more PC games to start supporting the controller?

It's not the only DualSense related news in recent weeks, with a PS5 firmware update improving the DualSense controller feedback in several PS4 games including The Last of Us Part 2, with the game's co-director recently discussing how Sony helped improve the DualSense haptics for the acclaimed game.

While Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is available now, the game will be heading to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on June 18, 2021.

