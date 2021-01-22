Metal Gear Solid cast has reunited for an unknown project

By

Solid Snake himself, David Hayter, promises details are coming soon

Metal Gear Solid
(Image credit: Konami)

The Metal Gear Solid cast recently got together on one big Zoom call for what Solid Snake is calling "an epic reunion" that will "rock your world." 

David Hayter tweeted out the screenshot of the Zoom call, which included a veritable who's who of Metal Gear Solid alumni. Hayter promised "details coming soon" regarding what the Zoom call actually entails, but here's who was involved from the Metal Gear Solid family:

  • David Hayter - Solid Snake
  • Debi Mae West - Meryl Silverburgh
  • Robin Atkin Downes - Kazuhira Miller
  • Christopher Randolph - Otacon/Huey
  • Tasia Valenza - Sniper Wolf 
  • Cam Clarke - Liquid Snake
  • Paul Eiding - Roy Campbell
  • Josh Keaton - Major Ocelot
  • Lori Alan - The Boss
  • Jennifer Hale - Naomi Hunter

The other members of the Zoom call include a rep for Celebrity Talent Booking and what looks like some members of the press, which suggests that something big could come from this. There are no other details, not even a brief video clip, just this single screenshot and accompanying Tweet. As soon as Solid Snake gives us some solid answers about what's going on we'll update you accordingly, but for now you can rest easy knowing the Metal Gear Solid cast has been reunited via the magic of the internet.

In other Metal Gear news, Metal Gear Solid 5 players discovered you can shoot the game's overhead electrical wires, and the original Metal Gear Solid is reportedly getting a PS5-exclusive remake - I wonder if that's what this entire reunion was about…

But you're also probably here for the reminder that the Metal Gear Solid movie will have Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

Alyssa Mercante

Brooklyn-based Editor and mother of two rescue cats, Radgie and Riot. After years spent in and out of academia and toiling over freelance work, with a two-year stint as Associate Editor at a tech startup, I am now doing what I love for a living. That includes sailing to every question mark in The Witcher 3, emoting out of dropships in Apex Legends, and arguing over Star Wars lore. 