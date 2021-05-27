Marvel's Secret Invasion series adds another cast member

Christopher McDonald is the latest addition to the cast of Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus, Deadline reports.

Secret Invasion will follow a group of Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. In an interview with Comic Book , Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the show will tap into "the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took."

McDonald joins existing cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott. Jackson will reprise his MCU role as Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn returns as Talos, a Skrull who previously appeared in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home , and One Night in Miami star Ben-Adir will play the show's primary antagonist. However, in typical Marvel fashion, nothing about McDonald's character is known just yet.

Kyle Bradstreet is on board as head writer – he previously worked as an executive producer and screenwriter on the Rami Malek-led series Mr. Robot, which was nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globes over the course of its four-year run.

McDonald's recent roles include the Netflix movie We Could Be Heroes and the HBO comedy series Hacks. He's also known for his performances in movies like Thelma & Louise, Happy Gilmore, and Requiem for a Dream .