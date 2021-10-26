Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly half the size on PS5 compared to PS4

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly half the size on PS5 compared to the PS4 version of the game.

Just below, you can see a tweet from Twitter user @Zuby_Tech, which popped up earlier this week on October 24, just when the pre-load period for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy had first opened around the world. As the user notes, the file size of Eidos Montreal's game is nearly 60GB on PS4, but that's cut down to a much more manageable 31GB on PS5.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy PS5 Version Is Half The Size Of The PS4 VersionPS4: 59.997 GBPS5: 31.132 GBKraken Compression Is Insane #PS5 #PlayStation5 #PlayStation #DualSense #PlayHasNoLimits pic.twitter.com/DHuApnaCjxOctober 24, 2021 See more

Of course, this is hardly the first time we've seen a drastic reduction in file size of the same game compared to the two different console generations. Earlier this year in May, Subnautica dev Unknown Worlds managed to shrink the file size of their game from 14GB to 3.5GB when porting it over from the PS4 to the PS5. That's a reduction in file size of 70%.

At the time, Unknown Worlds revealed that this had been possible due to the compression tech afforded by the PS5's advanced data-streaming efficiency within its SSD. Even before the PS5 launched last year in November, Sony was already talking up the new-gen console's ability to dramatically reduce the file size of games due to its SSD tech, and earlier this year, Subnautica was one of the best examples of the tech in action.

Now, that crown perhaps belongs to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, as the game shrinks by nearly 50% on PS5. For our glowing review of Eidos Montreal's new venture, which we reckon might even be better than the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, you can head over to our full Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review for more.

