Marvel's Avengers PS5 loading times "are pretty much instant"

The Marvel's Avengers PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are coming next week, and Crystal Dynamics says it's going to make a big difference in how fast you can get to the game.

The developers of the game hosted a showcase event for the PS5 version on Twitch yesterday where they demonstrated some of the new improvements coming for the next-gen native update coming on March 18.

While the stream itself was largely focused on graphical improvements and the benefits of cross-gen multiplayer, a Crystal Dynamics representative in the Twitch chat also talked about improved loading times, as spotted by MP1st .

"Many loading screens on PS5 are pretty much instant," the representative explained. "It's very fast."

Marvel's Avengers has a fair share of load screens when you're moving from mission to mission, so cutting those down is enough reason to get excited for the new-gen versions all by itself. While the representative also confirmed that Crystal Dynamics doesn't have any plans to show the Xbox Series X version of the game ahead of its launch, they did say "it’ll be pretty much the same from a visual perspective as PS5."

Avengers players can expect support for 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on both platforms (capping out at 1440p for Xbox Series S , as usual). The update will also allow you to replay the entire campaign without switching to another account, along with bringing in Avengers' second post-launch hero, Hawkeye.