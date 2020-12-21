Marvel x Michael Cho in special two-toned variants

This March, artist Michael Cho will lend his iconic, timeless style to a series of 10 variant covers featuring classic Marvel superheroes rendered in simple two-tone colors, evocative of a Silver Age pop-art throwback style.

Cho is known for his cover work both with Marvel and at DC, as well as for recent interior Marvel Comics art on Captain America #25. The characters featured on Cho's variant covers include Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Wasp, Hulk, Captain America, and Spider-Woman, all embellished with only a single color for a simple, striking character study.

Cho's distinct, recognizable style incorporates strong black brushed inks focusing on solid rendering, with painted color accents usually in a limited palette. In these covers, Cho's palette is limited to shades of red, green, and blue alongside his impactful, almost chiaroscuro high contrast black inks.

"Award-winning artist Michael Cho will bring some of Marvel's most iconic heroes to life on a series of extraordinary variant covers this March," reads Marvel's announcement. "Done in his trademark two-tone style, these vibrant covers capture Marvel's heroes at their most timeless versions."

"The two-tone variant covers will grace your favorite ongoing series this March, featuring one-of-a-kind depictions of Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, and Spider-Woman," the announcement concludes.

"It was a privilege and a joy to draw iconic images of the classic Marvel heroes, in the way that I remembered them from childhood," states Cho alongside the variant cover announcement.

Here's the list of the variant covers planned for March:

Avengers #43

Black Panther #24

Savage Avengers #19

Captain America #28

Strange Academy #9

Immortal Hulk #44

Iron Man #7

Amazing Spider-Man #61

Spider-Woman #10

Thor #13

And of course, here's a gallery of all ten March two-tone Michael Cho variant covers:

