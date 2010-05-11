Marvel vs. Capcom 3 gameplay screens, new details revealed

This morning, CVG, citingScrambled Pixel, posted new screens and details of Marvel vs. Capcom 3, ripped from the latest issue of GameInformer. Of the 30+ character roster, nine characters have been confirmed (some of which we already knew), and several new gameplay details have been described. All the new info is below:

Confirmed characters: The Hulk, Dante, Chris Redfield, Captain America, Felecia, Wolverine, Morrigan, Deadpool and Iron Man.

The controls: A simplified "Tatsunoko vs. Capcom" style control scheme will be in place for accessibility, but deeper mechanics, like Hyper Combo cancels, snapbacks, and assists will be retained.

Launch attacks: One button, the "Exchange Button," will be used to perform launch attacks. The attacks can be countered by guessing the correct exchange move to input simultaneously.

Redfield and Deadpool: Chris Redfield will be equipped with his RE5 shotgun and shock stick. Deadpool's teleportation move will malfunction if overused, and he will be able to break the fourth wall by beating up opponents with his health bar.



Above: Redfield shotgunifies The Hulk as Mega Man Servbots look on - in other words, yes, of course Mega Man will make an appearance



Above: Ryu shoots foot paint at Wolverine... visible on the right, a Spider-Man paradeballoon?



Above: Purple revenge! The Daily Bugle banner confirms that the game will includethemed backdrops



Above: Morriganand Iron Man battle in presumably the same Marvel-themed stage

The full feature is in the June issue of GameInformer.

May 10, 2010