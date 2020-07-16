Popular

Marvel rolls out October 2020 'X of Swords' solicitations

Covers and preview copy for October's chapters of the 24 part crossover

Marvel Comics appears to be rolling out previews of its October 2020 X-Men solicitations via the social media accounts of the creators responsible for each title.

Marvel's October X-titles are of course mostly chapters in the now 24-part X of Swords event crossover event

So far three covers and solicitation copy have been revealed, via the Twitter accounts of Wolverine and X-Force writer Ben Percy, along with Marauders writer Vita Ayala. Check them out below. 

Wolverine #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
X OF SWORDS, PART 3
Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.

X-Force #3

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)
Cover by Dustin weaver
X OF SWORDS, PART 4
Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledge. 

Marauders #13

Vita Ayala (W) • Matteo Lolli (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X OF SWORDS, PART 5
A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen.

'X of Swords' – pronounced 10 of swords, like the Roman numeral - brings together threads from throughout the current 'Dawn of X' era of the X-Men, and centers on mutants wielding magical blades from across the Marvel Universe in battle against a still unrevealed opponent.

Though the exact details of the set-up remain to be seen, Apocalypse has been pulling the strings of the mutants of Krakoa for some time, trying to set up an ancient magical ritual involving the Otherworld – home to its own magical blade, the Sword of Might.

'X of Swords' kicks off in September with two prelude issues in Excalibur #12 and X-Men #12 and the first two chapters, X of Swords: Creation #1 and X-Factor #4. 

The three October issues revealed so far are chapters three through five. 

Look for updates throughout Thursday if Marvel reveals more covers and Marvel's full October 2020 solicitations later this month. 

