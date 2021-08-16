Marvel is ending Zdarsky and Checchetto's Daredevil ... for now

Marvel is gearing up for big changes to its Daredevil ongoing title, with the long-time creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto preparing their exit - from the current series anyway - while also planning on leaving Matt Murdock and current Daredevil Elektra's status quo in a totally new place.

November 17's Daredevil #36 marks Zdarsky and Checchetto's finale on the current Daredevil title, amidst a planned wedding between Wilson Fisk, Daredevil's archenemy and the Kingpin of crime, and Kingpin's enforcer Typhoid Mary - but in true Daredevil fashion, Marvel's announcement warns that "calamity is right around the corner" for the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Elektra and Matt Murdock are about to face off over the mantle of Daredevil. Elektra has been playing the role of the protector of Hell's Kitchen while Matt Murdock is incarcerated under his secret identity.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But it's all been part of a plan to defeat the hand according to a prophecy guided by Matt and Elektra's old mentor Stick, which will supposedly require them to fight to the death to truly defeat their ancient ninja enemies.

"I know writers like to say things like 'It's all been building toward this!!,' but, really, it has," Zdarsky states in Marvel's announcement.

"When I sat down to write issue one, I knew that this issue was waiting and that it was going to drastically alter the lives of the Daredevil cast," Zdarsky concludes. "Issue 36 is NOT an ending, it's a beginning."

Daredevil's conclusion coincides with Zdarsky's announcement of a new Substack newsletter, through which he'll release creator-owned comics and other material. At the same time, the title's rotating co-artist Mike Hawthorne recently announced his own plans to exit Marvel Comics following the end of his Marvel exclusive contract.

However, it seems Zdarsky still has DD plans in the future. Marvel is hinting that on August 31 it'll be celebrating its 60th anniversary by revealing "the next chapter of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s run on Daredevil" along with news of other new projects coming from the publisher

Daredevil #36 goes on sale on November 17. Stay tuned for Marvel's full November 2021 solicitations, coming later this month on Newsarama.

