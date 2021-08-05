Marvel fans aren't happy with Agent Carter being ignored in Peggy's Legends episode

A new Peggy Carter-centric episode of Marvel’s series Legends has angered some fans – thanks to its refusal to acknowledge Agent Carter as canon.

The 10-minute recap, designed to catch viewers up before What If…? introduces Captain Carter to the world later in August, charts the history of Hayley Atwell’s character in the MCU.

Everything from The First Avenger to her reunion with Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame is covered, and even the Agent Carter MCU ‘One-Shot’ in 2013. But nothing from the Agent Carter series, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016, is shown.

That, perhaps understandably, has caused some discontent among a vocal minority of fans. There are many, after all, aching to see the likes of Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD folded into MCU canon.

On Twitter, one fan said they couldn’t believe they "ignored" her own show, while another pointed to the disconnect between showing Peggy’s iconic red hat from the show in the thumbnail for the episode but not showing footage from Agent Carter.

This year alone has seen some canon-based confusion thanks to the introduction of the Darkhold in WandaVision. The Darkhold, a magical tome filled with all manner of nefarious spells, was first seen on Marvel television in Agents of SHIELD – but WandaVision overwrote it with a different origin story and look.

Of course, the fact the multiverse is now "open" after Loki suggests that Marvel can now comfortably slide any story it wants into MCU canon without any real leap in logic. Whether it’ll do so for Agent Carter in future remains to be seen but, for some fans, this isn’t a promising start.

