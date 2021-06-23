Upcoming September 2021 Marvel Comics revealed

Marvel's September 2021 solicitations are here. In layman's terms that all the comic books and collections Marvel is publishing in September along with descriptive text and preview cover images.

DARK AGES #1 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

This is what the Watcher has been watching for!

• A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. For once, the heroes who have saved the planet so many times are almost powerless in the face of it.

• X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions.

• None of it will be enough.

• The lights are about to go out.

• The world outside our window...is about to end.

• An all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INFERNO #1 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by Jerome Opeña

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

THE CULMINATION OF JONATHAN HICKMAN'S X-MEN BEGINS HERE!

"There will be an island—not the first, but the last…" Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Mastermind of the X-Men JONATHAN HICKMAN brings his plans to a head, joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with VALERIO SCHITI… as one woman follows through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74

NICK SPENCER (W)

PATRICK GLEASON, MARK BAGLEY & MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL DOWLING

• It's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #875, and the whole ASM team is coming together to bring you a massive issue that is the culmination of three years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

• It's all lead to this… "Hunted," "Sins Rising," "Last Remains," "King's Ransom," "Chameleon Conspiracy," "Sinister War"…and so much more all led to this climax and conclusion to Nick Spencer's landmark run on the best comic book in the world.

• What will happen with Peter and MJ, Mysterio, J. Jonah Jameson, Norman Osborn, Aunt May and Kindred?! FIND OUT HERE!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1 (OF 5)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by MASHAL AHMED

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MS. MARVEL RETURNS IN A NEW STORY FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR SAMIRA AHMED!

While on a break visiting her cousin in Chicago, Kamala Khan stumbles upon a robbery at a university physics lab . . . and maybe sets off an explosion of interdimensional proportions in the process. Still, nothing she can't handle. Or so she thinks, until she gets home and finds her whole world turned upside down . . .and into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone she knows singing, and how can she make it stop?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • CIAN TORMEY (A) • Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant Cover by SUPERLOG

Variant Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CIAN TORMEY

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD — AND LOSE YOUR MIND IN MIGHTY MARVEL FASHION!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando joins forces with extraordinary artist Cian Tormey for a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into chaos!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS: Please note that previous orders have been cancelled. New solicitation codes must be used to order this issue.



DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

Design Variant by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by BENGAL

Variant Cover by AGNES GARBOWSKA

Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE

Variant Cover by JUNGGUEN YOON

SPIDERS AND WOLVES AND YOKAI…OH MY!

Mariko Yashida journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too — a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws — and they're after Mariko! Don't miss this epic tale, straight from the creative mind of STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO! Book THREE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A)

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Hidden Gem Variant cover by Gene Colan

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

DEATH COMES FOR THE SORCERER SUPREME!

Doctor Stephen Strange is the world's greatest neurosurgeon and Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. He defends our planet from the supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle. But what would happen if he unexpectedly died? Who would protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange?! The final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange starts here by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Black Cat) and Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel)!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by SKAN

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TOXIN RETURNS!

Bren Waters, the new host of TOXIN, enters the fray! Will he be enough to turn the tide?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: AGONY #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A) • Cover by SKAN

Design Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ENTER: AGONY!

As the odds (and symbiotes!) stack against our heroes, is there any way they can win against Carnage?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

Variant Cover by DALE KEOWN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

IT'S ALL COME DOWN TO THIS! CARNAGE WINS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ETERNALS: THANOS RISES #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • DUSTIN WEAVER (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Variant cover by Ron Lim

Variant cover by Dustin Weaver

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

• Eternals are created, not born. They have families, but their families make no new children.

• It's simply not what Eternals do.

• Some of them thought they could find a way to change that and believed it would be for the best.

• They were terribly, terribly wrong.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA #1

EVAN NARCISSE (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY Ernanda Souza

With the universe itself at stake, Black Panther enlists the might of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the dreaded Dormammu! And leading the Wakandan forces is none other than the legendary M'Baku! Will T'Challa and M'Baku be able to defeat Dormammu's army of Mindless Ones? Don't miss this critical chapter of the LAST ANNIHILATION event as a new hero emerges!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING #1

ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (W)

JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant cover by David López

WORLDS APART, BUT NEVER ALONE!

The Last Annihilation has hit the Kree/Skrull Alliance. Wiccan and Hulkling must split up to simultaneously defend two planets against the Mindless Army! But will the individual newlyweds be enough to fight off the forces of Dormammu? Or will they become the next casualties in this senseless war?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: THE ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU!

• The X-Men's greatest foe, mutantkind's primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders...

• The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything.

• The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall...

• Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows... or will Krakoa slip into the abyss...?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • GERMÁN GARCÍA (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BRENT ANDERSON

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

KA-ZAR IS BACK FROM THE DEAD — WITH A WHOLE NEW TERRIFYING SET OF POWERS!

The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned — with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land — one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own… Don't miss this spectacular adventure through the lost lands by Zac Thompson and Germán García!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



KA-ZAR: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN, DAVE COCKRUM & PAUL SMITH

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Ka-Zar and his faithful friend Zabu leap into action as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. Legendary X-Men scribe Chris Claremont and a trio of acclaimed artists — Michael Golden, Dave Cockrum and Paul Smith — present one of the best-looking Savage Land sagas of all as Ka-Zar teams up with Angel, Spider-Man and the X-Men in stories from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1-4! It starts with a search for the man once called Sauron — but when Angel and Spidey undergo a monstrous transformation, the jungle lord will face the consequences! As Sauron soars once more, the X-Men fall victim to the winged menace — and Ka-Zar must ride to the rescue!

96 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #2 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • CHAMBA (A) • Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

• The Avengers encounter Venom in Yokohama, but he's supersized, super charged and out of control!

• Can Tony Stark's untested "Do Hatsu" mode upgrade turn the tide, or is this the beginning of the end?

• AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (Venom: The End, Street Fighter)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #2

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY "THE LONG SHADOW" PART 2

T'Challa must act quickly to save his sleeper agents before they are assassinated! With the help of his sister, Shuri, he might be one step closer to the culprits…but is it too late? The assassins seem to always be one step ahead. And T'Challa better watch his back, for secrets lie everywhere…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeon

HABEAS CORPSES!

• Heroes of the Marvel Universe came to Krakoa for a memorial. Now they've got a fight.

• Magneto pushes Krakoa and the Council to the brink!

• Also…there's something wrong with the body...

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEFENDERS #2 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

Teaser Variant Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

THE MOTHER OF GALACTUS?

The Defenders find themselves in the birthplace of Galactus — but the Devourer is not the man they remember. Meet Taaia, Omnimax and more as Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez expand the cosmos — and put Doctor Strange's makeshift magical team in extreme jeopardy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

A young, rebellious and idealistic Kang finds himself in Ancient Egypt, where an older version of himself is ruling with an iron fist as the pharaoh Rama-Tut. When the Moon Knight draws young Kang into a battle against his future self, tragedy strikes. But will it knock Nathaniel off the course of his destiny or lock him into one path forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING FANTASY #3 (OF 5)

KAARE ANDREWS (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

EXPERIENCE THESE HEROES LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

On this amazing island of fantasy, World War II Cap, teenaged Spidey and spy school Black Widow have found their tribes. They must now meet on the battlefield of death. The stage is set. The actors are in place. All that's left is WAR. Or is there one last chance to stop it all?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

KARLA PACHECO, DAVID LAPHAM, MARIA LAPHAM, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (W)

LEONARD KIRK, PETE WOODS, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A) • Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

WAIT, WHAT? THEY'RE LETTING US DO ANOTHER ONE?

• Did they not read the last one? That one was wild for sure, but this one…

• Hoo boy. WOW. I mean, look at those credits. You think this one's gonna be LESS gonzo?

• I'm gonna need to buy our lawyers a nice fruit basket or something.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Design Variant Cover by EDGAR SALAZAR

DAEMON-TOUCHED!

• Novitiate GHITA steps up and guides the SISTERS OF BATTLE deeper into the mystery of SISCIA. But how will her past impact the future of the mission?

• If they can't fight their way through the unexpected appearance of a DAEMON in the tunnels, it may not matter!

• And — a shocking development within the Sisters' ranks!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WINTER GUARD #2 (OF 4)

RYAN CADY (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

Variant Cover by Otto Schmidt

The Winter Guard team must split up in hopes of catching up to Red Guardian and the White Widow, who seem to always be one step ahead of them. It's a race across Russia as the team must venture to Red Guardian's hometown in hopes of discovering the secrets of project SNOWBLIND. But with Crimson Dynamo in critical condition, can the Guard keep it together to uncover the truth in time?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHAWK #2 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A)

Cover by Iban Coello

Variant cover by Ron Lim

Variant cover by Declan Shalvey

• Connor Young: star point guard, recently diagnosed with MS and the new armored hero, DARKHAWK!

• But why was he chosen? Was it destiny? Fate? A cosmic coincidence?

• And what does it mean for his path forward?

• He'll need to figure that out soon, before he has a run in a with a certain web-slinger…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #3

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by GREG LAND An apostate priest, Moon Knight has taken on Khonshu's duty as his own. To the people he protects, this is a blessing. To Hunter's Moon, this is sacrilege. It is no small thing, to betray a god and take on his role. And when the Fist of Khonshu offers shelter to vampires, the ancient enemies of the Moon God? The Moon Knight requires correction, and Hunter's Moon will bring him back to the right path — whatever it might take.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #23

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

MARTIN COCCOLO (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by SKAN

MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD!

BEAST's best-laid plans invite a threat close to the heart…as the secret works of MIKHAIL are at last revealed! A key issue that will precipitate a dire change for Krakoa!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #21

VITA AYALA (W) • ALEX LINS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

VARIANT COVER BY EDGE

MAYHEM ON THE MOON! There's something creeping in the shadows of the Summer House…and the NEW MUTANTS are about to come face-to-face with it. And back on Earth, the team is turning against itself as they gear up for their biggest battle yet.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #3

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

EVOLUTION IS THE ENEMY!

The X-Men are no strangers to being targeted for their genes…but when the High Evolutionary returns with his brand of unnatural selection, the survival of the whole planet is at stake!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #24

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Zé Carlos (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

SPACE PIRATES!

The Marauders hit the highest seas of all when they point their bow to the stars! But what threat awaits them…and why has it sworn vengeance?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #23

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

THE CALL OF DOOM!

As guardians of the gate, Excalibur has sworn to safely escort those who quest to the Otherworld within, but their duties are tested to their limits when DOOM returns to Avalon.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #8

Al Ewing (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN!

By the time you're reading this, you know. You know who sits in the central seat of Arakko. You know who speaks for Sol. Storm rules. But when you have to prove to your people who you are, every single day without fail...What becomes of who you were?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-CORP #5

TINI HOWARD (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

COVER BY DAVID AJA

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL ALLRED

HOSTILE TAKEOVER!

It's impossible to succeed in business without making a few enemies. Noblesse Pharmaceuticals sends their most cutthroat team against X-CORP once and for all, and they've come to collect.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #15

ZEB WELLS (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans

SINISTER SECRETS!

PSYLOCKE's secret deal with MR. SINISTER will cause a schism within the HELLIONS! Also, TARN THE UNCARING wants his stuff back!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #16

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

THE SOLEM TRUTH!

The game is nearly over…but when SOLEM is involved, that's just an excuse to change the rules.

Did you figure out the mystery before WOLVERINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #7

LARRY HAMA (W) • BILLY TAN (A/C)

Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WOLVERINE. JUBILEE. HAMA.

Any way you slice it, the ultimate team-up is back, bub! Comics legend Larry Hama returns to his run on WOLVERINE, with the start of an all-new adventure that will pit the man formerly known as WEAPON X, and fan-favorite JUBILEE, against a host of their deadliest foes!

When two young mutants disappear, our heroes set off for Japan to track them down. But LADY DEATHSTRIKE and THE HAND have their own designs on the duo, and it'll take no small measure of blood, sweat and adamantium to change their minds! Illustrated by the incomparable Billy Tan, get set for the start of a deadly international mutant conflict!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #7

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE SEARCH FOR SANCTUARY BEGINS!

• A small colony of "Spinners," looking to lead a simpler life, have nearly completed terraforming a moon.

• A ship crashes into their Eden from the heavens.

• A terror is unleashed.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JONATHAN HICKMAN & NICK SPENCER

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, SALVADOR LARROCA & CLAYTON CRAIN

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

As the Ultimate Universe mourns the loss of Peter Parker, a new Spider-Man for the modern era makes his debut — and he's destined to be a star! The super criminal calling himself the Kangaroo is causing trouble in New York City, safe in the knowledge that Spidey is dead — when a young web-slinger wearing a familiar suit swings in to make the neighborhood his own! But who exactly is under that famous mask? Prepare to get your first glimpse of Miles Morales all over again! Plus: Reed Richards bears the scars of his recent ordeals — and he is determined to solve everything! And Valerie Cooper grapples with a huge secret that will change the world! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #4 & #5 (OF 5)

KEVIN SHINICK (W)

ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE (A)

Cover by GURIHIRU

ISSUE #4 - VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE are in for a surprise!

• Who's big, green and usually angry?

• Spidey and the team are about to find out!

32 PGS. EACH/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30

SALADIN AHMED, PHIL LORD, CHRIS MILLER, KEMP POWERS AND MORE! (W)

CARMEN CARNERO, SARA PICHELLI AND MORE! (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHASE CONLEY

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

• HAPPY 10th ANNIVERSARY, MILES MORALES! This is it, ten years as Spider-Man and his future has never looked brighter. A who's who of Miles Morales Spider-Creators has been webbed together to make this the best Anniversary Special of all time!

• MMSM TEAM-SUPREME Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero show off Miles' new suit (designed by Chase Conley) and kick off his eleventh year (AND BIGGEST ONE YET)!

• And the creative minds behind the Miles movies PHIL LORD, CHRISTOPHER MILLER and two-time Oscar nominee KEMP POWERS celebrate Miles' birthday in style with Miles Co-Creator SARA PICHELLI!

• And that's not even all the candles we're putting on Miles' cake! Don't miss this Anniversary Special!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #15

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

• WHO IS THE AETERNUM?! He's incredibly powerful and more than happy to destroy Jessica Drew and anyone else standing in his way.

• The fight of Jess' life lands on her doorstep and puts her best friend and child in danger. Uh-oh — for Aeternum — as Jess WILL NOT TAKE THIS LIGHTLY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #10

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by Pepe Larraz

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ

CONNECTING VARIANT BY EMA LUPACCHINO

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

INFINITY SCORE continues!

• Infinity Stones are incredibly powerful but only get more so when in proximity to the other stones.

• Felicia Hardy has gathered three out of the six, and the Marvel Universe may be completely hosed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

• The dimensional-warp tour keeps rolling as SPIDER-MAN comes face-to-face with a certain big red dinosaur!

• If dinosaurs weren't enough, an unlikely HULK rears his frightening head!

• PLUS: Black Cat and Doctor Strange!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #4 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by Phil Noto

Against the backdrop of the freewheeling 1990s, Ben Grimm reflects on love and loss as the Fantastic Four prepare to do battle against Galactus.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #36

DAN SLOTT (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND FLAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"Unstable"

• The fallout from THE BRIDE OF DOOM and DEATH IN 4 DIMENSIONS can still be felt!

• And now the 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four has led to THIS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IRON MAN #12

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Iron Man is a long way from Earth. He now stands on the decks of Galactus' worldship, Taa II, in deep space, and though he doesn't have to face the World-Eater himself this time around, he certainly has to deal with the ship's most brutal and lethal defenses. If he manages to survive those, it's only a matter of moments before Tony Stark will have to turn around and confront his fiercest foe of recent memory, KORVAC. Tony must also face the mad android's zealous disciples, all of whom have a personal ax to grind with the Golden Avenger—THE CONTROLLER, UNICORN, BLIZZARD and their most recent addition, a robotically enslaved ORIGINAL HUMAN TORCH. This showdown has been a long time coming, but Tony wasn't counting on five-against-one odds. Tony needs backup. Tony could use some friends.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #48

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA

"WORLD WAR SHE-HULK" Continues!

After being taken prisoner by the Russian Winter Guard and sent to the notorious assassin-training academy known as the Red Room, She-Hulk has been transformed into something terrifying. And now the Winter Hulk has been unleashed upon the world. And the only one who can stop her…is Gorilla-Man?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #32

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant cover by LEE GARBETT

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" STARTS HERE!

An old darkness has re-emerged, one that almost brought the Avengers to their knees. A twisted Captain Marvel is terrorizing the galaxy – and this time, it's not Carol Danvers...we're almost sure. And where is Vox Supreme? Carol must race to find out as "THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" begins. Superstar writer Kelly Thompson joins forces with BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE artist Sergio Dávila to kick off a thrilling fight to save the Captain Marvel legacy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #4

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

SHANG-CHI VS. THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

• Someone has been sending Shang-Chi strange messages in his dreams…

• …and the messages seem to be coming from the Negative Zone!

• But who is sending him these messages? And what do they mean?

• And why are the Fantastic Four standing in his way?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & ALYSSA WONG (W)

DALE EAGLESHAM & JODI NISHIJIMA (A)

Cover by GERALD PAREL

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Design Variant Cover by JODI NISHIJIMA

John Walker (A.K.A. the U.S.Agent) and Bucky Barnes (A.K.A. the Winter Soldier) join the fight against a vicious Captain America impostor and his shadowy patrons. As the chase leads them to interrupt a break-in at one of the most secure facilities in the country, the true magnitude of the forces arrayed against them finally becomes clear. But are they too late to stop what's already been put in motion?

Also introducing Arielle Agbayani, the campus Captain America! When her college turns a blind eye to rich kids behaving badly, she springs into action — and she's not afraid to fight dirty.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5)

AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by PATCH Zircher

CHILDREN OF MONSTERS!

Skaar, the son of Hulk, and Dionne, daughter of [REDACTED]. Get the origin story of the Marvel Universe's newest, deadliest gamma mutate! Plus: Absorbing Man pushes his abilities to the max — and it goes badly. Rick Jones and Del Frye make a desperate move — that grants them new, horrifying abilities. This team of Hulk hunters is breaking apart…and their enemy knows it. Don't miss this issue's immortal revelations!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE MARVELS #5

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

For starters, there's a Big Little Book. Plus monsters, international mayhem, the arrival of heroes in trouble and a deadly threat for Dr. Strange. And apartment problems, phone calls and an audience with Namor of Atlantis. You know, those kinds of things. Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm and more, plus the return of a Golden Age great and…Dakota North? Man, when we say "marvels," we mean marvels! Don't miss it — we'd miss you!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by BRETT BOOTH

Variant cover by David Baldeón

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE LAST ANNIHILATION CONCLUDES!

• The Guardians and their allies are being overrun on all fronts by the Mindless Armies of Dormammu. There's only one hope for the galaxy as we know it.

• ROCKET RACCOON has a plan. All he needs to know is Dormammu's weak spot.

• Dormammu doesn't have a weak spot.

• Uh-oh.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #17

DONNY CATES (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

THE EPIC FINALE OF "REVELATIONS"!

Thor, ruler of Asgard, can now focus on just that - ruling! But with power comes truth, and Thor will learn that being king isn't so simple. When havoc on Midgard begins, Mjolnir seems to have vanished under the Avengers' watch. And Thor must learn more than one truth this day. The shocking conclusion of "Revelations" that no one will see coming is here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #11

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

FRIEND OR FOE?

With Apogee in her rear view, Natasha pushes forward with her plans to become the hero San Francisco needs. When an old source sends Natasha and her team looking for a mysterious pair known only as THE TWINS, the Black Widow has to confront the fact that Apogee may not be as behind them as she'd hoped. But are the Twins friends or foe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #34

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • STEFANO LANDINI (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

Deadpool 30th Anniversary Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by TPA

"LOCKDOWN" CONTINUES AS BULLSEYE REIGNS OVER NYC!

• The penultimate chapter of "Lockdown" brings twists, turns, bodies and unexpected allies.

• You're not going to want to miss THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THIS EISNER-NOMINATED EPIC!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #9

DANNY LORE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

The Champions' commitment to destroying Roxxon from within faces its ultimate test, as Kamala is asked to speak for the company in front of a global audience. How far will Ms. Marvel go to destroy the corporation that almost ruined her life? And what will it cost the rest of the Champions?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

REPTIL #4 (OF 4)

TERRY BLAS (W) • ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

REPTIL'S LAST STAND!

• Three cousins in a race against time as Megalith closes in and springs the final stage of his plans…

• Two mysterious amulets that hold a world-shattering secret between them….

• One hero standing between complete catastrophe and peace – and only one chance to get it right.

• Don't miss out on this momentous finale!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #24

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Can the unexpected entrance of an old villain help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous Kulan Gath? The entire Earth better hope so!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25

JIM ZUB, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, LARRY HAMA & DAN SLOTT (W)

CORY SMITH, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, PAUL DAVIDSON & MARCOS Martín (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by ALEX TOTH

VARIANT COVER BY MR. GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

CELEBRATING 300 ISSUES OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN…AND THE RETURN OF BÊLIT!

By Crom and Mitra, it's been 300 issues since Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith first brought the Barbarian to comics in 1970's CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1! CONAN's oversized 300th-issue spectacular kicks off with Jim Zub and Cory Smith's ongoing saga, as we return to Conan's much-lauded days sailing with the queen of the seas herself, BÊLIT! But – past, present and future will collide in ways unexpected and strange!

Sharpen your blade for three additional, all-new tales from across Conan history! Dan Slott enters the Hyborian Age with Marcos Martín, for an untold NIGHT OF OBLIVION from Conan's thieving days. Larry Hama and Christopher Priest at last return to the saga with their own new stories — from a hotheaded young barbarian in battle to an aged KING CONAN, who must defend his kingdom from the re-emergence of WRAARL, the DEVOURER OF SOULS!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

