Upcoming July 2021 Marvel Comics revealed: Sinister War rages and X-Men relaunches

The full Marvel Comics July 2021 solicitations are here, showing off its titles for the first month after the publisher's Heroes Reborn 2021 crossover, and the 'Hellfire Gala' X-Men mini-event.

To that end, Marvel is taking the X-Men line in a new direction with a new X-Men #1 and a new team line-up, while the side-title X-Men Legends will welcome writer Peter David back to X-Factor.

Then, big things are in store in Spider-Man's world with the return of Doctor Octopus and the Sinister Six in the four-part Sinister War limited series, and the Extreme Carnage one-shots which bring Flash Thompson and the Life Foundation symbiotes back into the fold.

Meanwhile, writer Donny Cates is pitting the Odinson against Captain America for a new Thor arc titled 'Revelations,' and the Thunder God also gets his own annual in July.

And, as previously announced, Moon Knight will return in his own title from writer Jed MacKay, also kicking off in July.

Of course, that's not all happening in the Marvel July 2021 solicitations! The publisher is also popping off some surprises as the summer heats up.

So be sure to check out all of the upcoming Marvel July 2021 comic books and collections below, and let us know what you're planning to read and collect in all the usual places like on Facebook and Twitter.

And as always, look for multiple covers in some of the galleries and you can also check out the Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations, Marvel Comics May 2021 solicitations, and Marvel Comics June 2021 solicitations, or check out all of Marvel and DC's here on our new solicitations tab.

Upcoming Marvel comic books July 2021 Spotlight

AMAZING FANTASY #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING FANTASY #1 (OF 5)

KAARE ANDREWS (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

EXPERIENCE THESE HEROES LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Red Room Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favorite Marvel characters from across time and space all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and...Amazing Fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And is there any way for them to return home?

This isn’t just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it’s a reinvestment in the seminal characters you’ve always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines. Brought to you by KAARE ANDREWS, this is the one you’ve been waiting for, True Believers… It’s one Amazing Fantasy for the ages!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY • Hidden Gem Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO

Connecting Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY • Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK • Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by MARCELO FERRREIRA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN!

Ock’s got a new Sinister Six and if you think he’s thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN’T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It’s an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey’s in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he’s ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SINISTER WAR #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SINISTER WAR #2 (OF 4)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Connecting Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Spidey’s classic problem has been multiplied by two and you don’t even know the HALF of it. Twelve of Spidey’s greatest villains are out for blood: Spider-Man’s and each other’s! Ock and Vulture make their big plays this issue that are going to shake up NYC in ways you didn’t think were possible!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO

SINISTER WAR PRELUDE!

The Sinister War turns Spidey’s life upside-down, but the fact that KING’S RANSOM and CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY already did that, might give you an idea of how hard this is going to be for Peter Parker.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VINCENTINI

SINISTER WAR CONTINUES!

Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred’s role in all this?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY JEFF JOHNSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

VIOLENCE RUNS IN THE FAMILY!

As the dust continues to settle after the species-redefining KING IN BLACK saga, Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, won’t be the only ones learning to adjust to a new normal. Collectively called the Life Foundation, symbiotes SCREAM, PHAGE, RIOT, LASHER and AGONY have tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with their often-bloodthirsty impulses.

But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren’t the only ones with a part to play in this story, and they aren’t the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK. They have an older sibling who may be reinvented in its own right: CARNAGE.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN (W) • CHRIS MOONEYHAM (A) • Cover by SKAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SCREEEEEAM!

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE writer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the character to lend his lethal sensibilities to EXTREME CARNAGE!

Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that’s never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK, Andi has never had to fight like this — and, worse still, if she can’t save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by SKAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FLASH THOMPSON IS BACK!

After the shocking revelations of EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM, Carnage sets its sights on the PHAGE symbiote. Carnage isn’t the only familiar face on the board though! After a rendezvous with his student, Andi Benton, FLASH THOMPSON is back and ready for a fight!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL & CARMEN CARNERO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO & IBAN COELLO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY RB SILVA, NATACHA BUSTOS, & PATRICK GLEASON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

X-MEN 90’S VARIANT COVER BY LARRY HOUSTON

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER

NEW LINE-UP TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THESE X-MEN ARE... FEARLESS!

The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple — you do what’s right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet. Writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL, UNCANNY AVENGERS) reteams with superstar artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X, X OF SWORDS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) to chart the course of the X-Men in a world of the Reign of X!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #1

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO ZAFFINO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, JR.

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

I AM MOON KNIGHT!

The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night.

Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by DON PERLIN

Cover by GIL KANE

Moon Knight makes his unforgettable first appearance – stalking Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night! Clad from head to toe in silver and wielding crescent-shaped blades, the soldier of fortune named Marc Spector is a lycanthrope’s worst nightmare. But why is he after this particular prey – and can Jack possibly survive their first savage battle? Moon Knight, earthly avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu, went on to become a fan-favorite character and a man of many talents – mercenary, millionaire, vigilante, Avenger, even cab driver – but wide-eyed fans first got to meet him as a werewolf hunter in this classic tale! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #32.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RETAILERS: Please note that previous orders have been canceled. New solicitation code must be used to order this issue.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2

KARLA PACHECO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) • Cover by SERGIO DAVILA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

SPIDER-MAN VS. STAR!

The next can’t-miss installment of the “Infinite Destinies” saga is here! Spider-Man thinks he knows reality warpers — but he’s never met Ripley Ryan. Mass murderer and occasional Thunderbolt, Star is still searching for her own path…and the power to shape her future however she wants. But can the wielder of the Reality Stone really go up against a hero who’s fought gods?! Find out here — and get the next piece of the Infinity Stone puzzle!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 4 (of 8) of “Infinite Fury”!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR ANNUAL #1

AARON KUDER (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

Connecting Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

THOR VS. THOR!

Thor and the other leaders of the Ten Realms (and, uh, Hawkeye?) have gathered for a World Tree celebration! But the festivities come to an abrupt halt when a mysterious guest — and his otherworldly powers — crashes the party. And his “plus-one” is a dark, twisted version of Thor who is determined to become the iron-fisted ruler of all the realms!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 5 (of 8) of “Infinite Fury”!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!

After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten and Frank D’Armata – the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew – RETURN! This time, they’re taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION! In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than THE INCREDIBLE HULK, in a story set just before Peter David’s landmark run on the Hulk series!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, MOHALE MASHIGO (W)

DALE EAGLESHAM, NATACHA BUSTOS (A) • Cover by GERALD PAREL

Design Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are hot on the trail of the shield thief, but their adversary remains one step ahead, and he has friends in low places. Some of Captain America’s oldest enemies are behind this scheme, but can Sam and Steve figure out who these enemies are and what they want, in time to stop them?

And in a story by Mohale Mashigo (MARVEL VOICES: LEGACY) and Natacha Bustos (MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR): Who is Nichelle Wright, the Captain America of Harrisburg? And will her community stand up for her when the shield thief frames her for a terrible crime?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE BIGGEST REVEAL OF THE SUMMER!

Who is after Gamma Flight? You’ve been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK’s early days — well, True Believer, we’re here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you’ve been missing — and the characters you love to hate.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #5

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by Salvador Larroca

ENTER THE ALPHA!

• The creature that almost killed Cruz is back to finish the job.

• Everything Cruz has dedicated his life to hangs in the balance.

• And with his son’s life on the line, terrible decisions must be made.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

FOR ALIENS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY’S HOPE!

It’s been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley’s Hope colony, but what happened to that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they’ll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed out site will try to do just that. Benjamin Percy and Dave Wachter imagine a terrifying possible future for LV-426 in this celebration of the 35th Anniversary of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

KAIJU VARIANT COVER BY Arthur ADAMS

Surprise Variant Cover by CLASSIFIED!

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

In Iceland, the critics of the USP are uniting - and they finally have what they need to win the rest of the world over! But what are the dark consequences of their actions…and will Ultraman choose to save them from those consequences?

Or perhaps a better question to ask is - with opposition mounting, alliances fraying and trust disintegrating, can he?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

DECLAN SHALVEY, RYAN STEGMAN & MORE! (W) • STEPHEN MOONEY & MORE (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

THE DEAD END!

These past several months, a cavalcade of creators have lent the most sinister of their sensibilities to the symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe, and the final epic installment of CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD is no exception! THIS ISSUE sees the return of two superstars who are no strangers to symbiote business — DECLAN SHALVEY AND RYAN STEGMAN!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SHANG-CHI #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHANG-CHI #3

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE

SHANG-CHI VS WOLVERINE!

• Shang-Chi discovers yet another sibling he never knew he had!

• Even more surprising…she’s a mutant!

• You know what that means…Shang-Chi won’t be the only one looking for her.

• Enter: Wolverine!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books July 2021 X-Men

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

PETER DAVID (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

PUZZLE VARIANT Cover by TODD NAUCK

Action Figure Variant cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO PLACE A MISSING PIECE OF THE X-FACTOR PUZZLE!

Mutants have taken hostages, and X-Factor is taking the blame! But before judgment is rendered for POLARIS, HAVOK, WOLFSBANE, STRONG GUY, QUICKSILVER and MADROX the MULTIPLE MAN, VAL COOPER and X-Factor will take the stand! But who’s telling the truth, and what really went down at the LATVERIAN EMBASSY? It all makes sense…from a certain point of view.

Return to the fan-favorite era of Peter David’s X-FACTOR run with an all-new adventure set between X-FACTOR #75 and #76!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-CORP #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-CORP #3

TINI HOWARD (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

COVER BY DAVID AJA

variant cover by Mike Del Mundo

MULTIPLE MEN, MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS!

He’s everywhere you want to be. He’s never not in the office. And his direct reports always fall in line. How does X-CORP meet their nearly impossible quotas with maximum synergy and minimal bandwidth? They’ve got Dr. Jamie Madrox, and he’s the world’s best boss.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAY OF X #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WAY OF X #4

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by Ivan Shavrin

KILL NO MAN!

(BUT SOME EXCEPTIONS MAY APPLY)

• Nightcrawler must act fast to avoid catastrophe as the laws of Krakoa (and physics) are tested to their limits.

• Also: a nice family bonding sesh with no violent repercussions.

• Just kidding. This is Xavier vs. Legion in a boozed-up Tiki bar, with the sanity of mutantkind at stake.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #5

VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

COTA’S BEEN CAPTURED!

Someone is out for revenge on the X-MEN and you’ll never guess who! The CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, caught in the crossfires of the war on mutants, need a hero. And that hero might just be among them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLIONS #13

ZEB WELLS (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DON’T WORRY! MR. SINISTER IS FINE!

Eh, not really. And it looks like his clone is returning to Krakoa to claim the cape…and also destroy the Hellions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

S.W.O.R.D. #7

Al Ewing (W) • Valerio Schiti (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE...

The Hellfire Gala is over...but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He’s chatting to an old friend in a very new setting — about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium...and the LAST ANNIHILATION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #14

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS!

Stolen goods. A torched ship. A missing sword. Wolverine’s on the case, but what mind games is Solem playing?

The new X-villain comes into his own in this arc!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #21

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

JOSHUA CASSARA & ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by Matías Bergara

FEAR OF A GREEN PLANET!

Beast plants the seeds; X-FORCE pulls the weeds. But not if MAN-SLAUGHTER has anything to say about it!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #20

VITA AYALA (W) • ALEX LINS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEEKEND AT XAVIER’S!

In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming…deceptions are coming to light…and the dead are walking. Just another day on Krakoa for the NEW MUTANTS.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #22

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE PAST CAN STILL BURN YOU!

The Hellfire Gala may be over, but the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR #22

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE TOWER AND THE STORM!

With Captain Britain and Excalibur reunited, Otherworld is their domain. An escort mission reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne’s court. And a brutal sacrifice bears fruit.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books July 2021 Spider-Man

SPIDER-WOMAN #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-WOMAN #13

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PERÉZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

THE MOST ACTION-PACKED SPIDER-WOMAN ISSUE YET!

• A who’s who of Marvel Mercenaries want something that Jess has (and NEEDS), so Jess has to fight Lady Bullseye and more to secure this treasured possession.

• This fight will take Jess across NYC in the most intense, issue-long action sequence you’ve ever read!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK CAT #8

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

“INFINITY SCORE” STARTS HERE!

• Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. the Black Cat, is hired to steal the Infinity Stones.

• Has anyone told her that these stones are now PEOPLE?

• Regardless, Nick Fury will do anything to stop the stone-bearers from being gathered, even if that means taking all nine of Felicia’s lives.

• Black Cat has been picking away at the corners of the Marvel Universe, but this heist will put her square in the middle... just where she DOES NOT WANT TO BE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Wraparound Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE CLONE SAGA REACHES ITS CATACLYSMIC CONCLUSION!

• Selim was cloned and raised to be the perfect super-soldier for hire. Miles has trouble just getting to class on time.

• Selim’s scruples are also vastly different than Miles’… so Miles’ family is in horrific danger.

• YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THE MOST HEART-WRENCHING COMIC OF THE YEAR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW #4 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

Peter is finally free…or so he thought. The Fantastic Four are now in trouble, with Reed Richards in the crosshairs of the symbiote – and it’s more dangerous than ever before! A brutal penultimate chapter, featuring guest stars galore and twists you’ll never see coming!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Okay, so we haven’t been 100% honest with you.

• No, we still won’t be stopping.

• No, it’s still about Spider-Man and the biggest craziest fight of his life.

• It’s just, there’s something we’ve been teasing you along with that is really a trick (on both you and Spider-Man) that… Well… you’re just going to have to read the issue.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books July 2021

AVENGERS #46

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #46

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WORLD WAR SHE-HULK!

After the shocking events of “Enter the Phoenix,” the Earth has become more fractured and volatile than ever, especially for the Avengers. Once She-Hulk is declared a global menace, Russia’s mightiest heroes, the Winter Guard, are tasked with bringing Jen to justice, to face a fate no Hulk could hope to endure.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #30

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #30

KELLY THOMPSON & JAMIE MCKELVIE (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI & JAMIE MCKELVIE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant cover by TERRY DODSON

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE!

Carol Danvers thinks she’s seen it all, including a terrifying future that only she can prevent. Convinced that magic is the answer to her problem, she’s about to face a hard truth: No magic in the universe can save her from herself. Captain Marvel holds the lives of billions in her hands — and the decision she makes here will change her forever. Past, present and future are about to collide! Don’t miss the oversized 30th issue of CAPTAIN MARVEL, including a special story written and drawn by Jamie McKelvie, the original designer of the Captain’s now-iconic red, blue and yellow suit!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #10

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

Tony has been suddenly and bizarrely marooned on an unknown remote planet, and his abandonment doesn’t seem to be Korvac’s doing at all. While his friends continue to pursue Korvac and his allies across the galaxy in a race to Galactus’ worldship, Taa II, Tony must now figure out where he is and if the locals are friendly or dangerous, especially since this small colony of fellow space drifters is run by a powerful old foe who might have reformed his ways. But at least for a moment, Tony has a chance to rest and to not only take stock of where he is, but also figure out how he got here in the first place and who he wants to be moving forward.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BRIDE OF DOOM Conclusion: “The Sacred Vow of Victor Von Doom!”

This issue, DOCTOR DOOM’s actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel’s First Family in a profound way. Do not miss this final, fateful chapter! Guest-starring: Namor and the Black Panther!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK WIDOW #9

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

The Black Widow and her team learn the source of the Olio’s powers — and the bleak fate of those in thrall to Apogee, including Natasha’s protégée, Lucy, whose time is running out. Natasha and Apogee go head-to-head for the future of San Francisco, but Natasha will risk everything to protect her city and the new life she’s built there.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETERNALS #6

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C)

Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

Design Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

WHO LOSES?

• Thanos loses. The Eternals Lose. We all lose.

• Never Die. Never Win.

• Can that change now?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by KEI ZAMA

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER, THIS IS THE END!

The Avengers’ last, desperate plan lies in tatters in the face of Kang’s unbelievable power, but a surprise ally appears to give them a sliver of a chance! But Kang didn’t become the master of time itself by not having a few tricks up his sleeve, and, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery... Will the Avengers stop one of their oldest foes, or will ANNO KANG continue forevermore?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5 (OF 5)

SI SPURRIER (W) • Sergio Dávila (A)

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Legend of the Black Knight

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

THE EBONY CROWN!

• The BLACK KNIGHT’s ancient enemy has forged the EBONY CROWN — a weapon with the magical might to dwarf even the EBONY BLADE.

• The end is within reach. No more suffering. No more pain. All Dane has to do…is let go.

• But he can’t give in to the darkness. Not if there’s any chance of ending the blood feud started in Camelot long ago.

• Dane must fight. One last desperate battle. But he might not be the world’s last hope. There is another.

• Her name is JACKS, she’s @#$% off, and she will change the BLACK KNIGHT FOREVER.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by BRETT BOOTH

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY Phil Jimenez

THE LAST ANNIHILATION STARTS HERE!

The entire galaxy is under attack, the likes of which haven’t been seen since Annihilus first waged war. Now, five different planets are simultaneously under threat from a mysterious foe. This is what the new Guardians were built to do. But will it be too much? This summer... the war to end all wars begins. And not everyone’s going to come home.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BETA RAY BILL #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BETA RAY BILL #5 (OF 5)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (W)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY NICK DRAGOTTA

BILL VS. SURTUR IN THE EPIC FINALE!

Beta Ray Bill and his allies must fight the ultimate battle against Surtur, the fire god responsible for the destruction of Bill’s home planet! It’s going to take an eminent amount of power to defeat this foe! But with his goals in sight, is Bill ready to pay the cost required to return to his former self?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI (W)

GURIHIRU (A/C)

It’s Thor vs. Loki for all the marbles! Or really, just one marble: the sphere that has the power to send Thor and Loki home! Will these two battling brothers find their way back to Asgard at last?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #15

DONNY CATES (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN - APR210932

SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL - APR210934

The wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot! With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin’s presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Join Donny Cates and guest artist Michele Bandini (KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN) for the start of a Midgard-shaking new arc – “Revelations”!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using CODE APR21093

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4 (of 5)

KALINDA VAZQUEZ (W)

CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

AMERICA CHAVEZ knows the face of her enemy. She knows what’s at stake if she fails. But she doesn’t know the truth of her past…yet. She’s about to find out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

REPTIL #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

REPTIL #3 (OF 4)

TERRY BLAS (W) • ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY BLAS

REPTIL’S WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN!

Tired of being hunted, Reptil goes on the offensive against Megalith!

But when his infiltration mission goes south, Reptil soon finds himself fighting for his life… Plus: The secret of what really happened to Humberto’s parents is finally revealed! Can Humberto handle the truth, or is this the thing to finally break him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5)

JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A/C)

CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE TERRIBLE THREES!

The bowers of Hel are filled – with new life?! Just what is Karnilla, Queen of the Dead, trying to do? And if the cycles of life and death are in flux, where does a Valkyrie’s allegiance fall? Jane Foster and her new comrade in arms, Rúna, must untangle a web of lies before the realms of both the living and the dead are irrevocably changed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #37

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RUNAWAYS #37

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

ONE ISSUE UNTIL RUNAWAYS #100!

• The house of cards gets its final hand in place before everything comes crashing to the ground.

• And at the center of this crash? Gert Yorkes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHAMPIONS #8

DANNY LORE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

A protest against Kamala’s Law goes south when Roxxon uses its app to lure the crowd into a trap. Can the Champions save the protestors without exposing the Champions’ moles within Roxxon? And can they figure out Roxxon’s true endgame in time to stop it, or is it already too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #48

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL HULK #48

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Homage Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

COUNTDOWN TO THE END...

• Questioning himself after his recent confrontations, the Hulk turns to the one person who always understood him – only too well.

• It’s time for truths to be told. But will it be Betty Banner who tells them...

• ...or will the Hulk face the gaze of the RED HARPY?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE AVENGERS #22

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Conan and Ghost Rider get to the bottom of Nightmare’s machinations and his werewolves’ origins...and Johnny Blaze isn’t the first Ghost Rider that Conan has encountered – he knew one back in Hyboria that rode around on a GIANT SPIDER. This chapter proves you can’t spell “flashback” without the “AAH!”

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #32

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #32

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

“LOCKDOWN” STARTS HERE!

• The Angel of Death has come to Hell’s Kitchen and New York City. A series of grisly murders tests Elektra’s mettle and commitment to her role as the new DAREDEVIL, as the city spirals in a state of near panic.

• Meanwhile, Matt Murdock faces tests and challenges of his own, as the inmates he’s serving time alongside aren’t the ones in the prison targeting him…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by Kyle Hotz

HUNTER OR HUNTED?

• CONAN has been framed for the murder of the emperor and is hunted by the Imperial Guard.

• But Conan has not survived the Hyborian Age without learning some hunting tactics of his own…

• The dramatic conclusion to the Nightstar saga!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

Upcoming Marvel comic books July 2021 Star Wars

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVEr BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

A JEDI FACES THE DARKNESS!

• KEEVE TRENNIS has put everything on the line to save her former master, but the scars run deep.

• As AVAR KRISS summons a task force to deal with the DRENGIR THREAT, a desperate NIHIL REMNANT attacks a distant outpost. Can Keeve fight back the shadows long enough to stand for light and life?

• Guest-starring ORLA JARENI, Jedi Wayseeker.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

Charles Soule (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE BIGGEST COMC EVENT OF THE STAR WARS GALAXY CONTINUES!

• Notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT has tracked his missing prize — heroic smuggler HAN SOLO, frozen in carbonite — to the remote, frozen world of JEKARA.

• But representatives from many of the galaxy’s most powerful factions have gathered, and they all want the same thing — Solo.

• Things go from bad to worse, as Boba Fett realizes that he himself has become almost as valuable to the galaxy’s hunters as Han Solo, and he must turn to the least trustworthy person in the galaxy for help...DOCTOR APHRA…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS — JABBA THE HUTT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS — JABBA THE HUTT #1

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • LUCA PIZZARI & MORE (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS!

JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy—and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC? Justina Ireland and Luca Pizzari’s hutt-sized spectacular is the first of four action-packed “War of the Bounty Hunters” tie-ins about the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #15

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

“FRIENDS AND ENEMIES”

• LUKE SKYWALKER embarks upon an epic mission with WEDGE ANTILLES and the brave pilots of STARLIGHT SQUADRON to rescue a lost division of the REBEL FLEET.

• LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN attempt to save HAN SOLO from the evil clutches of BOBA FETT.

• But what hidden vision will the Force send to Luke about the troubles to come?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #12

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

“PARTY TRICKS”

• A MYSTERIOUS INVITATION leads DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS to an exclusive party... teeming with scum and villainy!

• Will Aphra and Sana be able to survive the underworld social event of the century?

• Or will their cover be blown by A FAMILIAR FACE with an agenda of their own?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #14

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

“THE FOLLOWING”

• Hunted by the mysterious assassin DEATHSTICK, a wounded VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR are running out of options!

• T’ONGA is outgunned and outnumbered... but she does have one last surprise up her sleeve!

• And the shadowy force behind all of the danger makes its move!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #14

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

“THE BLADE BEHIND THE CURTAIN”

• For decades, no figure has stood as close to the EMPEROR with so much mystery surrounding her.

• Who is the UMBARAN? What is her role within the EMPIRE and in the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS? And what happens when she emerges from the darkness to challenge Darth Vader himself?

• Featuring an unprecedented look at the inner workings of the Emperor’s inner circle — and the return of IG-88!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Upcoming Marvel July 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale July 7

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4

AVENGERS #46

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #5

ETERNALS #6

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

HELLIONS #13

IMMORTAL HULK #48

RUNAWAYS #37

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #14

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-FORCE #21

X-MEN #1

On-sale July 14

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

CHAMPIONS #8

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

EXCALIBUR #22

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

IRON MAN #10

SINISTER WAR #1

SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDER’S SHADOW #4

SPIDER-WOMAN #13

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #12

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #2

THOR #15

WAY OF X #4

X-CORP #3

On-sale July 21

ALIEN #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71

CAPTAIN MARVEL #30

DAREDEVIL #32

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1

GAMMA FLIGHT #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16

MARAUDERS #22

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

MOON KNIGHT #1

NEW MUTANTS #20

REPTIL #3

SAVAGE AVENGERS #22

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #14

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - JABBA THE HUTT #1

THOR ANNUAL #1

On-sale July 28

AMAZING FANTASY #1

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5

BETA RAY BILL #5

BLACK CAT #8

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5

BLACK WIDOW #9

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5

S.W.O.R.D. #7

SHANG-CHI #3

SINISTER WAR #2

STAR WARS #15

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

WOLVERINE #14

Upcoming Marvel July 2021 comic book collections

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DAVIS COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DAVIS COVER

Written by ALAN DAVIS, SCOTT LOBDELL, MICHAEL HIGGINS, SIMON FURMAN & MORE

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS, DAVE ROSS, MARK BADGER, DAVE HOOVER, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, WILL SIMPSON, JAMES FRY, JOE MADUREIRA, SCOTT KOLINS, TOM MORGAN, BRYAN HITCH & MORE

Covers by ALAN DAVIS & JOE MADUREIRA

Continuing the offbeat adventures of the strangest X-team of all! Legendary creator Alan Davis returns to steer Excalibur to new heights of greatness — and oddness! But the sinister Technet aren’t far behind him! As the Captain Britain Corps puts Brian Braddock on trial, the rest of the team must face the fearsome threat of the Anti-Phoenix — but who has been pulling Excalibur’s strings since the very beginning? Rachel Summers takes a journey of discovery, the team expands with strange new members, faces from Captain Britain’s past resurface when the Warpies and the RCX return and Excalibur takes a trip to the Days of Future Past! Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #35-67; EXCALIBUR: WEIRD WAR III, THE POSSESSION, AIR APPARENT and XX CROSSING; SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #26 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #75 and #110.

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93228-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MADUREIRA COVER (DM ONLY)

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93229-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN BRITAIN OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN BRITAIN OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, GARY FRIEDRICH, LARRY LIEBER, JIM LAWRENCE, STEVE PARKHOUSE, DAVE THORPE, JAMIE DELANO & MORE

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE, JOHN BUSCEMA, RON WILSON, JOHN BYRNE, PAUL NEARY, STEVE PARKHOUSE, ALAN DAVIS & MORE

Covers by ALAN DAVIS & RON WILSON

Follow the United Kingdom’s greatest champion from the streets of London to the mystic realm of Otherworld! Brian Braddock, hand-picked for greatness by the sorcerer Merlyn, has made the fateful choice between the sword of might and the amulet of right — and become a hero! Now, thrill to a complete collection of Captain Britain’s iconic UK adventures — from questing alongside the Black Knight to battling Jim Jaspers and the Fury to prevent Earth from becoming a crooked world! But when Brian suffers a crisis of faith, will his sister Betsy inherit the mantle? Featuring the Special Executive, the Warpies, the Captain Britain Corps, Meggan and more! Collecting the Captain Britain and related stories from CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-39, SUPER SPIDER-MAN & CAPTAIN BRITAIN #231-247, HULK COMIC #1 and #3-46, INCREDIBLE HULK WEEKLY #47-55 and #57-63, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1972) #377-388, DAREDEVILS #1-11, MIGHTY WORLD OF MARVEL (1983) #7-16, CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1985) #1-14 and MARVEL TALES (1964) #131-133 — plus MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-66, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #2 and X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #11.

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93226-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN BRITAIN OMNIBUS HC WILSON COVER (DM ONLY)

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93227-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC QUESADA FIRST ISSUE COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC QUESADA FIRST ISSUE COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & BILL JEMAS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Covers by JOE QUESADA & MARK BAGLEY

In the year 2000, Marvel launched the Ultimate Universe, reinventing Spider-Man and his mythos for a new millennium! Now, the first three years of Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley’s fan-favorite, award-winning take on the web-slinger are collected in one oversized volume! Relive Peter Parker’s early days as Spider-Man, learning to fight crime by trial and error as he struggles to balance his new life with the demands of high school: puberty, homework and dating! Even with the help of his best friend Mary Jane Watson, Peter has a heavy load to bear. But the neophyte Spider-Man is making enemies left and right — including the Green Goblin, the Kingpin, Doctor Octopus, Kraven the Hunter and the maniacal Venom — and unless he can rise to the occasion, Spidey may not survive until prom! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #1-39 and #1/2.

1000 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93187-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1000 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93186-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC QUESADA PIN-UP COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1000 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93188-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC PANOSIAN COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC PANOSIAN COVER

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER & ROY THOMAS with CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BUSCEMA, BRUCE JONES, ALAN ZELENETZ & ERNIE CHAN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, GIL KANE, ALFREDO ALCALA & VAL MAYERIK with JOE CHIODO, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, MARY WILSHIRE, LUKE MCDONNELL, ERNIE CHAN & PABLO MARCOS

Covers by DAN PANOSIAN & JOE JUSKO

In this massive collection, writer Michael Fleisher hits his stride with a series of mold-breaking Conan tales like “The Temple of the Twelve-Eyed Thing,” “Demons of the Firelight” and “Dominion of the Bat” — illustrated by top talents, including Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan and the one and only John Buscema! Meanwhile, X-Men superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure pitting Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik! Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan’s “Red Nails” colleague, Valeria. Rounding out this volume are the conclusion of John Buscema’s “Bront” — and the comic book adaptation of Conan the Barbarian, along with extensive articles on the blockbuster film! Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #73-87 and MARVEL COMICS SUPER SPECIAL #21..

1016 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92694-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC JUSKO COVER (DM ONLY)

1016 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92695-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 23 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 23 HC

Written by ROGER STERN with BILL MANTLO, TOM DEFALCO & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. with RON FRENZ, ED HANNIGAN & AL MILGROM

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR

Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. earned their stripes as two of Marvel’s most legendary creators with their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and they kick off this volume with the introduction of the Hobgoblin! Who is he, and how did he quickly become one of Spidey’s most threatening villains? Then, you can’t keep a bad Vulture down as the master criminal returns in a classic two-parter! Also featuring confrontations with the Mad Thinker, Thunderball and Spidey’s most famous rogue: J. Jonah Jameson! Peter Parker’s romantic life gets messy when both Mary Jane and the Black Cat enter the picture! And topping it all off, one of the most beloved Spidey stories of all time, “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man!” Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #238-251 and ANNUAL #17; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #85 and THE OFFICIAL MARVEL TRY-OUT BOOK.

472 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92933-6

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 23 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 315 (DM ONLY)

472 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92934-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY HC

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Spider-Man makes history! In 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15, teenage Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider and became the amazing Spider-Man! Nearly sixty years have passed in the real world since that event — so what would have happened if the same amount of time passed for Peter? In celebration of an icon, Chip Zdarsky and legendary artist Mark Bagley spin a unique Spidey tale — telling the entire life story of Spider-Man from beginning to end, set against the key events of the decades through which he lived! From the Vietnam War to Secret Wars and Civil War, all the way through to what just might be a 72-year-old Spider-Man’s final mission, prepare to watch Peter Parker age by the issue — now in hardcover, including a brand new Annual tale! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #1-6 and ANNUAL #1.

240 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 918-1-302-93191-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL’S THE INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL’S THE INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 2 TPB

Expand your collection of blockbuster masterpieces with this second incredible collection of posters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The Infinity Saga kicks into high gear as iconic heroes Iron Man, Thor and Captain America return with stunning sequels — and new friends and foes grab a share of the limelight! Then, the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive to make household names of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax. You’re welcome! Artificial intelligence poses a very real danger as the Avengers reassemble and enter the Age of Ultron! And great things come in tiny packages as Ant-Man makes a huge impression! These are the posters that built years of cinematic anticipation, images indelibly imprinted in the minds of moviegoers across the world!

42 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93079-0

Trim size: 11 x 16

MARVEL’S WANDAVISION: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC (SLIPCASE EDITION)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL’S WANDAVISION: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC (SLIPCASE EDITION)

Wanda Maximoff and the Vision are two super-powered beings living an ideal life in the suburbs – but not all is as it seems. Go behind the scenes of this tale of magic, love, and sitcoms and discover exclusive concept art and interviews with the creators behind Marvel’s first Disney+ tv show.

224 PGS./All Ages …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93103-2

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX TPB

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by JAVIER PINA & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Call him the Maestro! In a broken future, the man once known as the Hulk is now neither man nor Hulk. After deposing Dystopia’s ancient ruler, the Maestro sets his sights even higher. It’s time everyone left on the ravaged planet Earth recognized their one true god! But the Maestro isn’t the only would-be immortal left — and if he wants to truly dominate the globe, he’ll have to face the most powerful beings left in creation. The Pantheon sees all — including a Hulk too powerful to leave alive! And just when his former allies have him on the ropes, the Maestro’s true enemy shows his face at last — and nobody’s going to like the future he has planned! Peter David continues the tale he began decades ago in the legendary HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT! Collecting MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92874-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ORDER USING CODE APR210993

MARVEL PORTFOLIO: MARK BROOKS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL PORTFOLIO: MARK BROOKS

Penciled by MARK BROOKS

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Superstar artist Mark Brooks has thrilled True Believers for years with his detailed interiors, stunning covers and jaw-dropping promotional artwork for such major projects as HOUSE OF X. Brooks’ instantly recognizable illustrations starring everyone from Spider-Man to the Avengers to the X-Men — sometimes in the same image — have earned him a reputation as one of the most talented creators in the industry. Now twelve of Brooks’ most stunning pieces have been painstakingly selected and collected in a beautiful hardcover case, ready for you to frame at home. It’s an instant collection of masterpieces from a modern maestro!

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93175-9

Trim size: 10-5/8 x 14-7/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 1 – THERE IS NO FEAR TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 1 – THERE IS NO FEAR TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

A new era of Star Wars storytelling begins! Journey back to the High Republic — the golden age of the Jedi! Centuries before the Empire and the Skywalker saga, the Jedi are at their height, protecting the galaxy as Republic pioneers push out into new territories. But as the frontier prepares for the dedication of the majestic Starlight Beacon, the Padawan named Keeve Trennis faces the ultimate choice: Will she complete her Jedi trials, or rescue the innocent from disaster? And can she trust her closest ally? Hutts, Rancors, Gamorreans and far less familiar faces await in a tale of belonging and betrayal set in a rich and vast world of new Jedi! Prepare to experience new worlds! New ships! And new evils to fight — including the terrifying Nihil and a creeping alien horror! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92753-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA’S MIGHTIEST HEROES TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA’S MIGHTIEST HEROES TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, DALE KEOWN, FEDERICO VICENTINI, JAMES STOKOE, R.M. GUERA, ERICA D’URSO & AARON KUDER

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

A world without Avengers! Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. Captain America was never found in the ice — because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead, this planet has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: the Squadron Supreme of America! Now Hyperion, Blur, Doctor Spectrum, Power Princess and Nighthawk face an attack from some of their fiercest enemies — including Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch, the Goblin and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is Blade the vampire hunter the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn? And what is the Daywalker going to do about it? Collecting HEROES REBORN #1-7 and HEROES RETURN #1.

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92957-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 5: ALL DIE YOUNG PART TWO TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 5: ALL DIE YOUNG PART TWO TPB

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by ALEX ROSS

One last showdown! Captain America has been framed for murder, imprisoned and then made a fugitive — his reputation smeared and his spirit tested — all at the shadowy hands of the manipulative Power Elite. Now, Cap will take his fight straight to the Power Elite. But his greatest enemy awaits, reborn deadlier than ever: the Red Skull! Prepare for an all-out fight to the finish and a climactic conclusion to the saga that has tested the ethics and ideals of the man who embodies America like no other! Acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his extraordinary exploration of Steve Rogers — the man, the myth, the living legend that is Captain America! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #26-30.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92041-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY TPB

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, VITA AYALA, BRIAN STELFREEZE, ANTHONY PIPER, JAMES MONROE IGLEHART, BRANDON MONTCLARE, KYLE BAKER, GEOFFREY THORNE, ROB MARKMAN, METHOD MAN, DANIEL DOMINGUEZ, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, CHRIS MILES, ANGÉLIQUE ROCHÉ, JOHN JENNINGS, DAVID BETANCOURT, TATIANA KING JONES, DON MCGREGOR, DAVID F. WALKER, CHUCK BROWN, JOHN RIDLEY, MOHALE MASHIGO, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, NNEDI OKORAFOR, DANNY LORE, TA-NEHISI COATES, AMY REEDER, SAINT BODHI, BOBBY SESSIONS & KAASH PAIGE

Penciled by JAHNOY LINDSAY, BERNARD CHANG, BRIAN STELFREEZE, ANTHONY PIPER, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, NATACHA BUSTOS, KYLE BAKER, KHARY RANDOLPH, DAMION SCOTT, ALITHA MARTINEZ, JJ KIRBY, SANFORD GREENE, OLIVIER COIPEL, CHRIS ALLEN, KEN LASHLEY, CHRISCROSS & VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Stories from the world outside your window, by diverse creators who are making theirs Marvel — and making their voices heard! Inspired by Marvel’s acclaimed podcast series MARVEL’S VOICES, new and established writers and artists share their unique perspectives on legendary characters — including Black Panther, Storm, Blade, Ironheart, Luke Cage, Spectrum, Shuri, Doctor Voodoo, Nick Fury and the Blue Marvel. It’s a dizzying array of adventures that will inspire and uplift! Plus: The opening chapter of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ revolutionary BLACK PANTHER epic, the sensational first meeting of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and a stunning gallery of Ernanda Souza’s Black History Month variant covers!

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92814-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CURSE OF THE MAN-THING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CURSE OF THE MAN-THING TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by FRANCESCO MOBILI, MARCO FAILLA & ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Celebrating fifty years of strange and thought-provoking storytelling! The macabre Man-Thing rises from his swamp and returns to center stage! Overnight, vegetative pillars arise across the world. Atop them sit ominous bulbs, growing ever more repulsive. As the sun beats down, the bulbs swell, threatening to burst — and all who come into contact with them will burn! The signature curse of the Man-Thing has gone global! NEW VILLAIN HARROWER is trying to scorch humanity from the face of the planet — and when she discovers the Nexus of All Realities, her twisted mission becomes all the more apocalyptic! Unless Earth’s greatest heroes can somehow rejuvenate the Man-Thing and help him reclaim his power, the whole world will be made to know fear — and to burn at its touch! Collecting AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING, SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING and X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92889-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON TPB

Written by LARRY HAMA

Penciled by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by BILLY TAN

After this epic adventure, the Iron Fist will never be the same again! There are Eight Heavenly Cities, of which K’un-Lun is one. Each city has a dragon that is the manifestation of its Chi. But now someone has gathered an undead army to attack each of the Heavenly Cities, kill their dragons and collect their hearts — thereby stealing their Chi! Danny Rand and his K’un-Lun partner, Fooh, must manifest these cities on Earth and conscript other heroes to help hold back the undead hordes — and the action soon spreads across the globe, from Brazil to Japan to Wakanda! Who will rise up and join the fight to save the dragons and stop the mysterious force bent on destroying the Heavenly Cities forever? Collecting IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92469-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 13: KING’S RANSOM TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 13: KING’S RANSOM TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by PATRICK GLEASON, FEDERICO VINCENTINI & ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

The return of one of the most dangerous artifacts in the Marvel Universe! The Lifeline Tablet has plagued Spider-Man’s life more than once. Mayor Wilson Fisk wants its secrets, and he’ll happily kill Boomerang to get his hands on the stone! But doesn’t he know Spidey is Boomerang’s roommate? The wall-crawler must pull out all the stops to prevent the Kingpin from wielding nigh-ultimate power, including assembling his street-level allies and donning an all-new costume! Plus: What fate awaits star-crossed lovers Randy Robertson and the Beetle? Find out as the years-old enmity between their fathers — Robbie Robertson and Tombstone — boils over once more! And all-out war erupts as the super-crime lords of the Marvel Universe compete at the whims of the Kingpin! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #61-65 and GIANT SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING’S RANSOM.

152 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92606-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 3 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, BRETT BOOTH, MAHMUD ASRAR, FRANCESCO MOBILI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

One era ends and a new one begins as Jonathan Hickman’s acclaimed run enters the Reign of X! In the wake of the Earth-shattering events of X OF SWORDS, the Captain Commander of Krakoa makes a fateful decision that will affect all the island-nation’s residents! And when the Shi’ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl answer the call! Elsewhere, the door to the Vault swings open at last. But time moves differently inside the Vault — and for the beings who emerge, it’s been a very, very long time since they entered! And Krakoa’s future is at stake when one of mutantkind’s greatest threats re-emerges: Nimrod is online! Then, it’s time for the Hellfire Gala — and a changing of the guard, as Krakoa’s very first team of elected X-Men debuts! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #16-20.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92491-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 2 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Mister Sinister’s team of Hellions is dead! When they’re restored on Krakoa, why do they feel a bit — different? And what is Sinister really up to? The resurrected Hellions are tasked with retrieving Nanny’s ship and creating new containment armor for the deadly Orphan-Maker. But the emergence of an old enemy and his fearsome warriors will make the Hellions’ new lives a hell on Earth! And when Sinister vanishes, will the team be able to put aside the tensions that are splitting them apart and unravel the mystery? Plus: The Hellions find themselves at the mercy of Arcade’s new, psychological Murderworld! Empath’s past deeds come back to haunt him! And Psylocke takes on Betsy Braddock in a battle decades in the making! But who invited the Hellions to the Hellfire Gala?! Collecting HELLIONS #7-12.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92559-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 1 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 1 TPB

Written by VITA AYALA

Penciled by ROD REIS

Cover by ROD REIS

On the edge of Krakoan society, the New Mutants let loose! Welcome to the Wild Hunt — going big, blowing things up and combining powers to see who can be crowned king of the mountain. But something lurks in the trees. Something old — and hungry. And its favorite prey is young mutants! As Karma and Dani delve deeper into their nightmares, a spider sets his eyes on the most vulnerable among the team. And as the Wild Hunt continues, someone vanishes without a trace, plans long in motion begin to unfurl and children who play at being adults must now prepare for the fight of their lives. With one among them lost in Otherworld, can the New Mutants find and extract their friend without losing themselves in the process? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #14-18.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92787-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA & GARRY BROWN

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Crossing a dangerous line! Omega Red is harboring a deadly secret, and how far will X-Force go to keep Krakoa safe! But nothing compares to the trust broken by the interrogation of one of their own. Then, Forge, Wolverine and Quentin Quire brave the depths of the sea, where terrors of the deep await and a deadly discovery reveals a dark side of Krakoa! How will revelations about the island nation they fight for affect X-Force? And shaken by his recent resurrection, what will Quire do with his new lease on life? When Quentin finds a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on X-Force, he soon realizes that the only way to fight it…is on its own turf. Sweet dreams, Quentin! Plus: Can X-Force handle unwanted party crashers at the Hellfire Gala while keeping the disturbance under wraps? Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #15-20, WOLVERINE (2020) #13.

184 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92721-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 2 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

The fallout from X OF SWORDS continues! A dark force is manipulating the lives of X-Factor, and now Siryn is dead! Again. And again. And again… What’s going on? X-Factor must follow the screams to unravel a mystery and find out the truth! Plus: A dark force is manipulating the team just as a striking revelation comes to light. Who’s that knocking? Could the Boneyard be…haunted? Somehow, the enduring evil X-Factor has uncovered needs to be destroyed — and the answer lies in the Mojoverse! Then, at the Hellfire Gala, shocking secrets will be revealed and vengeance will be had! Somebody is about to enjoy their last dance, and you’ll never guess who it is. Collecting X-FACTOR (2020) #6-10.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92185-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI & MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

The Marauders must navigate difficult waters ahead! Double-dealing and backstabbing are the order of the day in the Hellfire Trading Company, but killing Kate Pryde crossed the line. The Black King must pay! And a resurrected Kate has some ideas about exactly how. Meanwhile, Storm faces off against her old rival Callisto in a rematch that’s become very personal! And the Marauders return to Madripoor to pay tribute to a fallen friend — but old enemies are being forged anew, and the team is about to face a nasty surprise! Ororo’s eyes are pointed to the future — one that takes her off the seas and over the horizon. And it all culminates in the biggest event of the season! Prepare for the Hellfire Gala — a night of dinner, drinking, diplomacy and deceit! Collecting MARAUDERS #16-20.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92718-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 3 TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Some things that have been lost cannot be replaced! In the explosive aftermath of the Otherworldly battles of X OF SWORDS, the team is left changed. But who is the woman on the shore? And who is…Queen Elizabeth III?! As the Krakoan Council makes moves to protect the mutants that remain in Otherworld, Excalibur must determine the true fate of Betsy Braddock! Plus: An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa — unseen, unheard, undetectable by anyone…except Excalibur. Can the team hunt it down before the Hellfire Gala kicks off? This all-out mutant event is already shaping up to be somewhat less than pleasant, and Excalibur’s actions at the Gala just might change Krakoan diplomacy forever! Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #16-21.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92484-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 2 TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 2 TPB

Written by VITA AYALA, GERRY DUGGAN, TINI HOWARD, BENJAMIN PERCY & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by ROD REIS, STEFANO CASELLI, MARCUS TO, JOSHUA CASSARA & BRETT BOOTH

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

Deadly dangers threaten the Reign of X! The New Mutants are on the loose in the Wild Hunt. Meanwhile, the Marauders deal with a murderous mutiny! The shocking events of X OF SWORDS have forever changed, and some things that were lost cannot be replaced. Omega Red is harboring a deadly secret, and X-Force must brave the depths of the sea — where a deadly discovery reveals a dark side of Krakoa! And when the Shi’ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl will answer the interstellar call to battle! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #14, MARAUDERS #16, EXCALIBUR (2019) #16, X-FORCE (2019) #15-16 and X-MEN (2019) #17.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93152-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 3 TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 3 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, VITA AYALA & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, ROD REIS, PHIL NOTO, ADAM KUBERT & VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

ON SALE AUGUST 2021

Difficult reunions in the Reign of X! The Marauders are rocked by the rematch of the century: Storm vs. Callisto! As Karma and Dani delve deeper into their nightmares, the New Mutants must prepare for the fight of their lives! Still reeling from X OF SWORDS, Cable turns back to the matter of missing mutant babies — a subject he knows a thing or two about! And Wolverine returns to Madripoor for an underworld criminal auction — because the next item up for sale is his old pal Maverick! Collecting MARAUDERS #17, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #15, CABLE (2020) #7 and WOLVERINE (2020) #8-9.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93153-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE VAMPIRIC VERSES TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE VAMPIRIC VERSES TPB

Volume #9 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER, FABIAN NICIEZA & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE, GEOF ISHERWOOD, JIM VALENTINO, GENE COLAN, RON LIM, CHRIS MARRINAN, TONY DEZUNIGA, JAVIER SALTARES & MORE

Cover by GENE COLAN

The return of the vampires! Doctor Strange once wiped bloodsuckers from the face of the Earth — but now they rise again, beginning with one very close to Stephen! Brother Voodoo has the answer for the problem: zombies?! And what is Zom — besides big trouble in a tiny form? Dormammu unleashes his Mindless Ones on New York City, captures Clea and renders Doctor Strange powerless! Does this mean Baron Mordo will be the new Sorcerer Supreme? A possessed Topaz needs help finding the special ingredients to exorcise her demon, and her shopping list includes the fur of Werewolf by Night and the flame of Ghost Rider! And as Thanos exerts his grip on the Marvel Universe, Strange plays a crucial role in the Infinity Gauntlet saga! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #14-33 and GHOST RIDER (1990) #12.

504 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93074-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 5 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 5 TPB

Written by JO DUFFY, BOB LAYTON, DAVID MICHELINIE, LINDA GRANT, ROY RICHARDSON, RANDY STRADLEY & ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by RON FRENZ, LUKE MCDONNELL, BOB MCLEOD, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, TOM PALMER, KLAUS JANSON & AL WILLIAMSON

Cover by TOM PALMER

The search for Han Solo! Determined to rescue their friend from his carbonite prison, the heroes of the Rebel Alliance undertake mission after mission to track him down — while staying one step ahead of the Empire! But Darth Vader remains equally determined to capture Luke Skywalker, and — with the evil Emperor Palpatine — prepares one final trap to reunite father and son. It all culminates in a gorgeous comic book adaptation of Return of the Jedi — but the story doesn’t end there! The rebels have one final mission: to defeat the last remnants of the Empire and create a New Republic to unify the galaxy once more. But another Dark Lord is waiting in the wings! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #74-88, STAR WARS ANNUAL (1979) #3 and STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI #1-4.

496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92989-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — THE CURSE OF THE GOLDEN SKULL TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — THE CURSE OF THE GOLDEN SKULL TPB

Volume #3 in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with NEAL ADAMS & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by GIL KANE

Roy Thomas and John Buscema join forces to build CONAN THE BARBARIAN into one of the greatest comic book series of all time! Conan wanders the lands of Hyboria, eventually finding himself pressed into duty as a soldier in the army of his one-time foe, King Yedzigerd! Along the way, Conan travels the swamps of Stygia, the jungles of Kush and Zembabwei and the Eastern realm of Khitai — confronting monsters, demons and bloodthirsty warriors! Thomas adapts Robert E. Howard classics like “The Blood of Belshazzar” and spins all-new tales including the fan-favorite “The Shadow in the Tomb!” And Neal Adams stops by to illustrate “The Curse of the Golden Skull,” teaming Conan with Juma against the wicked sorcerer Rotath! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #27-42 and CONAN ANNUAL #1.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92956-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

MARVEL-VERSE: DOCTOR STRANGE GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL-VERSE: DOCTOR STRANGE GN-TPB

Written by LEN WEIN, ROGER STERN, PAUL TOBIN, STAN LEE & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MARC CAMPOS, MICHAEL GOLDEN, JACOPO CAMAGNI, STEVE DITKO & MARSHALL ROGERS

Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

The Sorcerer Supreme stars in some of his most magical adventures! Discover how renowned surgeon Stephen Strange’s search for a cure for his damaged hands led him instead into a world of magic and mystery! Join him in a mind-bending interdimensional battle with the Dread Dormammu as only Stan Lee and Steve Ditko could present it! A sorrowful Doctor Strange tackles the demonic D’Spayre and learns what life would have been like if he never mastered the mystic arts! The villainous Nicodemus sets his sights on Strange’s soul! And when a cosmically powered creature wreaks havoc, can Spider-Man help Doctor Strange web up the holes in the fabric of reality? Collecting UNCANNY ORIGINS #12, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #55, MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2008) #5 and material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #126-127 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #5.

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93081-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE GN-TPB

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Penciled by GURIHIRU

Cover by GURIHIRU

They’re brothers, gods and sons of Odin — but Thor and Loki just don’t get along! Especially since Loki keeps tricking Thor into doing things that will get him in trouble. Even so, when Loki dares Thor to steal a powerful relic from Odin’s vault, how can the God of Thunder say nay? As Loki summons a serpent set on city-smashing, Thor has to clean up his mess…again! But when the feuding siblings are transported to an alternate universe, they meet a very different Thor: Jane Foster! Can the Goddess of Thunder help these misbehaving brothers find their way home? Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru — the fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE — return to unleash anarchy in Asgard! Collecting THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #1-4.

112 PGS./Ages 9-12 …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92625-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MS. MARVEL: GAME OVER GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MS. MARVEL: GAME OVER GN-TPB

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Penciled by MIRKA ANDOLFO, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, FRANCESCO GASTÓN, MARCO FAILLA & DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by NELSON BLAKE II

ON SALE AUGUST 2021

A new chapter begins for Kamala Khan! It’s lonely out there for Ms. Marvel when loved ones no longer have her back. It’s time for Kamala to find out exactly who she is on her own! But soon her home life, costumed life and online life will converge when a member of her World of Battlecraft guild reveals he’s discovered her secret identity! He knows a disturbing number of details about her, but is he…human? Then, when an enemy from Ms. Marvel’s past begins targeting those closest to her, everything about Kamala will be called into question — not just as a super hero, but also as a person! Nothing’s ever easy for the shape-shifting, size-swapping sensation — but how are things going for her best friend Bruno, who now attends school in Wakanda? Collecting MS. MARVEL (2015) #13-24.

272 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92986-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL: SQUIRRELS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL: SQUIRRELS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN GN-TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH & WILL MURRAY

Penciled by ERICA HENDERSON & ZAC GORMAN

Cover by ERICA HENDERSON

Squirrel Girl takes Nancy to visit her mom in Canada! What could possibly go wrong? How about the return of a villain not seen for more than a decade? One that prompts the inter-species team-up you’ve been waiting for: squirrels and ants! And also Squirrel Girl and Ant-Man. Then, when Taskmaster strikes, who will stand between him and total domination? You probably guessed Doreen Green — but it’s actually Nancy’s cat, Mew! Squirrel Girl’s co-creator Will Murray returns for a special story — and he’s bringing the Hulk! And Doreen gets a new Flying Squirrel suit from a mystery benefactor, but is there more to this gift than meets the eye? Plus: When Squirrel Girl goes to the Negative Zone, it’s up to Koi Boi, Chipmunk Hunk and Brain Drain to keep the city safe. Uh-oh! Collecting UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015B) #12-22.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92990-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 — THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 — THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! See the X-Men from the very beginning with the debut of Cyclops, Angel, Beast, Iceman and Marvel Girl — Professor X’s original teen team with a mission to forge peace between humans and mutantkind! Thrill to their first encounter with the Master of Magnetism, Magneto — and meet his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants! Plus: The X-Men battle the immovable Blob and the untouchable Unus — and have run-ins with the Sub-Mariner, the Avengers and Ka-Zar, lord of the Savage Land! Written by Stan “The Man” Lee and illustrated by Jack “King” Kirby, it’s super hero adventure at its best! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #1-10.

20 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92980-0

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 — THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER (DM ONLY)

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93010-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

July 2021 collections schedule