Upcoming Marvel Comics May 2021 revealed: Heroes Reborn launches

The Marvel Comics May 2021 solicitations are here, listing all of the upcoming Marvel 2021 comic books, collections, covers, and more.

'Heroes Reborn' is the big new launch of May, Doctor Doom has found someone to marry him, Boba Fett is coming to Marvel Comics, Shang-Chi gets a new ongoing series, and Marvel introduces the first Hulk ever (sidestepping Bruce Banner by about 10,000 years), plus much more is coming in May,

Marvel is putting a DC Comics-ish spin on the original 1996 Heroes Reborn. But it's the '96 event in name only. The 2021 version is more like 'Heroes Unborn' - i.e. in this alternate reality the Avengers never formed and were more or less replaced by the Squadron Supreme.

The Squadron, who are essentially analogs of DC's Justice League, bring with them a bunch of other elements that should remind readers of DC characters and concepts.

Writer Dan Slott apparently has huge plans to celebrate Fantastic Four's 60th anniversary, including romantic complications for Johnny Storm and a wedding ... but not for the Human Torch - for FF arch-nemesis Doctor Doom.

The identity of the 'lucky' bride hasn't been unveiled yet (unveiled ... get it?) but you can be sure Slott probably has someone that is going to generate some buzz in mind.

Boba Fett made his big return in Disney Plus's The Mandalorian last year, and now he comes to Marvel Comics in a crossover storyline that tells the untold tale of what happened when Fett tried to take Han Solo's carbonite-frozen body to Jabba the Hutt.

What, you think his journey was uneventful?

And in advance of what all MCU fans hope is the July release of his big-screen debut, Shang-Chi gets a new ongoing series pitting him against most of the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

No, Shang-Chi hasn't made a heel turn. It just might look like he has...

Of course, there's plenty more happening out of the Marvel May 2021 Solicitations! So be sure to check out all of the upcoming Marvel May 2021 comic books and collections below, and let us know what you're planning to read and collect in all the usual places like on Facebook and Twitter.

As always, look for multiple covers in some of the galleries and you can also check out Marvel's February 2021, March 2021, and April 2021 solicitations here.

Upcoming Marvel comic books May 2021 Spotlight

HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7)

HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

CENTER TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

GATEFOLD COVER BY IBAN COELLO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SQUADRON SUPREME VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

A WORLD WITHOUT AVENGERS!

Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead this world has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7)

HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • DALE KEOWN & ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Make way for the adventures of Marvel’s Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America’s solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the other-dimensional prison of the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: A special backup tale starring Blade, Earth’s last living vampire.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #3 (OF 7)

HEROES REBORN #3 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI & ED McGUINNESS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Chaos magic at Mach 5! Blur, the swiftest mortal alive, must win a race through the mind-bending Dread Dimension in order to save his soul from the hypersonic hexes of the Speedster Supreme, the Silver Witch. Plus a back-up tale takes us inside the dark secrets of the Ravencroft Asylum and its newest inmate, the Phoenix.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #4 (OF 7)

HEROES REBORN #4 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • JAMES STOKOE & ED MCGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

SQUADRON SUPREME VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

With the cosmic might of his Power Prism, Doctor Spectrum has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That’s right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: In a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE #1

HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

CAN MAGNETO RESURRECT HOPE FOR MUTANTKIND BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE?

Years ago, Magneto and Professor X led Earth’s mutants in a final push for independence against the Squadron Supreme of America. What followed was the Squadron’s Mutant Massacre, a violent rebuttal that left Mutantkind forever wounded, and Xavier dead...or so Magneto thought. Years later, Magneto discovers Xavier clinging to life in the astral plane and gathers his allies for a first-of-its-kind rescue mission. Too bad the same mission puts the Mutant Force back on the Squadron’s radar!.Failure means the last gasp of mutantkind, but success means the first breaths of something even more elusive to the mutants of Heroes Reborn: HOPE.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON #1

HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON #1

Jim Zub (W) • Steven Cummings (A) • Cover by karl Kerschl

variant cover by takashi okazaki

The Squadron Supreme of America have taken root in the hearts and minds of all, but none more so than a trio of youthful champions who call themselves the Young Squadron!

Kid Spectrum (Sam Alexander), Girl Power (Kamala Khan) and the all-new Falcon (Miles Morales) are here to fight for truth, justice and the American flag...or are they?

Beneath the flashy facade of colorful adventure, something grim is stirring and Deadpool is determined to bring it to light.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY #1

HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERRIERA

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE LEAD AN ASSAULT ON THE SQUADRON!

• After the Civil War that split the Squadron Supreme in half, Nighthawk formed his own Squadron in Europe.

• But not all of Europe is okay with it. Baron Zemo has put together his own team to take them down. Who’s on this team?

• Natasha Romanov, Clint Barton, Scott Lang and Victor Creed.

• The Squadron doesn’t stand a chance.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD #1

HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD #1

RYAN CADY (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by BEN CALDWELL

The teenage Hyperion’s cosmic quests with his Shi’ar friends near their end, but none of the young heroes are ready to say farewell. A quick mission in the Negative Zone sounds like the perfect coda to a storied fellowship...but what awaits Hyperion, Gladiator and the rest is horror and agony beyond their wildest nightmares!

Also included in this issue: a special preview of the new spinoff series, THE STARJAMMERS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1

HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • Cover by MIKE McKONE

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND Peter Parker is the biggest Hyperion fan in the world, and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle! SURELY, nothing can go wrong, with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action… Right?

40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books May 2021 Spotlight & New Launches

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BRIDE OF DOOM!

Part 1: "Betrothal"

The HUMAN TORCH's love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife...

And is Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

X-CORP #1 (OF 5)

X-CORP #1 (OF 5)

TINI HOWARD (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A) • COVER BY DAVID AJA

VARIANT COVER BY OTTO SCHMIDT

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

KRAKOA IS FOR CLOSERS!

The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense meeting with one of Krakoa’s first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel’s wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant COVER by NABETSE ZITRO

MAN-THING’S CURSE HAS BEEN REVEALED...BUT IT’S UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT!

Years ago, DOCTOR TED SALLIS was ready to give up anything to crack the SO-2 serum and deliver success to his growing family. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world...he did. Today, as cities spanning from the U.S. to Krakoa are besieged by fear-driven blazes, the MAN-THING must reckon with his past deeds if he hopes to emerge renewed and rescue a world on fire. But fighting from his lowest means that Man-Thing can rise to his highest, especially with the unexpected help of the X-MEN’S resident sorceress MAGIK and her debuting team of monstrous mutants known as THE DARK RIDERS!

Part 3 of 3!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

REPTIL #1 (of 4)

REPTIL #1 (of 4)

TERRY BLAS (W) • ENID BALÁM (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

REPTIL ON THE BRINK OF EXTINCTION!

In the wake of Kamala’s Law and his Grandfather’s worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps its a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents’ mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future—or end it forever! Don’t miss out on this breakout series from rising stars Terry Blas (HOTEL DARE, DEAD WEIGHT: MURDER AT CAMP BLOOM) and Enid Balám (OMNI)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #1

SHANG-CHI #1

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by SUPERLOG

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Shang-Chi and his family are back! And this time, they’re colliding head-to-head with the Marvel Universe’s biggest heroes! Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society. But using an evil secret organization as a force for good won’t be easy. And it’s about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi’s fellow super heroes, like the Amazing Spider-Man, start to see him as the bad guy! Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan return to bring you the next chapter of this Marvel legend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1 (OF 6)

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by Marcos Martin

Variant Cover by Paolo Rivera

Variant Cover by Brett Booth

In the tradition of SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY, and in celebration of the FF’s 60th Anniversary, comes this series setting the lives of the fabulous foursome in real time across the years!

Amid the backdrop of the Cold War and the Space Race, a terrible accident gives the Fantastic Four great powers, a terrible secret, and entangles them in the history of their planet.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books May 2021 X-Men titles

WAY OF X #2

WAY OF X #2

SIMON SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

COVER BY GUISEPPE CAMMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

A VILLAIN REVEALED!

• The dark force hiding within Krakoa begins to show its true form.

• The answers are hidden…WITHIN THE MINDSCAPE. Kurt’s – and…others.

• One of the most dangerous mutants is reborn!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #18

NEW MUTANTS #18

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A) • Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

LOOKING FOR LOVE IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES!

The NEW MUTANTS’ path seems simple: train, guide and mentor the youth. Sure, they didn’t ask for the job, but they’ve been figuring it out together, right? How wrong could it go?

The NEW MUTANTS are about to find out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #11

CABLE #11

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

SUMMERS END!

Some summers seem like they will never end. And some end too soon.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #20

MARAUDERS #20

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

EYE OF THE STORM!

As the preparations for the Hellfire Gala come to a head, Ororo’s eyes are pointed to the future, a future that takes her off the seas and over the horizon.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #3

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #3

VITA AYALA (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant cover by Bernard Chang - APR200894

ORIGIN REVEALED!

Who are the X-Men’s sidekicks behind the masks? Meanwhile, a brand new alternative medicine is changing lives at school, but who’s recruiting the victims – I mean patients?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING CODE APR200893

HELLIONS #11

HELLIONS #11

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

SOMETIMES A FANTASY…

PSYLOCKE vs. BETSY BRADDOCK in a 30-year-long battle! EMPATH’s misdeeds come back to haunt him! And MR. SINISTER’s teeth hurt. What IS going on here?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #12

WOLVERINE #12

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

LAST BLOOD!

A last-ditch effort will put WOLVERINE and LOUISE within fanging distance of DRACULA…and a betrayal that will tear through the X-books!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FACTOR #9

X-FACTOR #9

Leah Williams (W) • David BALDEÓN (A) • Cover by Ivan Shavrin

BEST! CONCERT! EVER!

• The Morrigan needs to be destroyed!

• The answer lies in the Mojoverse.

• LOOKS LIKE WE’RE GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #20

X-MEN #20

Jonathan Hickman (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SYSTEM ONLINE.

Processing.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • WALTER SIMONSON (A/C)

Deadpool 30th Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Action Figure Variant cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WITH A VENGEANCE!

Things go from bad to worse for X-FACTOR when they must save the baby NATHAN CHRISTOPHER SUMMERS from the clutches of a deadly robot attacker. But who is really at the helm, and what will this mean for the FUTURE of the team and the SUMMERS clan?

Return to this classic era with legends Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson in this ALL-NEW tale set before the original X-FACTOR #43!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Upcoming Marvel comic books May 2021 Spider-Man titles

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #3

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #3

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

• Something is happening to the brightest young minds in New York City, and Spider-Man has found himself in the middle of it.

• This story is going to show you a side of Peter Parker that neither you nor Peter thought existed. And neither of you will be able to handle it.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

• It is ALL OUT WAR!

• All the super crime lords of the Marvel U are competing at the whims of Mayor Wilson Fisk!

• Their task? Get the Tablets of Life & Destiny and Death & Entropy.

• Also, KILL BOOMERANG!

• Spider-Man, Randy and Robbie Robertson are caught in the cross-fire!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM #1

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM #1

NICK SPENCER (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Everything comes down to this!

• Kingpin’s quest that violates all natural law!

• Tombstone and Robbie Robertson’s years’ old enmity!

• Randy Robertson and Beetle’s timeless love!

• Boomerang’s scheme!

• Spider-Man’s whole status quo!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

• On the other side of King’s Ransom, Spider-Man is left to pick up the pieces.

• If he can manage to put them together he is going to be horrified with what he finds!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #12

SPIDER-WOMAN #12

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY JUAN JOSE RYP

• Who are the Brothers of the Sword? FIND OUT THIS ISSUE!

• Jessica’s visit to a jail goes horribly wrong with a few slashes of these powerful swords.

• The most consistent action-hit of 2020 somehow finds new levels that could only be attained with Pacheco and Perez’s ill-advised deal with interdimensional demons.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #6

BLACK CAT #6

JED MACKAY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

THE CAT’S OUT OF THE BAG!

• Now that the Black Cat and the Black Fox have completed their heist, what does it mean for their standing in NYC?

• For one thing, Felicia comes face to face with Spider-Man, and if you think he’s going to be okay with what she’s done, you’ve got another think coming.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

THE CLONE SAGA CONTINUES!

• Two Spider-Men find themselves face to face with the three terrifying clones.

• Peter thought he knew what to expect out of a Clone Saga, but this one throws him for a loop and Miles into the deep end of the ocean.

• Miles tries to keep his Spider-Side away from the rest of his life but this time he’s got no say in the matter.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SILK #3 (of 5)

SILK #3 (of 5)

Maurene Goo (W) • Takeshi Miyazawa (A) • COVER BY WOO CHUL LEE

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

• What is the connection between gangland murders, a cat demon, and a futuristic tech company?

• While Silk unravels the mystery, more people are getting hurt.

• A perilous meeting with tech CEO Saya Ishii brings Silk one step closer to the truth!

• And a classic Spider-Man villain sets his sights on Silk!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books May 2021

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2 (of 5)

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2 (of 5)

JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A/C)

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

THE MYSTERY OF THE NEWEST VALKYRIE UNFOLDS!

The biggest new addition to the Marvel Universe finally fulfills a promise years in the making! On the planet of Perdita lives an ancient power — imprisoned. Leashed. Valkyrie goes to free it — and herself. And she must work quickly, for back on Midgard, Jane Foster has fallen into the sights of Kraven the Hunter! The killer stalks a beast from another plane, one whom Loki claims threatens the lives of every mortal. But there is more to this creature than meets the eye. Can the gaze of a Valkyrie reveal the secrets behind the wolf and his unearthly origin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE MARVELS #2

THE MARVELS #2

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN - APR200923

The Black Cat. Aero. The Punisher. Melinda May. The Terrible Tinkerer. And more!

An explosive aftermath in New York, a crisis in Siancong and cosmic machinations affecting it all as Marvel’s most wide-ranging thriller continues, from Kurt Busiek (MARVELS) and Yildiray Cinar (X-MEN). Plus: Get to know Kevin Schumer, an ordinary guy with some big secrets...and the mysterious Threadneedle, as well. You’ll never guess where things go next.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING CODE APR200922

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #2 (of 4)

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #2 (of 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TONCI ZONJIC

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

Spider-Man’s vicious new approach to crime has every villain on high alert! No one is safe as Peter succumbs further to his new dark powers. Wilson Fisk wants to put an end to this deadly new Spidey once and for all, but who is really the one coordinating this takedown attempt? And with Peter haunted more by his past each day, will someone be able to save him from his own mind?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALIEN #3

ALIEN #3

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

DANGER ON ALL SIDES!

• Epsilon Station is overrun with danger, not all of it from Xenomorphs!

• Cruz holds mission information back from his soldiers, but he’s not the only one with secrets.

• We are not who we say we are.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3 (of 4)

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3 (of 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

Thor and Loki are transported to an alternate universe where they run into the Goddess of Thunder: JANE FOSTER! Can she help these misbehaving brothers find their way home?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BETA RAY BILL #3 (OF 5)

BETA RAY BILL #3 (OF 5)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (W)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

BILL MARCHES INTO THE HEART

OF DARKNESS!

Beta Ray Bill takes a bloody path to find his glory — and the perfect weapon to forge it with! And he’s even got a few friends to brave the battle alongside him. But the journey is one even Odin would call treacherous…and not all of Bill’s friends will survive. At least not in the form you know. Daniel Warren Johnson and colorist Mike Spicer will break Bill’s heart — and yours!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

DAN SLOTT AND MORE! (W)

GREG SMALLWOOD AND MORE! (A) • Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

VAIRANT COVER BY JOHN McCREA

Take a walk down memory lane with SPIDER-MAN scribe DAN SLOTT and SAVAGE AVENGERS illustrator GREG SMALLWOOD – as they unleash a tale of psychological terror against the backdrop of MAXIMUM CARNAGE that’ll have you seeing red!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5)

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5)

SI SPURRIER (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

Legend of the Black Knight Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

THE MIGHTY THOR VS. THE BLACK KNIGHT!

• Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT!

• He needs ELSA BLOODSTONE’s help if he’s going to stop an enemy’s murderous hunt for the EBONY ARTIFACTS.

• But the EBONY CHALICE lies beyond this world in a wasteland of dangerous fantasies and predatory magic.

• Their battle in the present will reveal dangerous secrets of the past as THE MIGHTY THOR duels the first Black Knight at Camelot!

• The Chalice’s power, like the Ebony Blade’s, comes at a terrible cost…is Dane willing to pay it?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3 (OF 5)

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

KAIJU VARIANT COVER BY Arthur ADAMS

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

It turns out that the forces aligned against the USP and Ultraman are far more widespread—and more organized!—than our heroes had ever suspected. If they’re going to survive, they’ll need a new ally of their own…and the man they’re looking at just so happens to be one of the most powerful and influential people in the world.

But what’s his history with the USP, and why does he seem to have his own hidden agenda?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THANOS QUEST: MARVEL TALES #1

THANOS QUEST: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by JIM STARLIN

Penciled by RON LIM

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Thanos undertakes his most epic quest as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories, and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades. In THANOS QUEST (1990) #1-2, a star-spanning tale from the stellar team of Jim Starlin and Ron Lim, the Mad Titan returns — scouring the cosmos and battling the Elders of the Universe for the six all-powerful Infinity Gems! See how Thanos gains mastery of Mind, Power, Reality, Soul, Space, and Time…setting the stage for the tyrant to devastate the Marvel Universe with the Infinity Gauntlet! If you’re a fan of cosmic action, then this evergreen classic is a must-have!

112 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5 (OF 6)

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5 (OF 6)

LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A)

Cover by BILLY TAN

Variant Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

TERROR TAKES FORM!

• The Hierophant of the Eighth City rises!!!

• The dragons have fallen. What remains?

• Heaven itself is under siege! And only an Iron Fist can defend it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3 (of 5)

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3 (of 5)

KALINDA VAZQUEZ (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

WHERE’D YOU GO, AMERICA?

The face of America’s mysterious tormentor is revealed — and while whom America sees is shocking, to say the least, it’s what they say that will shake the foundations of everything she knows. And then? It’s just a matter of whether or not to believe them…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by BRETT BOOTH

Variant cover by Rian Gonzales

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

A WHOLE GALAXY OF TROUBLE!

• As half the team defends the Kree/Skrull Throneworld against a deadlier threat than they’ve ever faced before...

•...the other half investigates a terrifying sacrificial cult on a mysterious planet...with the power to plunge the universe into war.

• Plus: A new space hero…joins…the team…

•…No way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #7

BLACK WIDOW #7

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

A NEW STORY ARC, A NEW MISSION!

With a new suit, a new base of operations, new allies and a new perspective, Natasha sets her sights on a mysterious emerging villain in San Francisco known only as Apogee. But Natasha might not be as ahead of the game as she thought, and not everyone in her orbit is exactly what they seem. San Francisco desperately needs the Black Widow...it just doesn’t quite know it yet. .

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #30

DAREDEVIL #30

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

"DOING TIME" CONTINUES!

• As Elektra gets her bearings in Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock finds an unlikely ally in prison.

• Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk gets the phone call you’ve been waiting for.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #46

IMMORTAL HULK #46

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

homage variant by JOE BENNETT

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN

• We thought they were dead. We thought they’d been banished, controlled, made harmless. We were wrong.

• The gamma monsters are coming back — converging, one by one, on New York City. And who can stop them now?

• Who can save us...from the IMMORTAL HULK?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1

AL EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL AND DAVID VAUGHAN (W) • Juan Ferreyra & more (A)

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

AL EWING AND ALEX PAKNADEL INTRODUCE THE ORIGINAL HULK!

• Ten thousand years ago, something green and glowing comes to poison the ancient ground of the Fertile Crescent — and the hearts of its people.

• One boy is left to bear the consequences — and, for the first time...to open THE GREEN DOOR.

• Plus: Bruce Banner faces a challenge unlike any he’s seen before as writer David Vaughan makes his Marvel debut!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 (OF 5)

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

DOOM.

The Maestro thought he knew his enemy. He thought he was facing a band of gods. The truth...is so much worse.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE UNION #5 (of 5)

THE UNION #5 (of 5)

PAUL GRIST (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

THE DRAMATIC FINALE!

• Doc Croc has defeated Union Jack and the team!

• But can this truly be the end of the line for our new heroes?

• Or can they receive one last push to pull it together?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #10

STRANGE ACADEMY #10

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Character Variant by ARTHUR ADAMS

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

• FIELD TRIP! The students of Strange Academy are off on their first field trip. Hope everyone got their permission slips in!

• They’re off to Alvi & Iric’s home-- ASGARD-- where you’ll something truly shocking about these twins!

• Emily hasn’t fully recovered from the events of #6… will she find something in Asgard to help her heal?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #7

CHAMPIONS #7

DANNY LORE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHANGE THE WORLD!

THE KAMALA CON!

The Champions are playing dirty to beat Roxxon at their own game — including implanting two of their own as interns to take down the corporation from within. But in order to earn the trust of their cutthroat Roxxon supervisors, they’ll have to deliver an unwilling spokesperson: Kamala Khan.

Will Ms. Marvel agree to become the face of a company and a law that she hates, or is it too high a price to pay for victory?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #36

RUNAWAYS #36

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

"Come Away With Me" Part 5!

• THERE IS NOTHING WE CAN TELL YOU ABOUT THIS ISSUE THAT WOULDN'T SPOIL WHAT IS POSSIBLY THE BEST COMIC OF 2021! WE CAN'T EVEN SHOW YOU THE COVER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY Marco Mastrazzo

THE DEADLY SECRET OF HENG THE INSURGENT!

• CONAN must fight for his life against the Bandit King’s deadly power!

• But will Conan have what it takes…even if it costs his very soul?

• The barbarian’s surprising saga in the LAND OF THE LOTUS takes a startling turn!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books May 2021 Star Wars titles

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

ATTACK OF THE HUTTS!

• The HIGH REPUBLIC JEDI clash with HUTT forces. GAMORREANS! NIKTO! BATTLE RANCORS!

• STARLIGHT BEACON over-run by a creeping alien horror! Can VERNESTRA RWOH and her Padawan IMRI CANTAROS find a way to save Starlight’s infected masses?

• Plus, KEEVE TRENNIS learns the terrible secret MASTER SSKEER has been carrying for so long. Can she ever trust him again?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1

Charles Soule (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

BOBA FETT BLACK ARMOR VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

CRIMSON VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

THE STAR WARS COMIC EVENT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

• The notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT has finally landed his greatest prize – HAN SOLO, frozen in carbonite for easy transport.

• Fett will bring the smuggler to TATOOINE to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo’s head by the fearsome crime lord JABBA THE HUTT.

• Sounds easy. What could go wrong?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - DIRECTOR'S CUT #1

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - DIRECTOR'S CUT #1

Charles Soule (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY STEVE McNIVEN

THIS YEAR’S BLOCKBUSTER STAR WARS COMIC EVENT IN DIRECTOR’S CUT FORM!

• BOBA FETT will stop at nothing to get the job done. Transporting his latest, greatest bounty—HAN SOLO—should be an easy payday. But there’s just one problem. A BIG one. And someone is going to pay for it…

• Experience Charles Soul’se epic, space-shattering story in Director’s Cut format, complete with Steve McNiven’s mind-blowing black and white art and more incredible bonus features!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

CRIMSON VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE THREAT IN THE SHADOWS"

• As VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR race to intercept BOBA FETT and his precious cargo, who are the deadly pursuers that are after them?

• A dark secret from Valance’s past connection to HAN SOLO may get him killed all these years later.

• But who is the mysterious leader of an assassination squad that is driving Valance into a life-and-death confrontation with his old friend?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #13

STAR WARS #13

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

CRIMSON VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE HUNT FOR HAN"

• CHEWBACCA has heard from an old friend with intelligence on the location of notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT, known to be in possession of HAN SOLO.

• Along with LUKE SKYWALKER, the loyal Wookiee sets off in search of his lost friend, on an adventure to Nar Shadaa... the SMUGGLER’S MOON!

• But will this mission prevent plucky astromech droid ARTOO DETOO from passing along a crucial message to Luke, one that will affect the fate of the entire Jedi Order...?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12

GREG PAK (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A)

Cover by AARON KUDER

CRIMSON VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "RESTORATION"

• Returned to the fold after his rebellion against the EMPEROR, DARTH VADER faces the horrors of reconstruction in the secret laboratories of CORUSCANT.

• As he blacks out under the knife, does he still dream of revenge against his master? Or do his thoughts drift towards his son – and the friends who make LUKE SKYWALKER so vulnerable?

• Don’t miss this next critical new chapter in Vader’s ongoing evolution - featuring the revelation of the first time the Dark Lord learned the name HAN SOLO!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10

ALYSSA WONG (W) • RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A)

Cover by SWAY

CRIMSON VARIANT COVER BY SWAY

VARIANT COVER BY RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE INVITATION"

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS find themselves cornered by VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN!

• Can they pull off a daring escape--even if that means surrendering the NIHIL HYPERDRIVE?

• And what sets them on a collision course with one of the most deadly BOUNTY HUNTERS in the galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel May 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale May 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #3

HELLIONS #11

HEROES REBORN #1

IMMORTAL HULK #46

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5

MARAUDERS #20

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA - DIRECTOR'S CUT #1

STRANGE ACADEMY #10

THANOS QUEST: MARVEL TALES #1

THE UNION #5

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3

X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

On-sale May 12

BLACK CAT #6

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

HEROES REBORN #2

HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD #1

HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #3

SILK #3

SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDER'S SHADOW #2

SPIDER-WOMAN #12

STAR WARS #13

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

X-CORP #1

X-FACTOR #9

X-MEN #20

On-sale May 19

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3

CHAMPIONS #7

DAREDEVIL #30

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1

HEROES REBORN #3

HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE #1

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1

RUNAWAYS #36

SHANG-CHI #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3

WAY OF X #2

WOLVERINE #12

On-sale May 26

ALIEN #3

BETA RAY BILL #3

BLACK WIDOW #7

CABLE #11

HEROES REBORN #4

HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY #1

HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON #1

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26

NEW MUTANTS #18

REPTIL #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10

THE MARVELS #2

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

Upcoming Marvel May 2021 comic book collections

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

Written by STAN LEE with ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA with JOHN ROMITA SR. & RON FRENZ

Covers by ARTHUR ADAMS & JACK KIRBY Celebrate 60 years of the World’s Greatest Comics collaboration! Stan Lee and Jack Kirby conclude their record-setting tenures on the FANTASTIC FOUR, the book that birthed the Marvel Universe! In Kirby’s final issues, Doctor Doom lurks in the shadows, the FF save Apollo 11 from an alien threat, and the Sub-Mariner and Magneto team up to attack our heroes! Then Stan Lee is joined by Marvel art legends John Romita Sr. and John Buscema to forge a new future for Marvel’s first family! Along the way, the Thing battles the Hulk, the Surfer is taken captive by Galactus and the Overmind menaces Earth — leading to the strangest event in Marvel history: Doctor Doom joins the FF?! Guest-starring Black Panther, the Inhumans and more! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #94-125 and FANTASTIC FOUR: THE LOST ADVENTURE.

816 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93050-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KIRBY COVER (DM ONLY)

816 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93051-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KULL THE DESTROYER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC

KULL THE DESTROYER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC SIQUEIRA COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE ENGLEHART, DOUG MOENCH & DON GLUT with JOHN JAKES & LEN WEIN

Penciled by MARIE SEVERIN, MIKE PLOOG, ERNIE CHAN & ED HANNIGAN with ROSS ANDRU, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, JESS JODLOMAN, VICENTE ALCAZAR, ALFREDO ALCALA & HOWARD CHAYKIN

Covers by PAULO SIQUEIRA & MIKE PLOOG

Conan wasn’t the only Robert E. Howard sword and sorcery icon to be adapted into Marvel Comics! Following Conan’s breakout success, Roy Thomas set his sights on Howard’s legendary barbarian king of Valusia: Kull! Marie Severin and John Severin contributed what many consider the creative highlight of their careers, in tales that showed how uneasy hung the crown on the head of Kull — especially when confronting wicked sorcerer Thulsa Doom! The art of Mike Ploog also features heavily, along with contributions from some of the era’s top talents…including Kull’s first appearance, drawn by comics legend Bernie Wrightson! Collecting KULL THE CONQUEROR (1971) #1-10, KULL THE DESTROYER #11-29, CREATURES ON THE LOOSE #10 and MONSTERS ON THE PROWL #16 — plus material from KULL AND THE BARBARIANS #1-3, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #9, CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #10 and CONAN ANNUAL #3.

784 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92919-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KULL THE DESTROYER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC PLOOG COVER (DM ONLY)

ISBN: 978-1-302-92920-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC SIQUEIRA COVER

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER with JOHN BUSCEMA, LARRY YAKATA, PRIEST & PETER B. GILLIS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with GARY KWAPISZ, BOB CAMP, VAL MAYERIK, ERNIE CHAN & BOB HALL

Covers by PAULO SIQUEIRA & JOHN BUSCEMA

In an omnibus extravaganza that covers the entire run of writer Michael Fleisher’s two years on CONAN THE BARBARIAN, artist John Buscema turns in page after page of iconic artwork — often inked by the great Ernie Chan and by Big John himself! Buscema also takes a turn as plotter, helping bring to life a series of exciting stories featuring Conan opposite some of his most mysterious foes and an old friend: the scheming Jergal Zadh, the magic-wielding Alhambra, the conniving Baron Vjerzak and Conan’s old comrade Fafnir! Plus: Two mighty annuals — one pitting Conan against an ancient mystical menace and the other against a god — and a classic issue of WHAT IF? that asks the question: What if Conan were stranded in the twentieth century? Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #150-171, CONAN ANNUAL #8-9 and WHAT IF? (1977) #43.

672 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92658-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC BUSCEMA COVER (DM ONLY)

672 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92659-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MCKONE COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR., GIL KANE & JOHN BUSCEMA

Covers by MIKE MCKONE & GIL KANE

Few comic books have ever come close to reaching the page-turning power, action, and drama of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Guided by Stan Lee, John Romita Sr. and Gil Kane, Spidey grew to become not just the most relatable hero in comics, but also the industry’s top seller! And you’ll see the reasons why again and again in this truly amazing third Omnibus collection. One iconic story follows another: the Stone Tablet Saga, the debut of Black Widow’s new look, Kingpin’s Shakespearean family drama, Captain Stacy’s tragic death, the pathos of Peter Parker’s love triangle with Gwen Stacy and Spidey, the historic Comics Code-defying "drug" issues, and Morbius the Living Vampire’s debut! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #68-104.

920 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93139-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC KANE COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

920 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93140-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC MEDINA COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN with ARCHIE GOODWIN, BILL MANTLO, SCOTT EDELMAN

& MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU with GIL KANE, SAL BUSCEMA, DON PERLIN & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Covers by PACO MEDINA & GIL KANE

Spider-Man’s amazingly popular omnibus line continues with the storyline that shocked the comics world: Peter Parker’s deceased beloved, Gwen Stacy, shows up on his doorstep — kicking off a mind-bending clone saga that would last for decades! The scheming Jackal lines up a murderers’ row of foes to take on Spider-Man: Tarantula, Scorpion and Spidey himself! The Punisher sets his sights on Spidey in an adventure guest-starring the X-Men’s Nightcrawler! J. Jonah Jameson finally gets the goods on Spider-Man’s secret identity! Doc Ock, Hammerhead, Kingpin and the Molten Man are on hand to menace Spidey, but it’s not all bad guys for our hero — as romance blooms between Peter and Mary Jane, and Nova teams up with Spider-Man! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #143-180 and ANNUAL #10-11 and NOVA (1976) #12.

880 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92699-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC KANE COVER (DM ONLY)

880 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92700-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8





THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GALLERY EDITION HC

THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, JIM STARLIN, STEVE ENGLEHART & DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by GENE COLAN, JIM STARLIN & PAT BRODERICK

Cover by JIM STARLIN

Celebrate the life and honor the death of one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest heroes, as a classic tale is presented in the full cosmic scale of a gallery edition! The Kree warrior Mar-Vell has triumphed over foes large and small. But when he is diagnosed with cancer, Mar-Vell finds himself face-to-face with an enemy that even his vast might can’t defeat — and both he and a universe that loves him must rally together to accept the inevitable. The industry-changing graphic novel is presented alongside Mar-Vell’s formative adventures, a portentous battle with Nitro and Mar-Vell’s budding romance with his true love, Elysius! Guest-starring the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and more! Collecting MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #12-13, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #1 and #34, MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1979) #1-2 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #1: THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93132-2

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC NOTO COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE & MORE

Penciled by RON GARNEY, GORAN SUDŽUKA, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, MARC LAMING, ALEC MORGAN, STEFANO LANDINI, MIKE HENDERSON, PHIL NOTO, VANESA R. DEL REY, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, REILLY BROWN & MORE

Covers by PHIL NOTO & DAVID LOPEZ

Charles Soule joins the pantheon of legendary writers who have put Daredevil through hell! Soule and visionary artist Ron Garney bring DD back to the Kitchen with a fresh new look — but the Man Without Fear has his hands full with crime lord Tenfingers…and a new protégé, Blindspot! Elektra has a score to settle, the Punisher takes aim at a client, deadly serial killer Muse paints the town bloodred and Matt Murdock’s secrets are about to come back to bite him in a huge way. He has a plan — and he’ll take it all the way to the Supreme Court! But will Daredevil’s world be brought crashing down when Wilson Fisk becomes the mayor of New York City? Collecting DAREDEVIL (2015) #1-28 and #595-612; DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2016) #1; DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: SEVENTH CIRCLE #1-4 and material from ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT POINT ONE.

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92965-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC LOPEZ COVER (DM ONLY)

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92966-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS HC

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS HC MACK SECRET ORIGIN COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MICHAEL GAYDOS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, DAVID MACK, MARK BAGLEY & RICK MAYS

Covers by DAVID MACK

Meet Jessica Jones. Once upon a time, she was a costumed super hero — but not a very good one. Now a chain-smoking, self-destructive alcoholic, Jessica is the owner and sole employee of Alias Investigations, specializing in superhuman cases. But when she uncovers a hero’s true identity, Jessica becomes the target of a far-reaching conspiracy. Can her sardonic wit, charm and intelligence help her survive? Or has she burned too many bridges to turn to old friends for help? Plus: Jessica investigates the disappearance of a girl rumored to be a mutant, pursues an awkward relationship with Luke Cage and teams up with Jessica Drew to investigate a drug that grants super-powers! But when a nightmare returns, can Jessica find the inner strength to defeat the demons of her past? Collecting ALIAS #1-28 and WHAT IF JESSICA JONES HAD JOINED THE AVENGERS?.

720 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93130-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS HC MACK FIRST ISSUE COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

720 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93129-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC

SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE RED-AND-BLUE COSTUME COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by TODD MCFARLANE, ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE & ROB LEIFELD

Covers by TODD MCFARLANE

Todd McFarlane became a superstar illustrating AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, but he changed the industry forever with his next project: the "adjectiveless" SPIDER-MAN! Taking on both writing and art duties, McFarlane ushered Peter Parker into a gritty new era — and it began with "Torment"! When the Big Apple’s streets run red with blood, the web-slinger heads into the sewers to stop the Lizard’s homicidal rampage. But what is driving his old friend and foe? Plus: Ghost Rider lends a bony hand when the deranged Hobgoblin returns, the wall-crawler finds himself at the center of a clash of claws between Wolverine and Wendigo and Pete goes back in black to face Morbius the Living Vampire! And in the ultimate nineties team-up, Spidey joins X-Force to battle the unstoppable Juggernaut! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (1990) #1-14 and #16 and X-FORCE (1991) #4.

440 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92839-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE BLACK COSTUME COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

440 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92841-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE WOLVERINE COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

440 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92840-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR: FATE OF THE FOUR HC

FANTASTIC FOUR: FATE OF THE FOUR HC

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG, VALERIO SCHITI, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ & DECLAN SHALVEY

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

With their family torn apart, the Thing and the Human Torch are the Fantastic Two! The world mourns Reed and Sue Richards, missing and presumed dead. Meanwhile, something is wrong with Johnny Storm, and only Ben Grimm can help him! But what monumental secret has Doctor Doom been hiding — and how will it completely change Ben and Johnny’s lives?! Things go multiversal as the Thing and the Torch look for answers to their family tragedy on other worlds — but they’ll end up powerless and lost, fighting to survive in a savage wasteland! The Thing allies himself with an old enemy in brand-new armor — and get ready for the two-in-one team-up that everybody has been waiting for! But will Ben and Johnny discover the true fate of the Four? Collecting MARVEL 2-IN-ONE (2017) #1-12 and MARVEL 2-IN-ONE ANNUAL (2018) #1.

296 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93127-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 4 HC

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 4 HC

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, NICK PITARRA, BUTCH GUICE & MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s best-selling, Eisner Award–nominated saga continues! There’s a new monster in town. He’s cuddly, lovable and available for your corporate retreat. Sure, there was another Hulk once — the angry green one who made all those nasty threats about ending the world. But who needs him? The Living Hulk is here…you might know him as Xemnu…and he’s going to save us all, or your money back! But how did the Immortal Hulk get erased from the world? And who will triumph when Xemnu battles Bruce Banner?! Plus: The Leader sets his sights on infiltrating his archenemy’s band of allies in preparation to enact his nefarious, intricately planned scheme. And deep in Banner’s mind, something is reaching through the Green Door. It wants to hurt Banner badly. And the Devil Hulk takes that personally… Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #31-40.

248 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93128-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 HC

Written by ROGER STERN with MARV WOLFMAN, RALPH MACCHIO, BILL MANTLO, STEVE LEIALOHA & MARIE SEVERIN

Penciled by MARIE SEVERIN & JIM MOONEY with MIKE ZECK, STEVE LEIALOHA, DENYS COWAN, RICK LEONARDI & LUKE McDONNELL

Cover by FRANK MILLER

Before he would set AMAZING SPIDER-MAN on the path to comics glory, master storyteller Roger Stern did a spectacular job on Spidey’s sister title! Producing a run of the wall-crawler’s most memorable tales, Stern introduced a host of new and compelling characters — including the gangster Belladonna and a new love interest for Aunt May, Nathan Lubensky — and reinvigorated the Prowler and White Tiger. But don’t worry, Stern left room to spare for iconic enemies! The Vulture returns — and he’s brought his evil nephew Malachi with him! And another veteran of the Sinister Six, Mysterio, is up to no good, in league with a gang of Spider-Man’s oldest villains! This Masterworks volume also includes a double-sized showdown with the man called Rapier! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #43-55 and ANNUAL #2.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92943-5

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 312 (DM ONLY)

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92944-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE OMNIBUS HC

X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, TOM DEFALCO & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON, STEVE LIGHTLE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, RICK LEONARDI, MARC SILVESTRI, ARTHUR ADAMS, JON J. MUTH, BO HAMPTON, BRET BLEVINS & JUNE BRIGMAN

Cover by MARC SILVESTRI

The X-Men are dead! At least that’s what the world thinks — but Marvel’s mightiest mutants are secretly alive and well in the Australian Outback! How long will the X-Men’s self-imposed exile last when the Brood and the mutant-exploiting nation of Genosha come calling? Meanwhile, the New Mutants battle Freedom Force as they deal with Doug Ramsey’s shocking death, and X-Factor befriends Apocalypse’s Celestial ship and faces Infectia! But as all three teams fight the Evolutionary War, Limbo’s demons begin to pursue a sinister agenda…on Earth! A spark has been lit — and if the X-Men aren’t careful, the flames will fan into an all-out inferno! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #27-32 and ANNUAL #3, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #228-238, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #62-70 and ANNUAL #4, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #12 and material from MARVEL AGE ANNUAL #4 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40.

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93136-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93137-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL'S THE INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 1 TPB

MARVEL'S THE INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 1 TPB

If you like movies, then you love movie posters — and if you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll adore these posters in particular! Beginning with the invincible hero whose blockbuster debut started everything, these are the instantly iconic images that brought audiences flooding to see Iron Man, Thor, Captain America — and, ultimately, the heroes’ big-screen assembly alongside Black Widow, Hawkeye and the Hulk as the Avengers! Each of these unforgettable posters has cemented its place in cinematic history — and now they are brought together in one stunning book. With this instant collection of eye-catching movie memorabilia, you can turn your home into a theater lobby…popcorn sold separately!

42 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93078-3

Trim size: 11 x 16

CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES: ALL-NEW MARVEL TREASURY EDITION TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES: ALL-NEW MARVEL TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JACK KIRBY Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY The Marvel Treasury Edition that celebrated 200 years of the United States of America is back, as big as life and better than ever! From the unparalleled imagination of Jack Kirby, it’s a time-spanning adventure featuring Captain America on an incredible journey through his nation’s past — from the American Revolution through two world wars…and more! Steve Rogers meets major historical figures, makes quite an impact on Benjamin Franklin — and takes inspiration from two centuries of American struggle and progress! Reprinted in all its oversize glory along with suitably patriotic special features, this is one of the Sentinel of Liberty’s wildest adventures of all, without which no Cap collection is complete! Collecting MARVEL TREASURY SPECIAL: CAPTAIN AMERICA’S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES and MIGHTY MARVEL BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR 1976.

112 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93071-4

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: PREY TPB

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: PREY TPB

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by AARON KUDER & NIC KLEIN

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Something is wrong with Mjolnir! All-Father Thor needs his hammer now more than ever before…and yet the Uru grows heavier with each passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hold on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Thor decides to reinvigorate himself by revisiting his old mortal persona after so many years, but he isn’t ready for the Donald Blake that awaits him — and neither is Asgard! As a trapped God of Thunder faces the Midgard Serpent, Jane Foster reckons with her former lover…reborn into reality and now a deadly enemy! With the fate of the Ten Realms in the balance, Thor must find a way to battle a crazed and determined Dr. Donald Blake — and when the hammer comes down, only one man will remain standing! Collecting THOR (2020) #7-14.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92087-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK CAT VOL. 4: QUEEN IN BLACK TPB

BLACK CAT VOL. 4: QUEEN IN BLACK TPB

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by C.F. VILLA, NINA VAKUEVA & MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Felicia Hardy is back for a classic game of cat and…symbiote? Knull’s attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat’s latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that’s a problem. So the Black Cat and her crew aim to steal something of great value — both to Knull and to Earth’s hope of survival! But Felicia never shows up inappropriately dressed — and you won’t believe it when the Black Cat gets her own Anti-Venom costume! As Felicia adds to her bag of tricks, some of her upgrades may last beyond Knull’s invasion — and could come in handy in a feline fracas with…Queen Cat? Plus: the Black Fox has been sending Felicia and her crew to steal items from all corners of the Marvel Universe — but why? Prepare to find out at last! Collecting BLACK CAT (2020) #1-4, material from X-MEN: TO SERVE AND PROTECT (2011) #4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92758-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES TPB

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES TPB

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. And when Knull and his symbiote horrors come to Earth — and the planet’s guardian, the Sentry, falls — all Jane sees when she looks at our big blue planet is a vision of death. To help stop the King in Black, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries — starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard’s hallowed halls, and the X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn’t know is she was never the only Valkyrie after all! Who is the fourth warrior? Elsewhere, unknown to Jane, Knull’s power has spread across the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid! Collecting KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92808-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 2 – TARGET VALANCE TPB

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 2 – TARGET VALANCE TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

With precious cargo and a price on his head, Valance must turn to the one person he can trust. But the Unbroken Clan has sent a unique and deadly pair of bounty hunters after him: No one in the galaxy can escape the combined cunning of 4-LOM and Zuckuss! Wounded and on the run, Valance reunites with a long-lost love in a secret rebel base — but the deadliest bounty-hunting duo in the galaxy is closing in, and they brought an army of Clone War–era battle droids with them! As Valance makes a desperate gambit to survive, he’ll risk the wrath of pirates in the Outer Rim…and set himself on a collision course with his old rival Dengar! Plus: Bossk finds himself the hunted rather than the hunter on the forest world of Malastare! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #6-11.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92084-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 2 — INTO THE FIRE TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 2 — INTO THE FIRE TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Darth Vader failed to turn his son, Luke Skywalker, to the dark side. Vader sought revenge against those who hid Luke from him for all these years…and in doing so nearly betrayed his master. It did not go unnoticed by Palpatine…and now it is time for Vader’s next lesson. Now, left battered and broken by his punishment, the Dark Lord drags himself across the scorched surface of Mustafar with vengeance on his mind! But as Vader closes in on the key to Palpatine’s greatest secret, the deadly assassin Ochi of Bestoon stands in his way. Vader and Ochi are in for the fight of their lives, with the fate of the Emperor in the balance — but how much of this deadly scenario is Palpatine’s grand plan? Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6-11.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92082-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 9: THE WEAKEST ONE THERE IS TPB

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 9: THE WEAKEST ONE THERE IS TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT, ADAM GORHAM & RACHAEL STOTT

Cover by ALEX ROSS

It’s the rematch everybody wanted — but not like this! The Hulk is broken, friendless and hunted, a shadow of his former self. But there’s nothing like the real Thing! What will happen when Ben Grimm enters the world of the Immortal Hulk? As the year comes to an end, costs are counted — by Jackie McGee, Eugene Judd…and Samuel Sterns. All the Leader’s plans have come together in what may be his greatest triumph! But will that be enough…or will the horrific One Below All still claim his due? Plus: The U-Foes are here — and they know how to finally kill the Immortal Hulk! The new Sasquatch faces something even weirder than himself. Henry Peter Gyrich watches from somewhere far above the world. And with the Hulk’s strength gone, what hope is left…for the weakest there is? Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #41-45.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92597-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 8: ENTER THE PHOENIX TPB

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 8: ENTER THE PHOENIX TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by DALE KEOWN, JAVIER GARRÓN & LUCA MARESCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The planet-burning cosmic firebird known as the Phoenix Force has returned — and the Avengers are drawn into a globe-spanning battle for ultimate power! In the distant past of One Million B.C.E., one young girl’s only crime was being born with red hair…and her destiny will change human history forever! In the present, the Phoenix Force searches the globe for a new avatar — and many of Marvel’s most powerful heroes and villains are contenders! As the battle to wield the Phoenix grows ever bloodier and more desperate, Thor leads the Avengers in a fight to contain it. But the quest is complicated by the Thunder God’s mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird! Who will be the all-new Phoenix?! Plus: Blade pays a dark price in the fight against the King in Black! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #39-45.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92487-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

POWER PACK: THE POWERS THAT BE TPB

POWER PACK: THE POWERS THAT BE TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by NICO LEON

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

ON SALE JUNE 2021

Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been super-heroing since they were learning to tie their shoes — but it’s been ages since they fought side by side as a family. Now a special occasion — and an old grudge — is about to bring the family back together. There’s just one hiccup: a brand-new law outlawing underage vigilantes! But surely if the fate of all of New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Don’t bet on it! To comply with the rules, the Pack needs an adult mentor — but who in the Marvel Universe will take the job? Whoever it is, they’ll have their hands full when the Powers’ powers start to shut down…which is a bad time for the Taskmaster to come to town! Collecting POWER PACK (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92436-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 16 TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 16 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY

& TINI HOWARD

Penciled by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, BAZALDUA, MARCUS TO & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

The stage is set for X OF SWORDS! Even with the help of Jean Grey, Emma Frost and Fantomex, can Storm save herself from the deadly techno-virus raging within her? The non-treaty nation of Russia is working to undermine Krakoa — and the Beast wants Colossus on X-Force’s side as the first drumbeats of war begin to sound! With Excalibur embroiled in otherworldly conflict at the Starlight Citadel, Apocalypse takes sinister steps toward his ultimate goal. Now, with Rictor in his clutches, En Sabah Nur must survive long enough to complete the ritual he has waited eons for! And when the Summoning begins, nothing will ever be the same for the X-Men! Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM, X-FORCE (2019) #11-12, EXCALIBUR (2019) #11-12 and X-MEN (2019) #12.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92773-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TASKMASTER: THE RUBICON TRIGGER TPB

TASKMASTER: THE RUBICON TRIGGER TPB

Written by JED MAcKAY

Penciled by ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Taskmaster has murdered S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Maria Hill! Or at least that’s what the whole world thinks. Now the greatest spies in the business are hunting him down and won’t stop until the Taskmaster is dead — or can clear his own name! So begins a globe-spanning adventure that will send ripples through the Marvel Universe’s espionage community. Taskmaster’s next target? Phil Coulson! But Coulson isn’t alone in Washington D.C. — he’s got the entire Squadron Supreme of America on speed dial! And when Taskmaster’s hunt brings him to South Korea, he’ll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox! His next stop is sunny Wakanda — home to Okoye and the feared Dogs of War! Can the Taskmaster find the doomsday device that Maria Hill died to protect? Or will he be played by the true mastermind behind it all? Collecting TASKMASTER (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92171-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SQUADRON SUPREME VS. AVENGERS TPB

SQUADRON SUPREME VS. AVENGERS TPB

Written by ROY THOMAS, STEVE ENGLEHART, KURT BUSIEK, JAMES ROBINSON & MORE

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, JOHN BUSCEMA, GEORGE PÉREZ, WAYNE BORING, CARLOS PACHECO

& LEONARD KIRK

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face the champions of another reality! In the Avengers’ home dimension, Hyperion, Nighthawk, Doctor Spectrum and the Whizzer are sinister enemies! But in another world, they are the heroic Squadron Supreme…and they’re about to meet the Avengers head-on! As if the madness of Brain-Child wasn’t enough, the two teams clash in a classic world-hopping, time-bending conspiracy involving Kang and the evil Serpent Crown! Plus: Thor battles not one but two Hyperions! A reinvigorated team of Avengers meets their match, but can the stranded Squadron find a way back home? And when a new cross-reality team of survivors forms — including Blur and Power Princess — this new Squadron quickly attracts the attention of the Uncanny Avengers! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #69-70, #85-86, #141-144 and #147-149; THOR (1966) #280; AVENGERS (1998) #5-6; AVENGERS/SQUADRON SUPREME ANNUAL ’98 and SQUADRON SUPREME (2015) #3.

352 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93086-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, RAFA GARRES, FRAZER IRVING, STEVE EPTING & VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

When Dr. Jane Foster lifts the mystic hammer Mjolnir, she is transformed into the Goddess of Thunder — the Mighty Thor! Her enemies are many, as Asgard continues a descent into chaos and war threatens to spread through the Ten Realms. Yet Jane’s greatest battle will be against a far more personal foe: the cancer that is killing her mortal form. As Loki steps back into Thor’s life, the dark elf Malekith continues to fan the flames of war. And the skies will shake in one of the bloodiest battles of all time: Thor vs. Odin! Meanwhile, Roxxon and S.H.I.E.L.D. complicate Jane’s life — but can anything prepare her for a war between Asgard and the Shi’ar? Perhaps the returning Odinson will lend a hand as the conflict escalates — and the Phoenix Force rises from the flames! Collecting MIGHTY THOR (2015) #1-19.

448 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92387-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by AL EWING & JASON AARON

Penciled by LEE GARBETT, JORGE COELHO, SIMONE BIANCHI & MORE

Cover by LEE GARBETT

As Asgardia’s one-man secret service, Loki is ready to lie, cheat and steal his way through the most treacherous missions the All-Mother can throw at him – starting with a heart-stopping heist at Avengers Tower! Loki takes on Lorelei in Monte Carlo’s casinos, heads to the ancient past on a quest for a magical sword and puts together a crew to crack the deepest dungeons of Asgardia itself! Plus: Axis pits him against the brutish Thor, god of evil! But who is King Loki? What vile scheme has he been brewing all this time? And what does this shadowy king’s very existence mean for our Loki? Collecting LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD (2014) 1-17, ORIGINAL SIN (2014) 5.1-5.5, material from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE (2014) 1.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93131-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: MAN OR MONSTER? TPB

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: MAN OR MONSTER? TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Volume #1 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with STEVE DITKO & DICK AYERS

Cover by JACK KIRBY Dr. Robert Bruce Banner may look like a mild-mannered scientist, but after being caught in a gamma bomb explosion, he became the unstoppable engine of destruction known as the Hulk! Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s atomic update on the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde paradigm mixed the might of giant monsters with Cold War intrigue and psychological drama. Decades later, it’s a formula that still has readers clamoring for more! For the first time, this Epic Collection follows Hulk’s every adventure. His original series; his time with — and against — the Avengers; his first confrontation with the Thing; encounters with Spider-Man and Ant-Man and a mythic battle with Thor! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1-6, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #12 and #25-26, AVENGERS (1963) #1-3 and #5, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #14 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #59 and JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #112.

392 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92974-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO SCHOOL

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO SCHOOL TPB

Volume #1 in the Generation X Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA & LARRY HAMA

Penciled by JOE MADUREIRA, ROGER CRUZ, ANDY KUBERT, CHRIS BACHALO, TOM GRUMMETT

& CHRIS ALEXANDER

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Meet the new class! The techno-organic aliens known as the Phalanx have targeted the next generation of mutants — and now Banshee, Jubilee and the White Queen must rescue Synch, Husk, M, Skin and Blink! But will all of them survive to attend the newly reopened Xavier’s School? The sullen Chamber and mysterious Penance enroll as well — but who is the marrow-sucking monster called Emplate and what is his connection to one of the students? As the Gen X kids adjust to their new lives, romance blossoms and rivalries form even as they battle Orphan-Maker, Gene Nation and more! But what can their mutant powers do against…magic? Scott Lobdell and Chris Bachalo’s ’90s sensation begins here! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #316-318, X-MEN (1991) #36-37, GENERATION X (1994) #1-9, WOLVERINE (1988) #94, GENERATION X COLLECTORS’ PREVIEW and GENERATION X ASHCAN EDITION.

480 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93076-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: BAD MOON RISING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by DOUG MOENCH, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT, BILL MANTLO & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by DON PERLIN, KEITH GIFFEN, MIKE ZECK, JIM MOONEY, JIM CRAIG, GENE COLAN, KEITH POLLARD & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Discover the many faces of the Moon Knight! Mercenary. Werewolf hunter. Super hero. Millionaire playboy. Cab driver. Ghost? Moon Knight is many things to many people, with the multiple personalities to match! Follow the Fist of Khonshu as he battles to find his place in the Marvel Universe in this collection of his earliest appearances. From his startling debut as a nemesis of Werewolf by Night to an unlikely stint with the Defenders, from encounters with Spider-Man and the Thing to the solo adventures that shaped a legend. Relive the rise of the moon’s specter of vengeance! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #32-33; MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #28-29; DEFENDERS (1972) #47-50; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #22-23; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #52 and MOON KNIGHT (1980) #1-4 — plus material from HULK MAGAZINE #11-15, #17-18 and #20 and MARVEL PREVIEW #21.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92985-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 4

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 4 TPB

Written by ROB CHESTNEY, ALEXANDER FREED, JOHN JACKSON MILLER & MORE

Penciled by ALEX SANCHEZ, DAVE ROSS, GEORGE FREEMAN, DAVID DAZA, ANDREA MUTTI & MORE

Cover by BENJAMIN CARRÉ

The Sith Empire has returned to the galaxy! Determined to crush the Republic that sent them into exile, the Sith launch an attack on the galaxy’s Outer Rim — with their sights set on the Core Worlds, the heart of galactic unity. The Sith’s Dark Council claims to want peace — but both sides have unleashed spies that could turn the tide of war! And on a frozen world, a lost tribe of Sith cut off from the galaxy is about to have its fate changed forever, as a rebellious outcast discovers ancient secrets that will lead him and his allies to the stars — and beyond! Collecting STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-6, STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC — THE LOST SUNS #1-5, STAR WARS: LOST TRIBE OF THE SITH — SPIRAL #1-5 and material from STAR WARS TALES #17 and STAR WARS VISIONARIES.

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93087-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: RETURN TO BIG NOTHING TPB

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: RETURN TO BIG NOTHING TPB

Volume #4 in the Punisher Epic Collections

Written by MIKE BARON, STEVEN GRANT, CHUCK DIXON & MORE

Penciled by RUSS HEATH, BILL REINHOLD, NEIL HANSEN, MIKE ZECK, JORGE ZAFFINO & MORE

Cover by BILL REINHOLD

Don’t call him Big Nothing! In an acclaimed graphic novel, the Punisher has a run-in with an old sergeant that takes him back to his Vietnam days — but now they’re on opposite sides! Then a fed-up Frank Castle targets corporate corruption — with a nuclear submarine! But when super villains wreak havoc with "Acts of Vengeance," the Punisher takes on a very unfamiliar foe: Doctor Doom! Frank gives his confession, hears a murderer’s sins and goes undercover to end a motorcycle gang’s reign of terror — but he’ll need a high-tech solution to battle the cyborg Reavers! Plus: Money launderers, drug pushers and a murderous secret society are punished in Frank’s relentless war on crime! Collecting PUNISHER (1987) #26-34 and ANNUAL #3, CLASSIC PUNISHER #1, EPIC GRAPHIC NOVEL: PUNISHER — RETURN TO BIG NOTHING, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: PUNISHER —

INTRUDER and PUNISHER: KINGDOM GONE.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93085-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE END GN-TPB

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE END GN-TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ON SALE JUNE 2021

Miles Morales, the Ultimate Universe’s newest Spider-Man, is back in action with a new status quo and a new outlook on life! But now Miles must face the worst nightmare of the Spider-Man legacy: Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin — the man who killed Peter Parker! Or did he…? Even as new villains start coming out of the woodwork, Miles finds himself with — a girlfriend! Her name is Katie Bishop, but she has a secret…and it’s bad news for Spider-Man! As Miles makes a life-changing decision, he discovers a mind-blowing truth about his family! But what does it have to do with S.H.I.E.L.D.? Doctor Doom steps from the shadows, and Spider-Man gathers the mighty Ultimates — but no matter what happens next, this might be the end of the world for Miles Morales! Collecting MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1-12.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92983-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ GN-TPB

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ GN-TPB

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE & AMY REEDER

Penciled by NATACHA BUSTOS, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ & RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

When the Silver Surfer arrives in Manhattan warning of an ancient cosmic menace on a collision course with Earth, Lunella Lafayette must step up and solve the impossible! But without Devil Dinosaur by her side, Lunella joins forces with some new friends who are missing their own pals: the Human Torch and the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing! You don’t want to miss the debut of the Fantastic Three! But who will make it a truly awesome foursome? Then, it’s time to cry S.O.S. — that means Save Our School, from New York City’s new mayor, Wilson Fisk! But who is Princess Fisk, and what is her tragic past? Plus: Lunella’s cousin comes to visit…meet Devin Dinosaur! But who invited the Wrecking Crew? Collecting MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #25-36.

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92984-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: WITH GREAT POWER GN-TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: WITH GREAT POWER GN-TPB

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO & JACK KIRBY Covers by MICHAEL CHO & TBA

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible

new format the whole family can enjoy!

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! When young Peter Parker gains remarkable abilities from a radioactive spider, he must step up and try to become a hero — while also dealing with the fantastic pressures of an everyday teenager! For with great power, there must also come great responsibility! Enjoy these stories of spectacular web-slinging adventure from Spidey’s very beginning — including the tragic origin that started it all; the first appearances of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, the Vulture and Electro and guest-star nods from the Fantastic Four and Human Torch! Relive the foundation of every amazing arachnid adventure that followed! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-10 and material from AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15.

256 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92977-0

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: With Great Power GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER (DM ONLY)

256 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93007-3

Trim size: 6 x 9



And you can also refresh your memory about the Marvel February 2021, March 2021, and April 2021 solicitations here.