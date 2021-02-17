Doctor Doom is getting married to celebrate 60 years of the Fantastic Four

The modern Marvel Universe got its start in 1961's Fantastic Four #1, and to celebrate the start of the FF – and the Marvel Universe in general – the publisher is teasing big developments for the Fantastic Four starting in May to coincide with the team's 60th anniversary.

An image from former Fantastic Four artists Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia apparently hints at several major plotlines arising in May. First and foremost, it appears that the Fantastic Four's old foe Doctor Doom is getting married, with the focal point of the image apparently a wedding party consisting of Doom, his unnamed bride, Reed and Sue Richards in FF-themed wedding attire, Namor and Black Panther in ceremonial outfits, and Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters.

Doom's bride is obscured by a veil, so her identity remains a mystery. However, Doom has been married before, in other timelines. In the House of M reality, he was married to Valeria Richards (who is his goddaughter in the mainstream Marvel Universe). And in 2015-16's Secret Wars, Doom remade reality to his whims, creating a world in which he was married to Sue Richards, the wife of his arch-enemy Reed Richards.

But the apparent wedding isn't the only imagery at play in the art. Behind Doom and his wedding party stand apparitions of Kang the Conqueror, the time-traveling villain who has ties to Doom and the Richards family, and the Scarlet Centurion, another time-traveling warrior who has at times separately been an identity for Kang, and for his son Marcus.

A series of panels on the left side of the art also show what could be glimpses of future events, including shots of Ben Grimm apparently going berserk, Doom's protégé Victorious and a group of allies, the Human Torch flaming on, and what looks like members of the reality-altering alien Beyonders.

"Dan and R.B. are working to make the Fantastic Four's 60th Anniversary a nonstop thrill ride for fans, one that touches on all aspects of the FF's world and re-establishes them as the cornerstone players of the Marvel Universe," states executive editor Tom Brevoort in Marvel's announcement. "Expect some big surprises, status quo changes, and shocking revelations in the months ahead—to say nothing of the return of some classic villains that readers have been asking for!"

All these clues will start to pay off in May's Fantastic Four #32 from writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva. Look for Marvel's full May 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

