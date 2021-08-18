Marvel Comics pays homage to the first 6 MCU films on November variant covers

Marvel is firing up the Wayback Machine in November to offer a series of variant covers celebrating the earliest stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Healthy celebration of MCU nostalgia or low-key Disney Plus promo?

Marco Checcetto's Iron Man #14 Marvel's Infinity Saga Phase 1 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Or both?

Either way, the Infinity Saga Phase 1 variant covers will showcase the first six Marvel Studios films.

Marco Checcetto's Iron Man (2008) variant for November 17's Iron Man #14 showcases the earliest iterations (or Marks, in official Marvel terms) of Tony Stark's armors.

For November 3's Hulk #1, Immortal Hulk artist Joe Bennett illustrates the Harlem, NY battle between Bruce Banner/the Hulk and the Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (who returns to the MCU after 13 years in September's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) from 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Taurin Clarke illustrates the first MCU superhero team-up - Iron Man and War Machine - from 2010's Iron Man 2 for appropriately enough November 24's Captain America/Iron Man #1.

Ema Lupacchino spotlights Thor, his brother Loki, and their father Odin from 2011's Thor for November 19's Thor #19.

Adam Kubert depicts Steve Rogers versus the Red Skull from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, also for November 24's Captain America/Iron Man #1.

And of course, finally, the Avengers assemble for the first time in Arthur Adams’ Avengers #50 cover on November 17 celebrating 2012's The Avengers.

Check out all six of Marvel's Infinity Saga Phase 1 variant covers in our gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

