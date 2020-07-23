Marvel Comics October 2020 solicitations and covers revealed

Look three months ahead into Marvel Comics' future thanks to the just-released October 2020 solicitations.

Newsarama has already reported on two of the big events going on in October - the 'X of Swords' crossover event and the beginning of the King in Black event - but there's more fruit on the vine for comics fans angling to know more about what's to come.

Elsewhere in the Marvel U, writer Matthew Rosenberg is joining the Amazing Spider-Man team for the previously-announced 'Last Remains' arc - in what appears to be a stealth tie-in limited series using that title's numbering.

While as we write this we're still in the midst of the Kree/Skrull/Earth/Cotati event Empyre, October's Guardians of the Galaxy #7 gives us a sneak preview of what's to come: Marvel Boy will become the new ambassador for the Utopian Kree.

Over in the new Shang-Chi series launching in September, October's #2 will feature the debut of a new character: Sister Hammer. Besides her apparently appearing on the cover not much is known about her, but given the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings movie there's an extra reason to pay attention to this one.

WOLVERINE #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

WOLVERINE TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

X OF SWORDS, PART 3

Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #13

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by Dustin weaver

BEAST TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Iban Coello

X OF SWORDS, PART 4

Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledge.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Vita Ayala (W) • Matteo Lolli (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELL'S STORM HORROR VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

ICEMAN TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 5

A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLIONS #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

PHOENIX TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 6

Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • ROD REIS (A) • COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

COLOSSUS TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 7

Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X OF SWORDS, PART 8

A hand held aloft. A mystery in the stars. An ace up the sleeve.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

NIGHTCRAWLER TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSSROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 9

Opposition. Despair. The dark night of the soul.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CYCLOPS TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LEGION OF X-MONSTERS HORROR VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X OF SWORDS, PART 10

Lessons. Longing. What has begun cannot be undone.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Tini Howard & Jonathan Hickman (w) • Pepe Larraz & Mahmud Asrar (a)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY COAX

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X OF SWORDS, PART 11

A ritual. A parliament. A game begins.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER–MAN #50

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

SPIDER-MAN TIMELESS VARIANT BY ALEX ROSS

SPIDER-MAN VAMPIRE HUNTER VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY BELEN ORTEGA

"LAST REMAINS" STARTS HERE!

• THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we're celebrating Spider-Style!

• Spider-Man just took the beating of his life and we're just getting started.

• Artist Patrick Gleason is back on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ushering in the saga that is "LAST REMAINS"!

• Kindred is stepping out on stage for the first time and Spider-Man is not ready for the havoc that Kindred is going to let loose.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50.LR

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

• "LAST REMAINS" is so huge it cannot be contained within the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

• Kindred's assault is so epic, it's going to sweep the other Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe up in its wake.

• All this and the bombshell dropped at the end of ASM #49 rolls toward one of Marvel fandom's favorite characters.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

"LAST REMAINS" CONTINUES!

• "LAST REMAINS" continues as Spider-Man seeks help from Doctor Strange. <SPOILER ALERT> it's not going to be enough.

• Spider-Man does what many would find unthinkable to take the fight to Kindred.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51.LR

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

• The Order of the Web has to find a way to help Peter Parker!

• But someone is on their trail that is not going to make their quest easy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #5 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARGARET STOHL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

ONCE NOIR INTO THE BREACH!

• Peter Parker has been killed, resurrected and battled his way across the multiverse – but this globetrotting treasure hunt may be what finally does him in!

• Featuring familiar friendly faces and foes alike, this face-melting fifth issue is one you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HOWARD CHAYKIN with KURT BUSIEK (W)

HOWARD CHAYKIN (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Howard Chaykin - MAR200971

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER

BY LARRY LIEBER - MAR200972

Let's say you're a lowlife criminal in Manhattan, just trying to get by in a world that’s recently gotten full of spider-men, daredevils, power men and more, and you just want to make a decent illegal living. Plenty of henchman work available, if you don’t mind ending up in traction. And oh yeah, there's a brewing super villain gang war building. What do you do? Keep your head low or go for the big win? Superstar storyteller Howard Chaykin (American Flagg, Wolverine) takes you through Marvel's mean streets. Just watch out for Spider-Man, Cloak & Dagger and more.

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ & Mattia De Iulis (A)

Cover A by GREG LAND • Cover B by JUNGGEUN YOON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND Villain Variant by SANA TAKEDA

Spider-Woman Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

SPIDER-WOMAN BY NIGHT HORROR VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

• With not just her life but her family's on the line, Spider-Woman takes desperate action!

• As her own body turns against her and with her enemies so close to home, can Jess hold herself together in time to save everyone?!

• An unmissable blockbuster 100th issue with all the stops pulled and no punches pulled!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN #5 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.J. ABRAMS & HENRY ABRAMS (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI - NOV190912

MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ - NOV190911

• Ben Parker and his dad are cornered and surely beaten.

• Their allies weren't enough and the son of Mary Jane and Spider-Man has an unwinnable fight on his hands…

• Did his absentee dad and dead mother teach him enough to know what Spider-Man does in these situations?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

EVEN IF MILES LIVES…HE DIES!

• No one knows the full consequences when worlds collide: Are there aftershocks, echoes, doubles?

• Miles is already battling a man who shares his name. What does it mean when he finds someone with his face in his family living room?

• Was this clone made or born? And which Miles will survive this saga?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Variant Cover by TBA

COLOR YOUR OWN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

In the grim darkness of the far future there is only war…

The saga of WARHAMMER 40,000 comes to Marvel Comics!

MARNEUS CALGAR, the legendary Chapter Master of the Ultramarines, leads his elite Space Marines against humanity's greatest threats in a galaxy engulfed in endless war.

Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY, The Wicked + The Divine) spearheads the initiative with this introductory miniseries, illustrated by Jacen Burrows (PUNISHER: SOVIET, MOON KNIGHT, Crossed)--and we're just getting started!

Now, witness Marneus Calgar's never-before-told origin story, from his beginnings on Nova Thulium, to his campaigns in the Black Crusades, and to the unfolding mystery of the BLACK ALTAR, as a deadly threat from his past reemerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system.

This all-new tale is essential reading for 40K aficionados, as well as the perfect primer to the world of WARHAMMER 40,000 for those new to the universe. See the Ultramarines in glorious combat, the strife between the worlds of the Imperium, and witness the larger than life characters who preside over it all! This is but the first foray into the larger darkness that is to come from Warhammer and Marvel Comics.

Be prepared.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #2 (of 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY MASAYUKI GOTO

VARIANT COVER by ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

The histories of two worlds, the experiences of two lives, and the destinies of two heroes must reconcile as Ultra and Man struggle to become one – and if they don't, neither will survive!

And as Shin fights for his life, Kiki searches for a way to save him – a search that will bring her one step closer to the dark secret of 1966!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

IRON MAN #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

IRON MAN-THING HORROR VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

TONY HAS COMPANY...AND HIS NAME IS KORVAC!

Tony Stark continues to roughly dismantle the fancy, shiny and sophisticated ways of his past…but the world doesn't seem quite convinced that he's changed his rich guy tune. As Iron Man, he takes the fight to the streets, looking to sacrifice himself on the altar of super heroism again and again—first with Arcade and Absorbing Man then with medical vigilante Cardiac—all in hope of redemption in the eyes of the public. Only trouble is he might get himself killed in the process, and there are still plenty of people in line with an ax to grind. Old friends like HELLCAT try to help him find peace of mind and speak truth to his stubborn god complex, but lurking on the horizon is a threat Tony—and indeed the entire cosmos—hasn't seen in years…KORVAC…yet another guy who believes he's smarter than the rest of the universe.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Black Bolt Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER by ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

"There Shall Come a Reckoning"

A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!

Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York—and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #3 (of 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARK WAID (W) • NEAL ADAMS (A/C)

Variant cover by GREG LAND MEDUSA TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Without Galactus, there’s only one way the Fantastic Four can hope to stall the threat of Antithesis – by absorbing the Power Cosmic to multiply their abilities a thousandfold!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLACK WIDOW #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS - MAR200920

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL - JAN209095

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL - JAN209095

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI - MAR200919

BLACK WIDOW TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TOMB OF BLACK WIDOW HORROR VARIANT COVER BY Joshua "Sway" Swaby VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WIDOW NO MORE?

Something is very wrong with Natasha Romanoff: she's…happy?! Retirement definitely agrees with the world's deadliest woman as she revels in the perfect life she never even dreamed she could have. But scratch the surface of that perfect life and you’ll find something very strange…and a woman like Nat just can't help but scratch.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW MONTH!

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TRUE BELIEVERS: INTRODUCING THE BLACK WIDOW #1

Reprinting material from

Tales of Suspense (1959) #52–53

PGS. 32/All Ages …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200836



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW – RED GUARDIAN #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #43

PGS. 32/All Ages …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200837



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW & DAREDEVIL #1

Reprinting Daredevil (1964) #81

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200838



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW & THE AMAZING SPIDER–MAN #1

Reprinting Amazing Spider–Man (1963) #86

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200839



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW – AMAZING ADVENTURES #1

Reprinting material from

Amazing Adventures (1970) #1–2

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200840



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW – DARKSTAR #1

Reprinting Champions (1975) #7

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200841



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW & THE AVENGERS #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #111

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200842



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW – TASKMASTER #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #196

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200843



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW – YELENA BELOVA #1

Reprinting Black Widow (1999) #1

PGS. 32/Rated T+ …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200844



TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW & THE THING #1

Reprinting Marvel Two–in–One (1974) #10

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200845

MARVEL FANFARE #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by RALPH MACCHIO, GEORGE PÉREZ & MARY JO DUFFY

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, BOB LAYTON, LUKE MCDONNELL & GIL KANE

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Natasha Romanoff, the deadly Black Widow, showcases her highly particular set of skills as she is put to the test – by S.H.I.E.L.D. itself! As the Widow takes on an army of armored agents, Nick Fury recounts Natasha's incredible life – from her origins as a Russian secret agent, to her change of heart and alliance with the Avengers! But all the while, Natasha is closing in on identifying the enemy – and soon, she will be targeting S.H.I.E.L.D. for answers! Featuring some of the most sensational Black Widow art ever seen, by the legendary George Pérez! Plus, A backup tale featuring Mowgli, star of The Jungle Book – adapted from a tale by none other than Rudyard Kipling! It's one of the all–time great Marvel comic books, boldly re–presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #10.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW: WIDOW'S STING #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • SIMONE BUONFANTINO (A)

Cover by EMA LUPPACHINO

Variant Cover by TONI INFANTE - FEB200831

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Something's stirring in the criminal underworld. Maggia boss SILVERMANE is making his move. S.H.I.E.L.D. has sent an agent in to investigate, but they've disappeared. It’s time to call in the heavy hitters. It's time to call in the BLACK WIDOW. And the plan NATASHA ROMANOFF will uncover is far deadlier than any of them realized. Don't miss this all–new tale from the dangerous, deep–cover days of the Black Widow!

32 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$3.99

THE ORIGINAL MARVEL ZOMBIES: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARK MILLAR & ROBERT KIRKMAN (W) • GREG LAND & SEAN PHILLIPS (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - FEB200805

The relentless Marvel Zombies rise from the dead as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. When the Reed Richards of the Ultimate Universe makes contact with his counterpart from another Earth, it looks like a marvelous crossover – until the terrifying truth is revealed! The Ultimate FF face a truly frightful foursome in ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21-23 by Mark Millar and Greg Land! Then the full horror is unleashed in MARVEL ZOMBIES (2005) #1 by Robert Kirkman – the superstar writer of The Walking Dead – and artist Sean Phillips! Can even the mutant master of magnetism, Magneto, survive in a devastated world against a horde of undead super heroes?

104 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$7.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #3 & #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Covers by INHYUK LEE

ISSUE #3 - VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN - MAR200947

ISSUE #3 - VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu - MAR200948

ISSUE #3 - VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - MAR200949

ISSUE #4 - VARIANT COVER BY SKAN - MAR200951

ISSUE #4 - VARIANT COVER BY RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ - MAR200952

ISSUE #4 - VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - MAR200953

THE HUNGER STILL GROWS…

The world is overrun with the flesh-eating monsters that used to be the heroes who kept it safe. Spider-Man made a promise to keep people safe, and he's not going to quit, even in the literal jaws of death…

32 PGS. (each)./Parental Advisory …$3.99 (each)

ISSUE #3 - Order using MAR200946

ISSUE #4 - Order using MAR200950

JUGGERNAUT #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG - APR200890

SMASH OR BE SMASHED!

Juggernaut isn't the only one who's left destruction in his wake, and he thinks it's about time for the IMMORTAL HULK to take responsibility for his actions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER by BOSSLOGIC

The Savage Avengers assemble! Wolverine, Conan, Dr. Strange, Elektra, Black Widow, Hellstrom, Voodoo, Magik...and more. The heroes draw up a battle plan against Kulan Gath, and you'll be thrilled as Conan wields a most unexpected weapon in the fight against darkness.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #2 (of 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gene Luen Yang (W) • DIKE RUAN & PHILIP TAN (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by MARCUS TO

TIMELESS SHANG-CHI VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE HITS KEEP ON COMING!

Shang-Chi may have finally met his match in the form of this strange new assailant, Sister Hammer – BUT WHO IS SHE REALLY? Find out in this shocking reunion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 (of 4)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TABOO & BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

COVER BY Mike McKone

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI - FEB200857

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE PLOOG - FEB200858

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE - FEB200859

THE HOUR OF THE WOLF!

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within? Taboo of the BLACK EYED PEAS and Benjamin Jackendoff team up with Scot Eaton to tell an epic tale of righteous fury and incredible transformation in the Mighty Marvel Manner that is not to be missed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200856

MAESTRO #3 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO KILLED THE WORLD?

The Hulk meets the Maestro—and it's not who you expect it to be. And when a band of rebels tries to recruit the Hulk to fight beside them, his answer sends shock waves through Dystopia. This world will never be the same…and neither will the Hulk.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #38

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JOE BENNETT

LIVING HULK HORROR VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

• He's been chained. He's been suppressed. He doesn't even know if he's real.

• But something is reaching through the Green Door. It wants to hurt Bruce Banner. And when you hurt Banner...

• ...the DEVIL HULK takes it personally.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #39

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JOE BENNETT

• Some time ago, an outside force entered Bruce Banner's system.

• The Devil says it's the Green Scar. The Green Scar says it's the Devil. Maybe they're both right...or both wrong...

• ...but only one of them can be the IMMORTAL

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #37

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

WHERE AVENGERS DWELL HORROR VARIANT COVER BY Javier Rodríguez

BLACK PANTHER TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE AGE OF KHONSHU COMES TO ITS THUNDEROUS CONCLUSION!

The ragtag Avengers take the fight to the power mad Khonshu, deep in the heart of New Thebes City. But which side will Moon Knight choose? And is Earth doomed either way?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #24

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUNA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

CAP WOLF HORROR VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

FALCON TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ALL DIE YOUNG! Continues!

The Red Skull lives…!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Eisner-NOMINATED

FOR BEST NEW SERIES!

After regaining his throne, Doctor Doom presses his advantage and invades Symkaria with the intent to conquer and annex the entire nation. And with the Ultimate Nullifier in hand, he's able to keep the entire world at bay while he declares total war on the country that tried to overthrow him. Once the dust settles, he realizes he's humanity's last hope for preventing an unstable black hole from annihilating all of Earth…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #4 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

VARIANT COVER BY Takashi Okazaki - MAR201031

With the Natural by their side, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes travel to confront the woman who is scheming to become the new Hydra Supreme. Nothing seems to go right for our boys, however, as the plane they're about to jump out of is beset by a swarm of Hydra agents.

On jetpacks.

Shooting laser beams.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #22

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

CAPTAIN MARVEL UNLEASHED HORROR VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

IT'S A BRAVE NEW WORLD – AND THE START OF A BRAND-NEW ARC!

New York City is under attack—but this time, Captain Marvel can't save them. Stolen away to a far future, Carol Danvers faces a threat unlike any she's known. Brand-new villains and heroes, a cast both familiar and strange and the big action you've come to expect from the architects of the hit "Last Avenger"—don't miss the start of Kelly Thompson and Lee Garbett's newest and biggest story yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEB OF VENOM: EMPYRE'S END #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W) • GUIU VILLANOVA (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

KNULL IS COMING VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

SPINNING OUT OF EMPYRE, KNULL'S DOMAIN BEGINS!

• FOR WEEKS, chaos engulfed Earth and space alike. First, the corpse of serial killer Cletus Kasady was bonded to a remnant of a mysteriously powerful alien symbiote, resurrecting his psychotic alter ego, Carnage.

• THEN, the generations-long Kree/Skrull conflict reached a brutal head on Earth, with shocking and unforeseen consequences.

• MEANWHILE one ancient entity at the edge of the universe has awoken. Born of hate and darkness, it's the entity that feeds on chaos and brutality—and one group of unlucky fighters is about to face it head-on…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #29

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"VENOM BEYOND" CONTINUES!

• Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, are trapped in an unfamiliar world!

• But if there's one thing Eddie's good at, it's making friends, right?

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • Marcio Takara (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

The new age of space is here!

• In the wake of EMPYRE, the political map of the galaxy has been redrawn - which means it's time for a nice, peaceful diplomatic conference.

• As the new ambassador for the Utopian Kree, MARVEL BOY made a solemn promise to be on his best behavior...

• ...so how come his fellow diplomats are being murdered one by one - and it looks like he's the killer?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

FRANKENSTEIN'S THOR HORROR VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by Nic Klein

Thor Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND…

Everyone gets a hammer! That's right — come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself! The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking…no worthiness required???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY - FEB200807

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO - FEB200808

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews - FEB200809

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE CHAMPIONS RETURN IN TROUBLED TIMES!

• A law is passed that goes against everything Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider–Man founded the Champions for…But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now.

• After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, a group of teen vigilantes gathers to plan their next move. But the C.R.A.D.L.E. task force is hot on their trail, and there’s a spy in their midst…

• Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's teen heroes for years to come!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADRIAN ALPHONA - APR200963

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS - APR200964

DOCTOR STRANGE Timeless Variant

Cover by ALEX ROSS

TAG, YOU'RE IT!

• The students at the Strange Academy blow off their homework for the craziest game of tag ever.

• Every door of Strange Academy holds a surprise – one takes you to Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, another to Weirdworld, another to Asgard; and some doors' destinations are unknown even to Strange himself.

• The students plan on stepping through every door, and at least one of the students will bear some significant consequences of their actions.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

• The anti-teen-hero task force, C.R.A.D.L.E., is scouring Jersey City to apprehend its young protector, Ms. Marvel.

• But C.R.A.D.L.E. isn't the only problem on Kamala's plate – several of her family members support the new law, and if they discover her secret identity, it's game over for Ms. Marvel.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #23

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Daredevil Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

EISNER-NOMINATED FOR BEST CONTINUING SERIES, COVER ARTIST, WRITER & LETTERER!

• Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, has been putting his life back together after the monumental first year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run - but the criminals of Hell's Kitchen aren't inclined to give him any more time to heal.

• Criminals aren't all Matt will have to contend with on the road ahead, as the likes of TYPHOID MARY and BULLSEYE have made their presence known once more.

• To say nothing of ELEKTRA, and her designs for The Kitchen, the city and the world…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

IT'S A LOVE STORY, DEADPOOL, JUST SAY YES!

• Elsa Bloodstone is dying, and the only one who can save her is Deadpool!

• What's wrong with the mystical, magical Bloodstone gem? And what can Deadpool possibly do about it?

• The answers will shock you! The implications will astound you! The jokes will…well, we won't make any promises about the jokes.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARVELS X #6 (of 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS & JIM KRUEGER (W)

WELL–BEE (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by WELL–BEE - APR200925

The war to tear down the Baxter Building continues while those heroes left in New York seek a cure for whatever it is that has transformed everyone they ever loved into mutants. Even the gods themselves don't know their place in a world where all of man has become a deity unto itself. Alex Ross, Jim Krueger and Well-Bee conclude the incredible prequel to the EARTH X trilogy.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by SKAN - FEB201015

MURDER IN THE PITS OF THE CRUCIBLE!

• CONAN's fate is altered by the sudden murder of one of the contestants!

• But as all signs point to Conan's guilt, has he fallen victim to a cruel betrayal…or a demonic possession clouding his actions?

• The Crucible tournament continues with its deadliest twist yet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE CONAN UNIVERSE ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by VARIOUS

Cover by MICHAEL KALUTA

In the proud tradition of THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, this comprehensive compendium of Conan characters – first published in 1986 – offers a detailed guide to the many heroes and villains featured in Marvel's classic Conan comics! And with the 50th anniversary of Conan's comic debut upon us, what better time to revisit this fact-filled handbook? Experience the A to Z of Conan's savage world, filled with illustrations from some of the greatest talents of the era – including the legendary John Buscema! Don't miss this indispensable reference tool for everyone's favorite Cimmerian and his fearsome foes, allies including Valeria and Bêlit, and the many realms of the Hyborian Age! Reprinting HANDBOOK OF THE CONAN UNIVERSE #1.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

STAR WARS #7

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE - APR201054

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER - APR20105SHE WILL HAVE REVENG• The terrifying DARTH VADER has tasked COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA with tracking down the

remnants of the REBEL FLEET, scattered since the BATTLE OF HOTH.

• From the bridge of her flagship the TARKIN'S WILL, Zahra hunts the galaxy, eradicating all resistance, her secret goal to destroy LEIA ORGANA.

• But why does Grand Moff Tarkin's prize pupil have such hate for the PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN? The truth...will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover By Inhyuk Lee

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PUNISHMENT!

• DARTH VADER failed to turn his son, Luke Skywalker, to the dark side of the Force.

• No…Luke was too weak to join his father in overthrowing EMPEROR PALPATINE.

• Vader sought revenge against those who hid Luke from him for all of these years…

and in doing so nearly betrayed his master.

• It did not go unnoticed by Palpatine… time for Vader's next lesson.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TWO AGAINST ONE!

• With precious cargo and a price on his head, VALANCE must go to the only person in the galaxy he can trust.

• But the UNBROKEN CLAN has sent a deadly and unique pair of bounty hunters after him!

• No one in the galaxy can escape the combined cunning of 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS!!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

Variant COVER by TERRY DODSON

POWER TO RULE THE GALAXY?

• RONEN TAGGE has the legendary RINGS OF VAALE.

• Will he destroy the priceless artifacts or fall to their temptation?

• If they truly give him the power to rival the EMPEROR, what hope do APHRA and crew have to stop him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Comic book checklist and schedule

On sale 10/7/20

Amazing Spider-Man #50

Black Widow #2

Champions #1

Deadpool #7

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #15

Marauders #13

Marvel Fanfare #10 Facsimile Edition

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19

Spider-man: Marvels Snapshots #1

Star Wars #7

The Official Handbook of the Conan Universe Anniversary Edition #1

The Original Marvel Zombies: Marvel Tales #1

The Rise of Ultraman #2

Thor #8

True Believers: Black Widow - Red Guardian #1

True Believers: Introducing the Black Widow #1

True Believers: Black Widow & Daredevil #1

Venom #29

Wolverine #6

X-Force #13

On sale 10/14/20

Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR

Avengers #37

Cable #5

Captain America #24

Captain Marvel #22

Hellions #5

Immortal Hulk #38

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #3

Marvels X #6

New Mutants #13

Spider-Man #5

Star Wars: Darth Vader #6

True Believers: Black Widow & the Amazing Spider-Man #1

True Believers: Black Widow - Amazing Adventures #1

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1

Web of Venom: Empyre’s End #1

On sale 10/21/20

Amazing Spider-Man #51

Conan the Barbarian #15

Daredevil #23

Excalibur #13

Falcon & Winter Soldier #4

Fantastic Four #25

Guardians of the Galaxy #7

Iron Man #2

Juggernaut #2

Maestro #3

Spider-Woman #5

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #6

True Believers: Black Widow & The Avengers #1

True Believers: Black Widow - Darkstar #1

True Believers: Black Widow - Taskmaster #1

Werewolf by Night #1

X-Men #13

On sale 10/28/20