Marvel Comics beats Disney Plus to Darth Vader-Obi-Wan Kenobi rematch in Star Wars: Darth Vader #8 preview

Anakin Skywalker returns to Mustafar, the planet where his fateful duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi led to his transformation into Darth Vader – and faces down the ghosts of his past, confronting the elderly Obi-Wan in a vision as part of his quest.

These preview pages of the story by writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco show off a portion of the sequence, which bears some resemblance to the Jedi trial Luke Skywalker undergoes in The Empire Strikes Back, in which he confronts the specter of Darth Vader in the Dark Force cave on Dagobah only to see his own face under Vader's mask.

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

"Into the fire! Hungry for vengeance after his brutal punishment at the hands of the Emperor, can Darth Vader uncover his master's secrets in the depths of Mustafar?" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Darth Vader #8.

"Stripped of his greatest weapons, can the dark lord survive the fire and the Eye?" it continues.

"Or will he be overcome as the Eye turns Vader's every question back to his own terrible secrets?"

Interestingly, these preview pages come hot on the heels of Lucasfilm's recent announcement that Hayden Christensen will resume his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Disney Plus's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series, in which actor Ewan McGregor will also resume his Star Wars prequel trilogy role of Obi-Wan.

The current Darth Vader title previously revisited the lore of the Star Wars prequels with a surprise appearance by Padme Amidala, Vader's deceased wife.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #8 is due out December 16.

