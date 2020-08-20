Marvel collects classic Aliens comics in new omnibus

The long tail of Disney's acquisition of the assets of the former 20th Century Fox continues to have trickle-down effects at Marvel Comics.

In April 2021 the comic book publisher will offer Aliens Omnibus Volume 1, a collection of comics based on the science fiction franchise that began with 1979's Alien.

The comic books being collected were originally published primarily by Dark Horse Comics, who owned the license (but apparently not the publishing rights to the content) for years.

Marvel recently announced they will publish both new comic books and collections based on the former Fox franchises Aliens and Predator.

What Marvel calls an "unprecedented collection" will contain Aliens (1988) #1-6, Aliens (1989) #1-4, Aliens: Earth War (1990) #1-4, Aliens: Genocide (1991) #1-4, Aliens: Hive (1992) #1-4, Aliens: Tribes (1992) #1, Aliens: Newt's Tale (1992) #1-2, Alien 3 (1992) #1-3 and Aliens: Space Marines (1992) #1-12, plus additional material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) #24, #42-43, #56; Dark Horse Presents Fifth Anniversary Special (1991) #1; and Dark Horse Insider (1989) #14-27.

The collection will feature a main cover by Greg Land and a direct market exclusive cover (seen here) by artist Mark A. Nelson.

Marvel is also promising more Aliens comic book news in the future.

"There's nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again!" Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said in the original announcement. "I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we’ve ever seen on film.

"And it's that legacy that we're going to live up to! As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build on those moments, and we here at Marvel are honored to begin telling these stories for fans everywhere. As our release schedule continues to return, we can't wait to share more in the coming months!"