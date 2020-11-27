Marvel cancels Rise of Skywalker, Morbius, more

Marvel Comics has formally canceled the ongoing comic book title Morbius, as well as three limited series: Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle, Robert E. Howard's Dark Agnes, and the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker adaptation.

For the Morbius ongoing series, its potential return seemed unlikely after Marvel announced an unconnected new Morbius-one-shot earlier this month.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Covers to three unreleased Morbius issues Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While seemingly disparate, all these newly-canceled titles have one thing in common: they were all solicited before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all were among the titles placed on hiatus during the two-month distribution shutdown.



Most other affected Marvel titles resumed publication in the late summer and fall, but these four were among those that did not - and have not released a new issue since the spring of 2020.

Three of the four titles (except for the Rise of Skywalker adaptation) released several issues before the pandemic hiatus. While Morbius' five released issues were later collected in the first of a planned multi-volume set, it is unclear if the three limited series affected will ever be finished or collected.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker was scheduled to begin on April 1 but was stymied by the pandemic. If Marvel doesn't ultimately release the adaptation, it would break a long tradition of Star Wars movies being adapted to comic books, going all the way back to the original 1977 film.

Marvel's cancelation notice for today's four titles seems final, however, as it was coded with its distributor Diamond as the publisher having no plans to resolicit these series.

Check out our list of the best Star Wars comic books of all time.