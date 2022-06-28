Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is getting a dedicated livestream tomorrow

Good news for everyone excited for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope as we’re getting a dedicated showcase tomorrow.

Announced briefly during the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gameplay trailer at the Nintendo Direct Mini today - and later by Ubisoft on Twitter (opens in new tab) - we are getting another look at the upcoming turn-based Mario game. What’s particularly exciting about this livestream is that it will be hosted by the Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani, who you may remember as (understandably) getting very emotional when Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto praised the first Mario + Rabbids game.

If you want to tune in to see Davide Soliani, and more importantly find out more about Mario + Rabbids, head over to the official Ubisoft YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels tomorrow (June 29) at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST. The teaser Ubisoft released doesn’t show us much about what to expect from tomorrow’s showcase but I’d probably expect to see similar to what we saw at the Nintendo Direct today.

Davide Soliani, Creative Director on #MarioRabbids has a message for you!Tune in on June 29, 6PM CEST to watch the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase!👉https://t.co/Nhyr46RIxE pic.twitter.com/o3npUsIpNLJune 28, 2022 See more

In other Mario + Rabbids news, we actually found out the official release date for the game today, and kind of yesterday too after Ubisoft quietly revealed the news on its store 24 hours before the direct took place. In case you’re wondering, Mario + Rabbids is due to release on October 20, 2022. You can now pre-order the game as of today too.

If you’re wondering what else we can expect to see from Ubisoft this year - specifically during the summer showcase period - the Assassin’s Creed studio recently announced that it will be attending Gamescom 2022 , so we should have some more Ubisoft games to look forward to before the summer is over.