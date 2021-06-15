Mario Party Superstars coming to Nintendo Switch this October

Mario Party Superstars has been announced for the Nintendo Switch, bringing together some classic maps and modes.

If you are a fan of the chaos and unpredictability that Mario Party can bring between friends, Nintendo seems to be putting together one of the ultimate experiences. The game is bringing back fan-favorite maps and modes from across the Mario Party library and is releasing on the Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2021.



In the trailer for the game, it was announced that five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era would be coming back for Mario Party Superstars. What’s more, each map looks like it has had extensive remasters, bringing these old boards up to modern parity. They genuinely look excellent, and a ton of work has been put into them.



Two maps in particular were called out, with Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land seeing the remaster treatment. As it was not specified, it doesn’t look like any new maps from other Mario Party games are coming but it’s possible that will come later in another Direct.

The trailer also mentioned that it was bringing back 100 classic minigames from Mario Party’s history. All of these mini-games have also seen a remaster. There are several mini-games from older games included here, and it’s great to see them all up to date with modern graphics.

Another long-anticipated feature is also headed to the franchise, as expanded multiplayer options are making their way to Mario Party Superstars. Online play is fully supported and you and your friends will be able to put a pin in games to return to later on. However, perhaps most importantly, the new game will have online matchmaking. This means you won’t have to convince your friends to endure an entire game of Mario Party.

In all seriousness, if you are a Mario Party fan, this seems like it might be the ultimate experience. With a touch of nostalgia and some nice quality of life multiplayer features, this is bound to be a crowd-pleaser.

