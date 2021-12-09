Marvel's Marauders relaunch as part of the new X-Men Destiny of X era

Marvel's X-Men line is undergoing a major shake-up ahead of 2022's 'Destiny of X' era, with a newly relaunched Marauders ongoing title the latest reveal of titles in the new line.

As previously announced, writer Steve Orlando takes over the adventures of Captain Kate Pryde and the Hellfire Trading Company, joined by newly announced artist Eleonora Carlini.

The new Marauders #1, launching on March 30, will feature a core roster based around Captain Kate Pryde and her first mate Bishop, one of Krakoa's Great Captains, along with Psylocke, Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and newly introduced mutant Somnus, who made his debut in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2021.

"Taking the helm of Marauders is easily the most exciting moment of my career, especially when it's my first-ever ongoing not just on Krakoa, but at Marvel in general," Orlando states in Marvel's announcement.

Marauders #1 cover by Kael Ngu (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Exploding out of the team's already-amazing adventures as part of Hellfire Trading, Captain Pryde's new crew of Marauders will stop at nothing to bring endangered mutants to safety - to always go where they're needed, not where they're wanted. To mutant rescue, wherever it calls them!"

Marauders is the second title announced for the new 'Destiny of X' line following the previous reveal of Immortal X-Men, a new flagship title focusing on the Krakoan leaders of the Quiet Council.

Before March 30's Marauders #1, Orlando will first set sail with Kate Pryde and crew in Marauders Annual 2021 on January 12 with a story that brings 2099 villains Brimstone Love and the Theater of Pain - perhaps setting the stage for a larger 2099 celebration in 2022, centered around a Spider-Man 2099 project that Orlando has been teasing.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full March 2022 solicitations, along with more advance looks at what's coming in the 'Destiny of X' line as Marvel offers them up.

