Luigi's Mansion 3's new DLC drops months before expected

Nintendo has released the second DLC pack for Luigi's Mansion 3, and it adds new content to the multiplayer ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes.

"Don the new Cap’n Weegee costume in ScareScaper mode or check out all sorts of new & wacky ScreamPark additions. Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC Parts 1 & 2 are available now," Nintendo wrote on Twitter.

The last we heard, the DLC was supposed to go live in July - Nintendo couldn't have picked a better time to release it early. Curiously, the first DLC pack also released a couple months earlier than expected, adding the exact same type of content as part 2.

The main story is obviously the main attraction in Luigi's Mansion 3, and it's an utter delight with or without a friend tagging along as Gooigi, but ScreamPark and ScareScraper are both lots of fun. The mini-games in ScreamPark resemble a horrorfied Mario Party, and ScareScraper lets you play with up to 8 friends online.

The new DLC pack is presumably the last major update to Luigi's Mansion 3, and it'll run you $10. Here's what you get: three new mini-games for ScreamPark, six new ghosts, three new Luigi outfits, and three new floor themes for ScareScraper.

If you haven't checked out Luigi's Mansion 3 yet, now's a better time than ever with both "waves" of DLC now available for purchase. And if you're still longing for more content from the oddly-neglected Super Mario Party, the selection of mini-games in Luigi's Mansion 3 should be a good enough fix for now.

We ranked Luigi's Mansion 3 among the best couch co-op games on Switch to play right now.