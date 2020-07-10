Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood says he is open to appearing in the TV series

The Lord of the Rings TV show is taking us back to Middle-earth – but likely without many of the iconic characters from Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy (due to the Amazon series taking place thousands of years before the demise of Sauron). Elijah Wood – who played Frodo – recently said, though, that he would welcome the chance to cameo in the show.

IndieWire posed the question to Wood on whether he’d be down to reprise his role in the series. His response? “Absolutely.”

“If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing then yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something I am absolutely there,” Wood said.

While there are currently no plans in motion for Frodo to appear in The Lord of the Rings TV series, it’s clear that Wood would jump at the chance if it made sense.

What doesn’t quite compute for the actor, though, is the show title. For now, it’s The Lord of the Rings. Wood has a better suggestion, one that will chime with the Tolkien lore buffs out there.

“They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading. From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle-earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings. It sounds more ‘Silmarillion’ era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle-earth.”

The marketing team might take some umbrage with that suggestion. For now, it’s simply The Lord of the Rings TV series – even if Frodo doesn’t turn up.