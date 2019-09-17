Loki TV show on Disney+ will answer questions about Loki's death and the cube

While information on the Loki series, which will hit the Disney+ streaming service in 2021, has been harder to get hold of than the tesseract, Tom Hiddleston has dropped a couple of hints in an interview promoting his new Broadway show.

"In the years since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame , the latter of which came out this spring, the two questions I've been asked are is Loki really dead, and what is Loki doing with that cube. It's always the cube somehow," Hiddleston revealed. "And this series will answer both of those questions."

If you want to hear it from the handsome horse’s mouth, it's right at the start of the interview, in the video above.

Host Stephen Colbert pushes for more, mentioning that there's time travel in the show and making jokes about killing baby Hitler, but Hiddleston refuses to confirm or deny any of it. We can only assume Disney has snipers armed with tranquilizer guns sat amongst the audience.

Previously, Hiddleston has revealed Loki will face “more formidable opponents, the likes of which he has never seen” in the new series, and the naughty hero will have to use his “his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic” to face them.

The Loki TV show premieres as part of Marvel Phase 4 on Disney+ in Spring 2021. It joins an impressive portfolio of new shows, including Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, a Star Wars spin-off series centered on Obi-Wan, and Jon Favreau's Star Wars: The Mandalorian .