Logitech G733 wireless headset review: "The lighter side of gaming with the price tag to match"

The Logitech G733 gaming headset offers great value, especially when settings are honed and DTS: X 2.0 surround sound is enabled on PC. The lightweight, comfortable headset will suit anyone looking for an everyday PS4 headset as well, even if the lower ranges are slightly muddy.

Logitech's G733 wireless gaming headset offers up a cheaper alternative to the more professional sets that can quickly demand $200 / £200, or more, from your bank account. With fine audio that serves the $129.99 / £129.99 price tag and a comfortable fit born from an exceedingly lightweight frame, the value does impress, even if the plastic doesn't look as impressive as more premium options in the upper echelons of the best gaming headsets market.

Today's best Logitech G733 Lightspeed deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Design

The Logitech G733 headset weighs in at just 0.6 pounds, and as such is one of the lightest Logitech headsets in their range. If you're used to holding the weight of metallic or chunkier headphones over the last few years your neck will be immediately relieved once this headset slips on.

That lightweight build makes for long-lasting comfort, and flexible memory foam cushions offer a supportive cradle that doesn't lead to ear pinching or too much overheating with long use. Plus, you'll find an elastic headband keeps your head away from the harsh plastic bridge well, leading to a more forgiving fit.

(Image credit: Logitech)

That lightweight design is only made possible by the rather cold and hard plastic construction, however, and such material doesn't offer the most durable or robust of shells. It's a little flimsy and makes the headset appear perhaps cheaper than it actually is, especially when it comes to the shiny rims around the edge of the cups.

Features

Connected to a PS4, you won't get the full range of features at your fingertips with the Logitech G733; they are far more at home on a PC. The G733s offered up some directional audio on Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, with a vague sense of direction based on the footsteps of a watcher and gave a detailed soundscape out in the blustery open world a good sense of depth, though a bit middy on the low end of the audio spectrum.

With all the controls of Logitech's software open for business on PC, though, that directional audio transforms from the recognition of a general source into a surprisingly impressive shot at surround sound and the previously muddy bass lows could be turned down to give the full scope of the mid-range a chance to shine.

It's because of this software that many Logitech headsets offer up good value for money: it's a level of customization you're not guaranteed with other brands. While there are more expensive headsets that make these features all the more prominent in your experience through premium audio quality, these precise EQ features make this headset feel far more luxurious than its price tag might indicate.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Performance

Pitting the Logitech G733 gaming headset against its more premium peers does highlight a flatness in PS4 audio quality that's difficult to pinpoint when listening in isolation. However, detail did still breakthrough in playing Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War on PS4, and especially with Resident Evil 7 on PC. Every creak of a decaying floorboard or crack of a dried twig was brought abruptly, and terrifyingly, to the forefront of attention when playing the latter, with a level of clarity that's difficult to find at this price point.

The bass did feel a little exaggerated when taken at face value, that is without tweaking PC settings, and while it lent itself well to Kratos' booming voice, it did tend to overwhelm the fragile detailing in the mid-ranges when the soundscape was particularly frantic.

Volume is loud enough that anyone who's been to enough gigs in their lifetime will still appreciate an immersive experience, but again 'bassier' tones did cause buzzing in certain titles on PS4 which may become annoying when up against the boom of a gunshot or a particularly heavy soundtrack. As a result, it's best to consider the G733 against the competition in the PC headsets for gaming realm rather than the best PS4 headsets.

Overall - should you buy?

The Logitech G733 gaming headset works hard for its price point, and offers up powerful audio when tweaked with the right settings on PC. Issues with bass emphasis and resulting difficulty in maintaining detail in a cluttered low-range soundscape may offer frustrations on PS4, but at this price point the directional audio and good quality detail in the mid and higher ranges definitely compensate.

If you're buying solely for PC and you want to go wireless on a budget, this is an excellent choice, but you might want to invest in something a little more high end if you're going to be playing heavily on PS4 aswell, or taking advantage of the PS5's emphasis on spatial audio.

If you're interested in other brand-specific headsets then check out our guides on Razer headsets, Turtle Beach headsets, and Sennheiser gaming headsets.