Lionsgate net Cronenberg and Fiennes

UK distribution rights to David Cronenberg's A Dangerous Method and Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus have been picked up by Lionsgate.

A Dangerous Method , which marks Cronenberg's third collaboration with muse Viggo Mortensen, explores the relationship between pioneering psychoanalysts Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud.

Method also stars Keira Knightley and Michael Fassbender, and begins production in Germany this month.

Fiennes makes his directorial debut with Coriolanus, and will also star as the titular Roman leader who struggles between his duty to the state and to his family, in particular his overbearing mother.

Also starring are Gerard Butler as Coriolanus' sworn enemy Aufidius, Vanessa Redgrave and Eddie Marsan.

Gladiator scribe John Logan has penned the script, which is described as a contemporary reworking of Shakespeare's play.

Both films are set for a 2011 release.

Fancy a bit of Freud, or is Roman bloodshed more your cuppa?