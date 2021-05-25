Life is Strange character Max Caulfield returns (and True Colors debuts early) in Coming Home #1 preview

Max Caulfield and the characters of the original Life is Strange return July 7 with the new Life is Strange: Coming Home comic book series, but we now know that it'll also feature the debut of the lead character from the next game, Life is Strange: True Colors.

That's right, two months before the Life is Strange: True Colors game debuts on September 10, Alex Chen will make his debut in comic books.

Chen will star in backup strips in all four issues of the Life is Strange: Coming Home comic book series, in addition to the long-running arc following Max and her friends from the original game.

"Max's attempt to return home enters a thrilling new phase!" reads Titan Comics' description of Life is Strange: Coming Home #1. "A shocking discovery offers unexpected hope, and the epic cross-country trip with Chloe and Rachel reveals a new ally."

In the opening pages of Life is Strange: Coming Home #1 that Titan Comics has provided to us, we see that Tristan has returned to Max - with word from Chloe.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Claudia Leonardi/Andrea Izzo (Titan Comics)) Life is Strange: Coming Home #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Claudia Leonardi/Andrea Izzo (Titan Comics)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Claudia Leonardi/Andrea Izzo (Titan Comics)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Claudia Leonardi/Andrea Izzo (Titan Comics)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Claudia Leonardi/Andrea Izzo (Titan Comics))

Life is Strange: Coming Home is the fifth volume of Titan Comics' Life is Strange comic books, all of which are sequels to the original game and the 'Sacrifice Arcadia Bay' ending.

Emma Vieceli is once again writing this installment of the Life is Strange comic book, with Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo on art. Ikuni Nakamura has drawn the primary cover to Life is Strange: Coming Home #1, with variants by Claudia Leonardi, Gretel Lusky (two by her), and Veronica Fish. Here they are:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Ikuni Nakamura (Titan Comics)) Life is Strange: Coming Home #1 covers Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Claudia Leonardi (Titan Comics)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretel Lusky (Titan Comics)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretel Lusky (Titan Comics)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Veronica Fish (Titan Comics))

Life is Strange: Coming Home #1 (of 4) goes on sale July 7. A collection of Life is Strange: Coming Home is already scheduled for November 2.