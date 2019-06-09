Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine films in one game



If nostalgia has you feeling a certain kind of way when you look at Lego figures with lightsabers, get a load of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Revealed during Xbox’s E3 2019 press conference, this all new Lego Star Wars game covers all nine main Star Wars films, from A New Hope all the way through to The Last Jedi. They also confirmed it’ll be arriving at some point in 2020, though an exact release date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga wasn’t revealed.

Of course, Lego Star Wars has already covered most of the Star Wars films already, from the very first Lego Star Wars games on PS2 to the more recent The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due out in December 2019 however, so Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will incorporate the final film, along with The Last Jedi which didn’t see a Lego game, unlike the other films.

It’s unconfirmed whether the content for the first seven films in this new game will simply be remastered, or if they’re creating everything from scratch, despite having covered the majority of the franchise already. In the trailer (that you can watch below!), we see Tie Fighters shooting at Han’s Millenium Falcon, followed by Darth Maul fighting off Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Then Darth Vader chops Luke’s arm off (sorry, spoilers!), and Rey faces off against Kylo Ren in the snow. All four are iconic parts of the franchise, so if they’re planning on covering every single film, it looks like we’re going to have a long Lego Star Wars game on our hands. May the blocky force be with you.

Watch the trailer below: