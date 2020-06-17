Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting multiple Lego sets so our wallets are toast

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will support multiple new and updated Lego Star Wars playsets when it launches ( reportedly this fall ).

The official Star Wars website revealed the many, many accompanying playsets today. "For some sets, elements like Minifigures and vehicles will automatically be included in the game," a blog post clarifies. "For others, you’ll just enter a code provided in the set’s building instructions to bring its Minifigures and/or vehicles to life in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga … The releases span the entire saga and beyond, from the original trilogy to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge."

Here's a quick list of all the available sets:

Star Wars Advent Calendar - $39.99 (includes unlock code)

501st Legion Clone Troopers - $29.99

Anakin's Jedi Interceptor - $29.99

Armored Assault Tank (AAT) - $39.99

Knights of Ren Transport Ship - $69.99

General Grievous's Starfighter - $79.99

AT-AT - $159.99

Death Star Final Duel Arena - $99.99 (includes unlock code)

Resistance I-TS Transport - $99.99 (includes unlock code)

The Razor Crest $129.99 (includes unlock code)

That last set, the Razor Crest, is especially noteworthy. It's over 1,000 pieces, for starters, and it comes with Lego versions of the Mandalorian himself as well as The Child, AKA Baby Yoda. It's also on the pricier end, as you can see. And as it happens, this set also seems to be the only way to get Lego Baby Yoda, at least for now.