Lego Builder's Journey wins Mobile Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Lego Builder's Journey is the winner of the Mobile Game of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

As the debut game from Lego's new studio Light Brick, Lego Builder's Journey is a satisfying puzzle adventure that was released on Apple Arcade this year. By moving and clicking various Lego elements into play, you can create paths and use your creativity to solve your way each level. Light Brick studios accurately recreated renderings of Lego elements in little virtual dioramas for players to interact with. Complete with a beautiful soundtrack and imaginative levels, it's definitely one of the standout games to arrive on mobile.

Put to a public vote, Lego Builder's Journey earned the top spot to win out against a line-up of fantastic mobile games. There have been some truly innovative and memorable titles released on mobile devices this year. From story-rich, moving indies like If Found… to befriending a lonely bird in Bird Alone and going on expeditions in the Game of Thrones universe in Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows, the array of genres and experiences on offer in this year's shortlist is a testament to the ever-growing library of creative and noteworthy games available on mobile devices.

You can see the full list of nominees below:

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder's Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster's Expedition

If Found…

Huge congratulations to Light Brick Studio for winning Mobile Game of the Year, as well as all of the other nominees for making the shortlist in this category.