The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Captured Memories locations guide

Link has a massive case of amnesia in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which means you have to find a series Breath of the Wild Captured Memories to piece together events before the game.

There's only 12 to find in Hyrule, and there's no benefit beyond filling in the story gaps. It's a big game though and with only an vague clue to guide you it's not always easy to find the right landmark as you travel. With that in mind, here's a guide to find all 12 of the Breath of the Wild Captured Memories which will ultimately unlock a 13th bonus memory, and hopefully answer all your questions.

Breath of the Wild Captured Memories:

