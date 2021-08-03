Left 4 Dead 2 characters are now in Zombie Army 4 as free DLC

Left 4 Dead 2 characters are returning to Hell in new and free Zombie Army 4 DLC.

Just below, you can check out the trailer for Zombie Army 4: Return to Hell, a brand new expansion out right now on all platforms for Rebellion's co-op shooter. Featured within the new update is a brand new Left 4 Dead 2 character pack, which introduces Coach, Nick, Ellis, and Rochelle to the game, and it's available right now for free for all players on all platforms.

Meanwhile, the Return to Hell campaign DLC is featured as part of Season Pass Three for Zombie Army 4. This new campaign DLC takes players to a brand new asylum, which you can see in the announcement trailer just above, where players will have to fend off hordes of the undead. At least there's the new flare gun to help the human survivors out.

Return to Hell is actually the climactic finale of a three-part DLC campaign for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. This final mission will round out the story of the new narrative, and debuting in the game alongside the third story installment are weapon skins themed around Van Helsing (wonder if Hugh Jackman's take on the character would ever enter Rebellion's shooter).

This actually isn't the first time that characters from the Left 4 Dead games have entered Rebellion's horror shooter. Earlier this year in June, characters from the original Left 4 Dead (Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey) were all introduced to Zombie Army 4 through the Left 4 Dead character crossover DLC pack. Just like the new character pack, this addition was entirely free.

