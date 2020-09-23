Kirby Fighters 2 leaked by Nintendo ahead of official reveal

Nintendo appears to have leaked Kirby Fighters 2 for Nintendo Switch on its own digital eShop.

The now deleted listing first spotted by Wario64 contained cover art for the sequel, alongside a full product description, which reads as follows:

"Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities—including the brand-new Wrestler ability—and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Swtich™ system."

Kirby Fighters started out as a minigame in 2014's Kirby: Triple Deluxe for 3DS, but Nintendo eventually released it as its own standalone title in the form of Kirby Fighters Deluxe in 2015.

Somewhat similar in style to last year's Super Kirby Clash, the series is a 2D brawler inspired by Super Smash Brash, where players fight each other across a variety of modes and maps, with a suite of items and tools to experiment with.

It's unclear when Nintendo plans to officially announced Kirby Fighters 2, but given that it's already on the eShop, we wouldn't be surprised to see a stealth launch sometime this week. We'll be sure to let you know when we hear more.

