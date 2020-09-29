King in Black lead-in Web of Venom: Empyre's End #1 postponed three weeks

Marvel has informed retailers that the one-shot Web of Venom: Empyre's End #1 has been postponed three weeks. The one-shot is planned as a transitional hand-off from the recent Marvel event Empyre over to the next event, King in Black (which is scheduled to launch in December).

Web of Venom: Empyre's End #1 is now scheduled to go on sale on November 4, three weeks past its originally-solicited date of October 14. The publisher has not given a reason for this change, however, the creative team of writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Guiu Villanova remains the same.

"For weeks, chaos engulfed Earth and space alike. First, the corpse of serial killer Cletus Kasady was bonded to a remnant of a mysteriously powerful alien symbiote, resurrecting his psychotic alter ego, Carnage," reads Web of Venom: Empyre's End #1's solicitation. "Then, the generations-long Kree/Skrull conflict reached a brutal head on Earth, with shocking and unforeseen consequences."

"Meanwhile, one ancient entity at the edge of the universe has awoken," the description continues. "Born of hate and darkness, it's the entity that feeds on chaos and brutality — and one group of unlucky fighters is about to face it head-on…"

This will lead in to the December-debuting King in Black event series, featuring the aforementioned "ancient entity" AKA Knull, the dark god of the Klyntar – the alien symbiote race that birthed the Venom symbiote and its progeny and connected characters. His arrival on Earth has been teased for some time in writer Donny Cates' ongoing Venom run, and now things will finally come to a dangerous and deadly head in the limited series King In Black, which reteams Cates with his Absolute Carnage creative partner, artist Ryan Stegman.

